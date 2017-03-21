Religious Events: March 22, 2017

All Saints Episcopal Church Rhawnhurst 1811 Loney St. Handicrafters meet Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist services on Sundays at 8 and 9:30 a.m. 215-342-6310, www.allsaintsrhawnhurst.org.
All Saints Episcopal Church Torresdale, 9601 Frankford Ave. Liturgy of Word & Eucharist celebrated Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Healing and Holy Eucharist Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. Review of Scriptures Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. ECW meets every second Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Young at Heart group meets every first and third Thursday at noon in Fellowship Hall. Breakfast Club meets every second Saturday at 9 a.m. in Friendship Hall. 215-637-8787.
Berachah Church 400 Ashbourne Road, Cheltenham. Ask about junior and senior high school youth groups, Soteria (college & career group), SPUDS (Senior Persons Under Divine Service), Bible studies for men and women, retreats, Awana and other activities. Sunday school for all ages at 9:15 a.m. Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Nursery available for both. 215-379-8700, www.berachahchurch.org.
Bethany Baptist Church 460 Rhawn St. Sunday Worship Service at 10:45 a.m. Exciting Kids’ Ministry available during the Sunday Worship Service. Midweek Prayer Service Wednesdays at 7 p.m. “Women of God Bible Study” and “Men of God Bible Study” meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Senior movie matinee held the last Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. Various Small Groups for all ages. 215-745-4800. www.bethanyfoxchase.com
Bethany United Church of Christ 6545 Rising Sun Ave. Adult Bible study Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday school for children and worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The Rising Son Cafe held second Sunday of each month at 9:30 a.m. 215-745-5231, www.BethanyChurchPhila.org
Bethel, the Church at Philadelphia Mills 903 Franklin Mills Circle. Saturday service at 6 p.m. Sunday services at 9, 10:15 and 11:45 a.m. 215-824-3000, www.FMchurch.net.
Bethesda Presbyterian Church 808 Red Lion Road. Sundays 9:30 a.m. Contemporary Service, Sunday school for all ages. 11 a.m. traditional service. Tuesdays, Girl Scouts 7 p.m. Fourth Tuesday, 10 a.m. women’s circle. Second Wednesday noon, leisure group. Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. prayer meeting, 7:30 p.m. choir rehearsal. Friday 7 p.m. Kingdom Keepers (grades 1-6). 7 p.m., Unhindered (youth 7th grade up). 7 p.m. Rock of Israel meeting. 215-464-3131, www.bethesdapc.net.
Beth Emanuel Messianic Synagogue 10150 Bustleton Ave. Shabbat service every Friday at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome. 215-969-4569.
Bridesburg United Methodist Church 2717 Kirkbride St. Adult Sunday school at 9 a.m. Worship service at 10 a.m.
Burholme Baptist Church Cottman and Rising Sun avenues. Opportunities for worship, fellowship, Bible study, choir and instruction on Sundays at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Classes and choir with the Manna Bible Institute on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:45 to 10 p.m. Receive a blessing each Thursday at 5 p.m. 215-745-3483.
Campbell AME Church 1657 Kinsey St. First Sundays: Worship service and Communion at 10 a.m. Second through fifth Sundays: Contemporary service at 8 a.m. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Traditional service at 11 a.m. 215-288-2748.
Church Moving Evangelistic Pentecostal of Love 7759 Frankford Ave. Bible study every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.. All ages welcome. 267-225-7638.
Congregation Adath Jeshurun 7763 Old York Road, Elkins Park. Volunteers are needed for the Cook for a Friend program. 215-635-6611.
Congregations of Ner Zedek 7520 Bustleton Ave. Services Monday through Friday at 7 a.m., Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. Evening services Monday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. 215-728-1155.
Congregations of Shaare Shamayim 9768 Verree Road. Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. Services at 6:40 and 7:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, and at 7:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday Shabbat services at 6:45 and 8:15 p.m. Saturday Shabbat services at 9 and 9:30 a.m. and eight minutes before sunset. 215-677-1600.
Crescentville United Methodist Church 412 Sentner St. (at Hasbrook Avenue). Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee hour. Wednesday Vespers at 7 p.m. at Philadelphia Protestant Home chapel. 215-745-7115, www.crescentvilleumc.com.
Crossroads Bible Church 855 Old Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley. Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Power Hour at 6 p.m. Youth group meets Fridays at 7 p.m. Awana on Fridays at 7 p.m. 215-379-3096.
Crossroads Community Church Holmesburg location, 7721 Torresdale Ave. Sunday Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m. Wissinoming location, 4706 Comly St. Sunday Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Worship at 11. Bridesburg location, 2352 Orthodox St. Sunday Worship at 6 p.m. Ministries for children at each location. 215-632-1564.
