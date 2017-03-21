Register for free trees

Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation have announced open registration for the Spring 2017 TreePhilly Yard Tree Giveaway program, which will continue through March 27.
The yard tree giveaways are conducted in partnership with the Fairmount Park Conservancy and TD Bank. They are open to city property owners, who may obtain one or two trees for planting in a privately owned yard or lawn.
The tree plantings help increase the city’s tree canopy while making properties and communities more attractive and inviting. TreePhilly connects property owners, businesses and residents with the resources they need to plant and care for trees.
Residents can register to pick up their free yard trees at any of four giveaway events in April. In the Northeast, a giveaway will be held on April 8, from noon to 2 p.m., at TD Bank, 3920 Woodhaven Road. For information, visit treephilly.org or call 215-683-0217. ••
