Revenue department pays a visit to Burholme

The Burholme Community Town Watch and Civic Association welcomed officials from the city Department of Revenue and the 2nd Police District to its recent meeting.
Graham O’Neill, administrator of taxpayer assistance programs for the revenue department, spoke about the city’s Homestead Exemption Program, which reduces the accessed value of a property by $30,000, resulting in lower taxes. There is no income requirement. Anyone who has not applied can visit phila.gov/opa or call 215-MU6-9200. The deadline is Sept. 13.
O’Neill also discussed the federal Earned Income Tax Credit. The deadline to file is April 18 for qualifying people age 25-65. There is a Northeast site at 2115 Cottman Ave., Unit 45, next to the Gap Factory. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Walk-ins and drop-offs will be accepted. Albanian, Turkish, Russian and Spanish languages are spoken.
And, O’Neill mentioned income-based revenue department programs such as the senior citizen real estate tax freeze; owner-occupied real estate payment agreement; real estate tax installment; real estate tax credit for active duty Reserve and National Guard; real estate tax deferral; senior citizen discount; water revenue assistance; and water revenue bureau standard payment agreement.
Lt. Ron Janka and community relations officer Mark Mroz updated the crowd on local crime statistics.
In other news from the March 9 meeting:
• Officials from Wesley Enhanced Living Burholme, 7040 Oxford Ave., outlined programs at the personal care community.
The facility offers Everyone with Diabetes Counts, a free empowerment educational program. Lectures are every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon from March 29 to May 3. Light refreshments will be served. To RSVP, call Jen at 267-348-2869.
• Burholme EMS will be performing CPR/Automated External Defibrillator certification on Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. The cost is $35. To register, email aishamajor33@gmail.com
• La Famiglia dei Fratelli, in conjunction with Angels of Christmas, will hold a comedy night on Saturday, April 8, from 7 p.m. to midnight at Brookside Manor at Somerton Springs, 50 Bustleton Pike in Feasterville.
There will be an open bar, dinner buffet, 50/50, raffle baskets and lottery tree drawings.
Tickets cost $30. Contact Tony Coco at 215-806-2159 or tc2945@aol.com
• The Court of Common Pleas will hear an appeal by the owner of a proposed nail salon at 1254 Cottman Ave. The civic association opposes the salon, and the Zoning Board of Adjustment rejected the owner’s bid, leading to the appeal.
• The Burholme Community Town Watch and Civic Association will meet on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. at Wesley Enhanced Living Burholme. Candidates for district attorney and city controller have been invited. ••
Tom Waring can be reached at 215-354-3034 or twaring@bsmphilly.com
