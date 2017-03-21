Op-ed: Libraries can be an important chapter in the life of a child

Wheth­er you grew up a book­worm or a child who avoided read­ing, every­body had a fa­vor­ite book. These books stretched our ima­gin­a­tions, taught us valu­able les­sons, and helped us to grow in many ways.

Today, the chil­dren in the School Dis­trict of Phil­adelphia face a crisis. Thou­sands of these chil­dren are be­ing denied the learn­ing op­por­tun­it­ies offered through lib­rary stud­ies. This is due to the clos­ing and un­avail­ab­il­ity of school lib­rar­ies throughout city schools. Most schools have closed their lib­rar­ies and fur­loughed their lib­rar­i­ans. How can we ex­pect to build a fu­ture for our chil­dren while deny­ing them something as fun­da­ment­al as ac­cess to qual­ity read­ing?

In a school, the lib­rary is the heart and soul of the learn­ing pro­cess. In the lib­rary, stu­dents have the free­dom to learn about whatever they de­sire. Stu­dents who en­joy so­cial stud­ies find shelves full of his­tor­ic­al nar­rat­ives. Art stu­dents read how-to books that take their tal­ents to the next level. Cre­at­ive minds are trans­por­ted by oth­er­worldly fantasy nov­els. Any in­form­a­tion not found on the shelves can be re­searched on a lib­rary com­puter. In an era of stand­ard­ized test­ing, the lib­rary re­mains a place where chil­dren are free to pur­sue their pas­sions and in­terests. As a res­ult, stu­dents de­vel­op es­sen­tial skills in all areas, es­pe­cially in lit­er­acy and in writ­ing.

These skills are par­tic­u­larly im­port­ant for at-risk youth. In fact, ac­cord­ing to re­search per­formed by the Be­gin to Read Or­gan­iz­a­tion, two-thirds of stu­dents who do not de­vel­op pro­fi­cient read­ing skills by fourth grade will end up in jail or on wel­fare. How can we ex­pect chil­dren to be­come suc­cess­ful when we don’t fund one of the most im­port­ant fa­cets of their edu­ca­tion?

Lib­rar­ies are not simply just about books any­more. Lib­rar­ies al­low chil­dren to ex­plore new tech­no­logy safely and ef­fect­ively. Chil­dren learn key­board­ing skills, vari­ous soft­ware pro­grams, re­search and in­ter­net pro­fi­ciency. In today’s di­git­al age, these skills are not op­tion­al, but with the clos­ure of school lib­rar­ies, this is an­oth­er valu­able skill­set be­ing neg­lected.

Of course, lib­rar­ies do not run them­selves. Pro­fes­sion­al lib­rar­i­ans are es­sen­tial in util­iz­ing what the shelves have to of­fer. The sharp de­crease in work­ing lib­rar­i­ans in Phil­adelphia schools is dis­turb­ing.

In 1991, there were 176 cer­ti­fied lib­rar­i­ans in Phil­adelphia schools. Ac­cord­ing to The Phil­adelphia In­quirer, as of a few weeks back, only eight full-time lib­rar­i­ans are serving in Phil­adelphia schools.

As an edu­cat­or, a par­ent and a state rep­res­ent­at­ive, I find this is­sue deeply con­cern­ing. I have be­gun work on a bill that ded­ic­ates a por­tion of the state budget fund­ing for schools to­ward school lib­rar­ies and lib­rary staff. I am do­ing this be­cause lib­rar­ies are not just a lux­ury for wealthy schools in the sub­urbs, they are a ne­ces­sity for all schools. By fund­ing and staff­ing lib­rar­ies, we will en­sure the right to learn for every stu­dent. This is a ne­ces­sary in­vest­ment of our tax money that will pay for it­self when these chil­dren be­come pro­duct­ive, work­ing and tax­pay­ing mem­bers of so­ci­ety.

Des­pite be­ing vi­tal to a child’s edu­ca­tion, lib­rar­ies and lib­rar­i­ans are in dan­ger­ous short sup­ply in the School Dis­trict of Phil­adelphia. Stu­dents are miss­ing out on fun­da­ment­al skills learned through read­ing and self-guided edu­ca­tion. These habits have been proven to greatly in­crease a child’s chance of be­com­ing a suc­cess­ful adult. Pres­id­ent Harry Tru­man told us, “Edu­ca­tion is our first line of de­fense. In the con­flict of prin­ciple and policy, which di­vides the world today, Amer­ica’s hope, our hope, the hope of the world, is in edu­ca­tion.” Let us bring back hope. Let us bring back lib­rar­ies to the School Dis­trict of Phil­adelphia. ••

Rep. Thomas P. Murt rep­res­ents the 152nd Le­gis­lat­ive Dis­trict, which in­cludes parts of the North­east and East­ern Mont­gomery County. Murt is a cer­ti­fied teach­er in Pennsylvania.