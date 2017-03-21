Revenue department pays a visit to Burholme

Gra­ham O’Neill, ad­min­is­trat­or of tax­pay­er as­sist­ance pro­grams for the rev­en­ue de­part­ment, dis­cussed a pro­gram that cuts the ac­cessed value of a prop­erty by $30,000, mean­ing lower taxes.

The Burholme Com­munity Town Watch and Civic As­so­ci­ation wel­comed of­fi­cials from the city De­part­ment of Rev­en­ue and the 2nd Po­lice Dis­trict to its re­cent meet­ing.

Gra­ham O’Neill, ad­min­is­trat­or of tax­pay­er as­sist­ance pro­grams for the rev­en­ue de­part­ment, spoke about the city’s Homestead Ex­emp­tion Pro­gram, which re­duces the ac­cessed value of a prop­erty by $30,000, res­ult­ing in lower taxes. There is no in­come re­quire­ment. Any­one who has not ap­plied can vis­it phila.gov/opa or call 215-MU6-9200. The dead­line is Sept. 13.

O’Neill also dis­cussed the fed­er­al Earned In­come Tax Cred­it. The dead­line to file is April 18 for qual­i­fy­ing people age 25-65. There is a North­east site at 2115 Cottman Ave., Unit 45, next to the Gap Fact­ory. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fri­days; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat­urdays. Walk-ins and drop-offs will be ac­cep­ted. Al­bani­an, Turk­ish, Rus­si­an and Span­ish lan­guages are spoken.

And, O’Neill men­tioned in­come-based rev­en­ue de­part­ment pro­grams such as the seni­or cit­izen real es­tate tax freeze; own­er-oc­cu­pied real es­tate pay­ment agree­ment; real es­tate tax in­stall­ment; real es­tate tax cred­it for act­ive duty Re­serve and Na­tion­al Guard; real es­tate tax de­fer­ral; seni­or cit­izen dis­count; wa­ter rev­en­ue as­sist­ance; and wa­ter rev­en­ue bur­eau stand­ard pay­ment agree­ment.

Lt. Ron Janka and com­munity re­la­tions of­ficer Mark Mroz up­dated the crowd on loc­al crime stat­ist­ics.

In oth­er news from the March 9 meet­ing:

• Of­fi­cials from Wes­ley En­hanced Liv­ing Burholme, 7040 Ox­ford Ave., out­lined pro­grams at the per­son­al care com­munity.

The fa­cil­ity of­fers Every­one with Dia­betes Counts, a free em­power­ment edu­ca­tion­al pro­gram. Lec­tures are every Wed­nes­day from 10 a.m. to noon from March 29 to May 3. Light re­fresh­ments will be served. To RS­VP, call Jen at 267-348-2869.

• Burholme EMS will be per­form­ing CPR/Auto­mated Ex­tern­al De­fib­ril­lat­or cer­ti­fic­a­tion on Sat­urday, March 25, at 11 a.m. The cost is $35. To re­gister, email aishama­jor33@gmail.com

• La Famiglia dei Fra­telli, in con­junc­tion with An­gels of Christ­mas, will hold a com­edy night on Sat­urday, April 8, from 7 p.m. to mid­night at Brook­side Man­or at Somer­ton Springs, 50 Bustleton Pike in Feasterville.

There will be an open bar, din­ner buf­fet, 50/50, raffle bas­kets and lot­tery tree draw­ings.

Tick­ets cost $30. Con­tact Tony Coco at 215-806-2159 or tc2945@aol.com

• The Court of Com­mon Pleas will hear an ap­peal by the own­er of a pro­posed nail salon at 1254 Cottman Ave. The civic as­so­ci­ation op­poses the salon, and the Zon­ing Board of Ad­just­ment re­jec­ted the own­er’s bid, lead­ing to the ap­peal.

• The Burholme Com­munity Town Watch and Civic As­so­ci­ation will meet on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. at Wes­ley En­hanced Liv­ing Burholme. Can­did­ates for dis­trict at­tor­ney and city con­trol­ler have been in­vited. ••

Tom War­ing can be reached at 215-354-3034 or twar­ing@bsmphilly.com

You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.