Disston Memorial Presbyterian Church 4500 Tyson Ave. Sunday school for all ages begins at 9:30 a.m. Worship service at 11 a.m. Bible study and prayer fellowship Thursdays at 7 p.m. 215-332-2171.
Emmanuel Resurrection Episcopal Church 8201 Frankford Ave. Holy Communion Sundays at 10 a.m. Sunday school is held weekly for ages 3 to 12. Bible study Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in Emmanuel House. Sunset with God Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in the chapel. 215-624-8520 or www.emmanuelresurrection.org
Faith Lutheran Church 4150 Woodhaven Road. Traditional Sunday service at 8:15 a.m. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Contemporary service at 11 a.m. Nursery is available. 215-637-4210, www.FaithLutheranPhiladelphia.org.
Fellowship Bible Church 13021 Worthington Road. Sunday worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Prayer and Bible study Sundays at 6 p.m. Youth night for grades one to 12 is held Wednesdays from 7 to 8:45 p.m. 215-677-7033.
First Grace Brethren Church Oxford Avenue and Knorr Street. Small groups meet Sunday at 6 p.m. Kingdom Kids, a ministry for children in grades 1 through 7, meets at 7 p.m. 215-745-2799.
Fox Chase United Methodist Church 201 Loney St. Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. 215-745-7415/7416, www.gbgm-gmc.org/fumc.
Frankford United Seventh-Day Adventist Church 1814 Orthodox St. Sabbath school for adults and youth on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Sabbath service at 11 a.m. Adventist Youth at 3:30 p.m. (Varies during sunset.) 215-743-0820.
Gloria Dei Church 570 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley. Saturday night praise in the chapel at 5 p.m. Sunday service with hymns and Communion in the chapel at 8 a.m. Crossways service (Contemporary) at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary. Cathedral service (Traditional) in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. 215-947-8200, www.gloriadei.com.
Good News Philadelphia Church 309 Township Line Road, Elkins Park is giving away “The Secret of Forgiveness of Sin and Being Born Again” book free of charge. 267-251-3407, greenpastures75@gmail.com.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Cottman Avenue and Erdrick Street. Worship, fellowship and Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. 215-332-4110.
Grace City Church 8950 Ashton Road, Sundays. 10 a.m. gracecityphilly.com.
Greater Hope Fellowship 8601 Torresdale Ave. Training for Reigning (Sunday school) at 10 a.m. Prayer at 10:30 a.m. Worship service at 11 a.m. Intercessory prayer at 7 p.m. Bible study at 7:30 p.m. 877-282-3568.
Holmesburg United Methodist Church 8118 Frankford Ave. Sunday worship services at 9:30. Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. King’s Kitchen hot meal program, Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bible Study Tuesdays at 1 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Church’s second hand shop open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. Food Cupboard open Fridays at 3 p.m. 215-624-6900.
Holy Innocents St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Torresdale and Tyson avenues. Holy Eucharist Sundays at 8 a.m. service. Service with choir at 10 a.m. Sunday school and youth group at 11:30 a.m. 215-624-1144.
Holy Spirit Lutheran Church Loretto Avenue and Robbins Street. Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Worship service at 10 a.m. Bible study at 11 a.m. 215-535-2550.
Hungarian Reformed Church Meets at Glading Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1267 E. Cheltenham Ave. Worship service in Hungarian every Sunday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Laszlo Ujj. 215-745-0549.
Huntingdon Valley Presbyterian Church 2364 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley. Contemporary worship Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday school for all ages at 10 a.m. Traditional worship at 11 a.m. 215-947-5500.
Immanuel Lutheran Church of Burholme 1013 Cottman Ave. Holy Communion and Sunday school at 10 a.m. 215-342-8203.
Immanuel Lutheran Church Somerton 14100 Worthington Road (corner of Southampton Road). English service and Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. German service at 11 a.m. 215-464-1540, www.immanuelphilly.org.
Impacting Your World Christian Center New Foundations Charter School, 8001 Torresdale Ave. Bible study Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. 215-438-7838.
International Christian Fellowship Church 7957 Castor Ave. Worship service every Sunday at 11 a.m. Communion and healing service. Sunday school for children. 215-342-3759 or www.jesusistheanswer.info
Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church Hawthorne Street and Longshore Avenue. Worship every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. 215-338-4487, www.johnsonmemorialumc.org.
Kensington “Old Brick” United Methodist Church 929 Marlborough St. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. Communion, first Sunday of the month during service. Bible study, second Sunday of the month after service. 215-634-2495.
KleinLife Red Lion Road and Jamison Avenue. Kaballat Shabbat celebration is held every Friday at 10:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Living Waters Ministy 7757 Frankford Ave. Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Midweek service Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Services are held in the first-floor sanctuary. 215-332-9688, LivingWatersPhila@gmail.com.
