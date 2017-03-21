Remembering the life of a local legend

Elmer “Bud” Atkin­son was a U.S. Army vet­er­an, Phil­adelphia fire­fight­er and served as pres­id­ent of the Grand Army of the Re­pub­lic Mu­seum and Lib­rary in Frank­ford. He died at age 92.

A lot of people study his­tory, but Elmer “Bud” Atkin­son lived it.

As a teen­ager, he fought at Nor­mandy and aboard a U.S. Army tank in the Battle of the Bulge, help­ing the Al­lies lib­er­ate France and erad­ic­ate the Nazi threat.

As a Phil­adelphia fire­fight­er, he served his home city for more than two dec­ades and in 1963 re­vived a tod­dler who had nearly drowned in a back­yard pool.

And for more than three dec­ades, he served as pres­id­ent of the Grand Army of the Re­pub­lic Mu­seum and Lib­rary in Frank­ford, over­see­ing the pre­ser­va­tion and pub­lic dis­play of count­less price­less Civil War rel­ics.

On March 11, Atkin­son au­thored the fi­nal chapter of his per­son­al his­tory as he passed away at age 92. He would’ve turned 93 on Ju­ly 4.

Atkin­son may be best known to North­east Phil­adelphia his­tory buffs as the vis­ion­ary, along with his wife Mar­garet, be­hind the re­viv­al of the GAR Mu­seum in the 18th-cen­tury John Ru­an House at 4278-80 Griscom St. in the early 1980s.

In the dec­ades fol­low­ing the Civil War, Uni­on vet­er­ans formed the GAR as a fraternal or­gan­iz­a­tion. At one time, there were 700,000 mem­bers na­tion­ally. Phil­adelphia once boas­ted 54 GAR posts. But as mem­bers died, the posts dis­ban­ded and of­ten left their vast col­lec­tions of war-re­lated mem­or­ab­il­ia and re­cords to sur­viv­ing posts.

Philly’s GAR Post 2 was one of the last sur­viv­ors. When it fol­ded in 1926, des­cend­ants of its mem­bers formed the GAR Mu­seum to pre­serve the col­lec­tions.

The mu­seum oc­cu­pied the former Post 2 hall at 12th and Spring Garden ori­gin­ally, then moved to Frank­ford in 1958. By the late 1970s, the mu­seum found it­self in dire eco­nom­ic straits and asked the Atkin­sons to dir­ect its re­viv­al.

Two of Bud Atkin­son’s great-grand­fath­ers fought for the Uni­on in the Civil War, while sev­er­al of Mar­garet’s an­cest­ors also saw ac­tion. The couple worked with a hand­ful of ded­ic­ated vo­lun­teers to ren­ov­ate the mu­seum and open it to the pub­lic with at­trac­tions ran­ging from a strip of Ab­ra­ham Lin­coln’s blood-stained pil­low case, to Gen. George G. Meade’s Gettys­burg battle hat, to the moun­ted head of Meade’s le­gendary battle horse Old Baldy.

The mu­seum still opens for pub­lic vis­its on Sunday and Tues­day af­ter­noons and is the only act­ive Civil War mu­seum in Phil­adelphia.

Bud Atkin­son was born on Ju­ly 4, 1924, and a lifelong Phil­adelphia res­id­ent. He en­lis­ted in the Army after the Pearl Har­bor at­tack and was de­ployed to Eng­land. He took part in the Nor­mandy in­va­sion and served in a rov­ing tank unit that battled across France and paraded past the Arc de Tri­omphe after the lib­er­a­tion of Par­is.

Atkin­son was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge, but con­tin­ued to serve in the act­ive Army re­serves for 20 years fol­low­ing the war.

When he re­turned to Phil­adelphia, he joined the fire de­part­ment and served 24 years, in­clud­ing 10 on a res­cue squad. He re­ceived a “per­sist­ence in aid” award in 1963 after sav­ing a tod­dler from near drown­ing.

As a des­cend­ant of Civil War sol­diers, Atkin­son served in many loc­al, state and na­tion­al of­fices of the Sons of Uni­on Vet­er­ans of the Civil War. He be­came its na­tion­al com­mand­er in 1992.

Atkin­son was also co-founder of the 28th PA Vo­lun­teer In­fantry, a Civil War reen­act­ment group, and helped or­gan­ize the an­nu­al reen­act­ment at Ne­sham­iny State Park. He also served on the board of the Frank­ford His­tor­ic­al So­ci­ety and was a mem­ber or sup­port­er of the Dis­abled Amer­ic­an Vet­er­ans, Na­tion­al Rifle As­so­ci­ation and Amer­ic­an Le­gion. He was a Boy Scouts mer­it badge coun­selor and hunter safety in­struct­or for the State of Pennsylvania.

Atkin­son is sur­vived by his wife, Mar­garet; sons Frank and Richard; daugh­ter Mar­garet; 10 grand­chil­dren; nine great-grand­chil­dren; and broth­er John. He was pre­ceded in death by sib­lings Clare and Frank.

He was in­terred on Tues­day at Wash­ing­ton Cross­ing Na­tion­al Cemetery. ••

