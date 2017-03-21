Ryan still dancing

Ja­quill Stone can get down to busi­ness.

And when busi­ness is over, he just gets down.

Stone is a sopho­more guard on the Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School bas­ket­ball team, and when he is in­ser­ted in the lineup, his goal is to be a dis­rupt­ive force against his op­pon­ent. That’s not the only time he is mov­ing.

After the Raid­ers se­cure a vic­tory, Stone’s team­mates sur­round him and he gives them a couple of steps in cel­eb­ra­tion.

“I star­ted dan­cing in the be­gin­ning of the sea­son, and now I do it after every win,” Stone said. “We like to win, and when we win, we have fun. We know when to have fun, but we also know when we have to get ser­i­ous.”

Thanks in part to Stone’s per­form­ance on Sat­urday, the Raid­ers are still dan­cing.

See­ing ex­ten­ded time be­cause Hemp­field used a small lineup, Stone scored sev­en points, dished out three as­sists and grabbed four steals as Ry­an bested the Knights 60-50 in a Class AAAAAA semi­final at Read­ing. The Raid­ers also got con­tri­bu­tions from their two usu­al lead­ers, Izai­ah Brock­ing­ton and Ma­tiss Ku­lack­ovs­kis, who each scored 20 points in the tri­umph. One of the biggest buck­ets came on a half­court buzzer beat­er from Ku­lack­ovs­kis right be­fore half­time, which gave the Raid­ers a nine-point lead at in­ter­mis­sion.

Ry­an moved on to play in the semi­finals Tues­day against Read­ing in a game that was played after the Times went to press. A win would put the Raid­ers in the state cham­pi­on­ship game on Sat­urday in Her­shey, which would be a first for Ry­an, but the second in as many years for Stone. But this year would be a lot dif­fer­ent.

“Last year, I was at Math, Civics and Sci­ence, but I got hurt in the middle of the year and I didn’t play after that,” Stone said. “This year, I’m play­ing a lot more. I hated not play­ing, so I’m happy we have a chance at go­ing.”

One of the reas­ons the Raid­ers are still go­ing strong is be­cause of Stone, who comes off the bench and hustles on both ends of the court.

“En­ergy, en­ergy, en­ergy, that’s what I bring,” Stone said. “I come out and work hard. I come off the bench and go out and do whatever I need to do to get us go­ing. A lot of time, it’s mostly on de­fense, but I’m get­ting bet­ter on of­fense. I’m try­ing to im­prove my over­all game.”

En­ergy is Stone’s game, but it’s sur­pris­ing he al­ways has so much pep in his step con­sid­er­ing every day is a mara­thon for him.

Stone de­cided to go to Ry­an be­cause he’s tight with point guard Amin Bry­ant, al­though he also said the school’s fam­ily at­mo­sphere is an­oth­er reas­on he’s now on Academy Road. But it’s not a com­pletely per­fect situ­ation.

“The biggest thing is I have to be up at 5 a.m. every morn­ing,” the South­w­est Phil­adelphia nat­ive said with a smile. “I take a trol­ley and two buses. Then I go to school, prac­tice and do it again to go home. It’s worth it. I don’t mind. I usu­ally leave around 5:25 to make it on time and I get home around 8 p.m. It’s dif­fer­ent after bas­ket­ball ends. I get home a lot earli­er.”

Stone has no in­ten­tions of head­ing home for the year. And neither do his team­mates.

“We’re hav­ing a lot of fun and we’re get­ting great sup­port from our school and our alumni,” said Ry­an coach Joe Zegl­in­ski, who is in his second year at the po­s­i­tion. “It’s great to have their sup­port. And (the team) is hav­ing fun.”

The Raid­ers are an ex­per­i­enced group, and four of the five starters are seni­ors, which is why it’s good play­ers like Stone and Bry­ant, both sopho­mores, are chip­ping in and get­ting key ex­per­i­ence.

“We have good, young­er guys,” Zegl­in­ski said. “When you have seni­ors like we do, you play them, but we have young­er guys who can con­trib­ute, and (Stone) is one of them. He brings a lot of en­ergy and he’s a good de­fend­er.”

While the young­ster brings en­ergy, he also feeds off his ex­per­i­enced team­mates.

And every time he’s on the court, he ab­sorbs know­ledge passed down from the seni­ors.

“Guys like Izai­ah and Fred and Ma­tiss and all of the seni­ors help,” Stone said. “They’ve been in big games be­fore. They help us with that, and they’ll help us with things. They work with us. They make us bet­ter play­ers. They’re very good at help­ing.”

Not only will that growth help this year, but it will also help next year when guys like Bry­ant and Stone are the lead­ers of the team.

But there’s plenty of time for that down the road. Now the only road that mat­ters is Her­shey.

“We want to get there,” Stone said. “That’s our goal. We want to win our next game, get to Her­shey and then we’ll worry about win­ning it.”

As of now, they’re one game away from the big dance. ••