Living Word Church 7916 Frankford Ave. Recovery with God meeting Mondays at 7 p.m. Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Sunday school for all children and Sunday classes for age 18 and older at 10 a.m. Sunday service with nursery and children’s church at 11 a.m. 215-333-5233, www.livingwordphilly.org.
Macalester Torresdale Presbyterian Church Crown and Morrell avenues. Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. 215-637-7264.
Mayfair Conwell Memorial Baptist Church 3300 Tyson Ave. Sunday service 9-10 a.m. Children’s Corner, choir, biblical preaching and occasional special contemporary musical selections. Holy Communion is served on the first Sunday of every month. Pastor Rodney Ragwan. 215-333-1015 or www.mayfair-comwellbaptistchurch.com
Melrose B’nai Israel Emanu-El 133 W. Cheltenham Ave, Cheltenham. Shabbat services on Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. 215-635-1505.
Memorial Church of St. Luke (Episcopal) 1946 Welsh Road. Church school on Sundays at 10:45 a.m. Holy Eucharist on Sundays at 11 a.m. Contemplative prayer Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. Celtic Eucharist with healing Thursdays at 1 p.m. 215-969-3645.
Memorial Presbyterian Church of Fox Chase 7902 Oxford Ave. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. 215-745-2844.
Mount Zion Baptist Church-Holmesburg 8101 Erdrick St. (at Welsh Road). Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. Worship service Sundays at 10 a.m. 215-624-8869.
New Beginning Church of Philadelphia 4200 Roosevelt Blvd. Sunday worship at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. 1-888-530-1999, Ext. 3, www.nbcop.org.
New Life Community Church 2680 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley. Adults Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. Worship service at 10:30 a.m. Children’s worship and nursery is provided. 215-947-1880.
New Testament Church 6526 Rising Sun Ave. Bible study on Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Northeast Community Church 3300 Tyson Ave. Sunday services at 11 a.m. in English, Chinese and Albanian. 215-331-6344, www.nccphilly.org.
Our Lady of Ransom Roosevelt Boulevard and Knorr Street. Mass is celebrated Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the chapel. Vigil Mass on Saturday at 4 p.m. Sunday Mass at 9 and 11 a.m. in the main church. Mass for the deaf community celebrated at 12:15 p.m. on the first and third Sundays in the chapel and interpreted Mass on the second and fourth Sunday in the main church with the whole community. 215-332-6166.
Pennepack Baptist Church 8732 Krewstown Road. Sunday service at 11 a.m. 215-673-4410, www.pennepackbaptist.org.
Philadelphia First Church of the Nazarene 1707 Shelmire Ave., at the corner of Summerdale and Shelmire avenues. Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. “Aftershock,” a worship service led by the church youth, takes place at noon. Sunday school for adults and children of all ages at noon. Wednesday prayer at 7 p.m. 215-725-1144.
Philadelphia Holiness Apostolic Tabernacle Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6500 Tabor Road. Services are held in the chapel on Sundays at 11:30 a.m. 215-410-8109.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (Lawncrest) 6001 Colgate St. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Bible study on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. 215-342-3535, www.popphilly.org.
Rhawnhurst Baptist Church 2224 Rhawn St. Sunday school lesson at 9:45 a.m. Sunday service at 11 a.m. 215-742-9217.
Rhawnhurst Presbyterian Church 7701 Loretto Ave. Christian education at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Praise and worship at 10:35 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m. Kids Club, Grapple and Bible study for junior and senior high girls at 6 p.m. 215-342-2112.
St. Andrew’s-in-the-Field Episcopal Church 500 Somerton Ave. Sunday services at 9 a.m. 215-673-5938.
St. David’s Lutheran Church 9169 Academy Road. Traditional worship Sundays at 8:30 a.m. Rejoice service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday service at 7:30 p.m. 215-332-7424.
St. Dominic Parish 8506 Frankford Ave. A series of adult faith catechesis (talks) continues in the parish center on Mondays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Babysitting will be provided.
St. James Lutheran Church Castor Avenue and Pratt Street. Traditional Sunday service at 10 a.m. 215-743-1828.
St. John’s Lutheran Church 3101 Tyson Ave. Saturday worship and communion at 5 p.m. Sunday worship and communion at 8 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Adult Forum Sundays at 9:45 a.m. and Adult Bible Study Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. 215-624-5505, www.stjohnsmayfair.org
St. Leo Church 6658 Keystone St. Sunday Mass at 8 a.m. in the lower church. 215-333-0340.
St. Luke’s United Church of Christ 10151 Bustleton Ave. A progressive, open and affirming church. Worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. 215-637-8868. www.stlukesphilly.org
St. Luke’s & Bishop Hoffman Reformed Episcopal Church 6701 Frankford Ave. Holy Communion is held the first Sunday of every month. Sunday Bible school at 9 a.m. Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. 215-333-4185.
