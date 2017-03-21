Randall enjoyed changes during Lincoln’s run

A lot has changed for Jahi Ran­dall, and it’s all for the bet­ter.

Last year, Ran­dall was a sopho­more at George Wash­ing­ton High School, and while he had some tal­ent, he needed to im­prove. And we’re not just talk­ing his jump­shot, handle or de­fense.

“I am now a much bet­ter play­er, and a much bet­ter per­son,” said Ran­dall, a ju­ni­or for­ward on the Ab­ra­ham Lin­coln High School bas­ket­ball team. “It wasn’t I didn’t like Wash­ing­ton. I just needed to get bet­ter. I ma­tured a whole lot. Last year, I would get mad.

“When I got to Lin­coln, the coaches told me that they ex­pec­ted a lot from me. They chal­lenged all of us. But they chal­lenged me to be a bet­ter play­er and a bet­ter per­son. They said they needed us to play smart and play bet­ter.”

Chal­lenge ac­cep­ted.

With Ran­dall as one of the key play­ers on the floor, the Railsplit­ters put to­geth­er an im­press­ive sea­son that saw them win the Pub­lic League Class AAAAAA cham­pi­on­ship and, for the first time in school his­tory, ad­vance to the state play­offs. They also won a game in the tour­na­ment, mak­ing it a ban­ner year for the Railsplit­ters.

“This was a his­tor­ic sea­son for us,” said Ran­dall, who earned second-team All-Pub­lic hon­ors. “We did things no oth­er team in Lin­coln his­tory did. We made the state play­offs. We won a game even. We came out with a goal and we didn’t ac­com­plish it, but we did play really well, and we had a great sea­son.”

That sea­son came to a halt on Thursday night when the Railsplit­ters traveled to Garden Spot and lost to Carl­isle 85-69 in a second-round game.

Lin­coln got 21 points, eight re­bounds and five as­sists from Mar­lon Sharpton, 11 points from Saleh El and 10 points from Shikeir Mor­ris­on.

Lin­coln did struggle in terms of send­ing Carl­isle to the line, as the Herd shot 30 for 50 on free­bies.

It wasn’t the end Ran­dall and com­pany were hop­ing for, but it did bring a great sea­son to a close.

“I don’t think most people thought we would be win­ning games in the (state) play­offs, but we did,” Ran­dall said. “We knew we could do it. The coaches had con­fid­ence in us all year long. They told us we would go far.”

Con­sid­er­ing most Pub­lic League teams have been home for about six weeks now, the Railsplit­ters gained valu­able ex­per­i­ence while play­ing against the best com­pet­i­tion around.

And while they were play­ing for this year, the run will only help them when next year rolls around.

“This def­in­itely raises the bar,” said Ran­dall, who lives in West Oak Lane. “We know we can do this now. We know that if we listen to our coaches and play to­geth­er, we can win. This shows us.”

Ran­dall ex­pects big things dur­ing his seni­or year, but he’s not wait­ing for them to hap­pen.

Good things come to those who de­serve them, and Ran­dall isn’t go­ing to wait long try­ing to achieve those goals.

“I thought about play­ing foot­ball, but I have a lot of things to work on, so I’ll prob­ably just get star­ted on them,” Ran­dall said. “I have to work on my dribble. That’s the big thing. I can play the peri­met­er and get to the bas­ket. I have the skills to do those things, but I want to be able to handle the ball bet­ter.”

That was prob­ably Lin­coln’s biggest as­set this year.

While it had more than its fair share of tal­en­ted play­ers, what made the team spe­cial is that most of the guys in the lineup could play any po­s­i­tion on the court.

That al­lowed Lin­coln to put fast lineups on the floor when the situ­ation called for it, or throw the bigs out there and pound the ball in­side.

“We had so many guys who could do any­thing,” Ran­dall said. “We could send five oth­er guys out and pull all the starters and it would be just like the starters were out there. We didn’t miss a thing when we pulled the starters. They were just as good as we are.”

Depth proved key, and while the Railsplit­ters have a lot of seni­ors who will say good­bye in June, Ran­dall and the oth­er un­der­class­men are mo­tiv­ated, and ey­ing an­oth­er great run a year from now.

“We will get back next year,” Ran­dall said. “We ex­pect it. This isn’t pres­sure, it’s something we’ll put on ourselves be­cause we like it when people are talk­ing about us, and say­ing we’re a good team. We love to have the school sup­port­ing us.

“I am totally dif­fer­ent than I was when I star­ted the sea­son, and we’re a dif­fer­ent team than we were when we star­ted the year. Now that we know what it’s like to win, it’s something we want to do all the time. We want Lin­coln on the map.” ••

Joe Ma­son can be reached at 215-354-3035 or jma­son@bsmphilly.com