Register for free trees

May­or Jim Ken­ney and Phil­adelphia Parks and Re­cre­ation have an­nounced open re­gis­tra­tion for the Spring 2017 Tree­P­hilly Yard Tree Giveaway pro­gram, which will con­tin­ue through March 27.

The yard tree giveaways are con­duc­ted in part­ner­ship with the Fair­mount Park Con­servancy and TD Bank. They are open to city prop­erty own­ers, who may ob­tain one or two trees for plant­ing in a privately owned yard or lawn.

The tree plant­ings help in­crease the city’s tree can­opy while mak­ing prop­er­ties and com­munit­ies more at­tract­ive and in­vit­ing. Tree­P­hilly con­nects prop­erty own­ers, busi­nesses and res­id­ents with the re­sources they need to plant and care for trees.

Res­id­ents can re­gister to pick up their free yard trees at any of four giveaway events in April. In the North­east, a giveaway will be held on April 8, from noon to 2 p.m., at TD Bank, 3920 Wood­haven Road. For in­form­a­tion, vis­it tree­p­hilly.org or call 215-683-0217. ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.