St. Mark’s Church 4442 Frankford Ave. Anglican/Episcopal worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Morning prayer at 11 a.m. daily, except Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. 215-535-0635, www.StMarksFrankford.org
St. Martha’s Catholic Church 11301 Academy Road. Saturday Vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday Confessions from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday Masses at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. Children’s Liturgy of the Word celebrated at 10 a.m. Mass. Weekday Masses at 8:15 a.m. All are welcome. 215-632-3720.
St. Martin of Tours Church 5450 Roosevelt Blvd. Daily Mass Monday through Friday at 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. Saturday Mass at 8:30 a.m. All Sunday, Vigil, and Holy Day Masses are celebrated in the lower church: Saturday Vigil 4 p.m., Saturday Brazilian 7:30 p.m., Sunday English 8 a.m. & noon, Sunday Spanish 10 a.m. Holy days: Vigil 4 p.m., English 8:30 a.m. & noon, Spanish 7 p.m. Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament: Wednesday 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., the Chaplet of Divine Mercy and benediction 5 p.m. 215-535-2962.
St. Petri-Hope Lutheran Church 6816 Jackson St. Adult Bible study Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Worship service Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Christian Kids Club Sundays at 4 p.m. All are welcome! Visit www.saintpetrihope.org for information and events.
St. Stephen Orthodox Cathedral 8598 Verree Road. Divine Liturgy celebrated Sundays at 10 a.m. 215-745-3232.
St. Timothy Catholic Church 3001 Levick St. Mass on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Confessions on Saturday from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Saturday vigil in the upper church at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass in the lower church at 6:30 a.m. Sunday Mass in the upper church at 8:30 and 10 a.m. and noon. Daily Mass 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. Mass on Holy Days at 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. and 12:05 and 7 p.m. in the lower church. 215-624-6188.
St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral 6740 N. 5th St. (near Cheltenham Avenue). Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. 215-927-2287 or www.stvladimirsphila.org
St. William Church 6200 Rising Sun Ave. English vigil Mass Saturdays at 5 p.m. English Masses Sunday at 7:30 and 9 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. Spanish Mass at 10:30 a.m. Pakistani Mass at 4 p.m. 215-745-1389.
Saints Tabernacle Outreach Ministries Roosevelt Boulevard and Large Street. Sabbath worship schedule: Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m., and Wednesday at 7 p.m. 215-548-6011.
Saints United Lutheran Church 3200 Ryan Ave. (at Sackett Street). Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday school during worship September through June. All are welcome. 215-624-6446.
Seven Mile Road Church 525 Welsh Road. Sunday service at 11 a.m. www.sevenmileroadphilly.org.
Tabas House 2101 Strahle St. Sabbath service Fridays at noon. Sabbath lunch at 12:15 p.m. 215-745-3127.
Temple-Beth Am 971 Old York Road, Abington. Bagels, Coffee and Torah held Saturdays at 9 a.m. followed by Shabbat service. 215-886-8000. www.oyrtbetham.org.
Temple Beth Ami 9201 Old Bustleton Ave. Services Monday through Friday are at 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Services on Saturday and Sunday are at 9 a.m. Free adult Hebrew classes for all levels are held Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Grassroots discussions held every Saturday after services. Knowledge of Hebrew is not required. 215-673-2511.
Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai 4301 Tyson Ave. Friday services at 7:30 p.m. 215-624-9600.
The Main Thing Movement 4721 Unruh Ave. Higher Liberty studying biblical salvation and prophecies. Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. 215-941-4710.
Third Reformed Presbyterian Church 3024 Byberry Road (at Barbary). Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Good News Club for ages 4 through sixth grade on Wednesday from 7-8:15 p.m. www.third-reformed.org
Trinity Church Oxford (Episcopal) Oxford Avenue at Longshore Street. Holy Eucharist on Sundays at 8 and 10 a.m. Church school at 10 a.m. 215-745-6114, www.trinitychurchoxford.org.
United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd 10901 Calera Road. Sunday praise service and adult Bible class at 9 a.m. Traditional worship service and youth Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. 215-632-1929.
United Methodist Church of the Redeemer 1128 Cottman Ave. Contemporary worship on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., traditional worship at 10 a.m. Children’s Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. Dinner and Bible study Wednesday at 6 p.m. 215-745-5963.
Whitehall Baptist Church 3541 Avalon St. Adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Church service Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Children’s church held during the worship service. 215-637-9677.
Wissinoming Bible Fellowship Church 4414 Van Kirk St. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. Practical Bible study for adults Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Youth group for teens in grades 6 to 12 meets Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. 215-743-3751, www.mywbfc.org.
Wissinoming United Methodist Church 4419 Comly St. Sunday service at 11 a.m. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. 215-289-5957.••
