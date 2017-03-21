Neighbors to discuss proposed ‘sex-positive’ club

The Ta­cony Civic As­so­ci­ation will host a pub­lic meet­ing to dis­cuss the pos­sib­il­ity of a mem­bers-only sex club. Or­gan­izers say the group is striv­ing to cre­ate “a com­munity cen­ter serving those who are mar­gin­al­ized for their sexu­al iden­tit­ies.”

The new pro­pri­et­ors of the his­tor­ic Ta­cony Mu­sic Hall are plan­ning to con­vert the three-story of­fice build­ing in­to what they prefer to call a “sex-pos­it­ive com­munity cen­ter.” But be­fore any of that hap­pens, some reg­u­lar neigh­bor­hood folks will meet there first.

The Ta­cony Civic As­so­ci­ation will host a pub­lic meet­ing at the hall on Thursday night to re­view a zon­ing ap­plic­a­tion that the build­ing’s own­er has filed on be­half of the newly formed Philly Mu­sic Hall LLC, an en­tity cre­ated to set up and over­see the op­er­a­tion of the mem­bers-only club. The meet­ing will start at 7 p.m. The hall is at Long­shore Av­en­ue and Ed­mund Street.

Ac­cord­ing to zon­ing doc­u­ments be­ing cir­cu­lated by the civic as­so­ci­ation, the club must ob­tain a city per­mit that will al­low it to present “live en­ter­tain­ment for more than 50 people” if it’s to op­er­ate leg­ally. The city’s De­part­ment of Li­censes and In­spec­tion has cat­egor­ized the pro­posed use as a nightclub or private club. Such a use re­quires a spe­cial ex­cep­tion in a com­mer­cial zone. The pro­pri­et­or must ul­ti­mately ap­peal to the city’s Zon­ing Board of Ad­just­ment for the spe­cial ex­cep­tion. But in ac­cord­ance with the zon­ing code, the com­munity gets to re­view the plans first.

Mem­bers of the civic as­so­ci­ation ex­pressed un­cer­tainty about the pro­posed club dur­ing their bi­monthly gen­er­al meet­ing on March 8. They wondered aloud about the nature of the sexu­al activ­ity that may oc­cur there, if al­co­hol would be served in the club and how it all might im­pact the neigh­bor­hood. They pondered if the people be­hind the club were the same as those who tried and failed to start an al­leged after-hours “swing­ers” club in the former Rose­wood Cater­ers last May.

One of Philly Mu­sic Hall’s prin­cip­al or­gan­izers, De­borah Rose Hinchey, in­sists that her group’s ef­fort has noth­ing to do with what happened at the Rose­wood.

Reached by the North­east Times last week, Hinchey said that her group is striv­ing to cre­ate “a com­munity cen­ter serving those who are mar­gin­al­ized for their sexu­al iden­tit­ies.” As a group, they refer to them­selves as the “alt-sex com­munity.” The term cov­ers those who identi­fy as les­bi­an, gay, bi­sexu­al, trans­gender or trans­sexu­al, as well as those who identi­fy as queer, in­ter­sex or asexu­al and those who prac­tice non-tra­di­tion­al re­la­tion­ship styles such as those in polyamor­ous or open re­la­tion­ships.

Would people be al­lowed to have sex in­side the Mu­sic Hall? Yes, Hinchey said. Would there be con­sump­tion of al­co­hol or oth­er in­tox­ic­ants on the premises? Def­in­itely not, she said. In­tox­ic­a­tion can un­der­mine the group’s goal of of­fer­ing mem­bers a com­fort­able, safe ven­ue for sex between or among con­sent­ing adults. Nobody un­der 18 will be per­mit­ted.

Wheth­er the com­munity and the zon­ing board sees the Mu­sic Hall as a fit for the club will be de­term­ined later. The red-brick Vic­tori­an build­ing has a dis­tin­guished his­tory as a com­munity land­mark.

Com­pleted in 1885, it sits in the ori­gin­al Dis­ston Es­tate and as such is sub­ject to a deed re­stric­tion ban­ning the pro­duc­tion or sale of al­co­hol on site. Ori­gin­ally, it served as an en­ter­tain­ment hall, lib­rary and com­munity cen­ter for the “com­pany town” pop­u­lated by the em­ploy­ees of Henry Dis­ston’s saw works and their fam­il­ies.

In 1965, the zon­ing ap­proved its use as a fur­niture ware­house. Louis and Ant­oinette Iatarola bought the build­ing in 1989 and es­tab­lished a real es­tate agency there. The build­ing also be­came home to the archives of the Ta­cony His­tor­ic­al So­ci­ety un­der the lead­er­ship of the couple’s son, Louis M. Iatarola. In 1995, the zon­ing board ap­proved the open­ing of a child day­care on the first floor. About five years ago, the Iataro­las al­lowed the Ta­cony Com­munity De­vel­op­ment Cor­por­a­tion to set up an of­fice there.

Last year, the Iataro­las de­cided it was time to sell the build­ing. Harry Leff bought it for an un­dis­closed price in Decem­ber. The city’s on­line prop­erty re­cords do not re­flect the latest sale.

Ac­cord­ing to Louis M. Iatarola, Leff and Hinchey toured the build­ing to­geth­er be­fore the sale but didn’t go in­to much de­tail about how they planned to use it. Iatarola’s real es­tate of­fice, the his­tor­ic­al so­ci­ety and the CDC have moved to 6913 Tulip St. ••

