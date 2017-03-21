A loving tribute

Part of their fam­ily: On Monday, March 13, the Stu­dent Sen­ate of North­east High School held a small break­fast in hon­or of Maur­een Travagline, the school’s nurse who passed away from pan­cre­at­ic can­cer in Janu­ary. The Stu­dent Sen­ate held a school-wide Rock-Pa­per-Scis­sors Tour­na­ment to raise money to donate to the Pan­cre­at­ic Can­cer Ac­tion Net­work. More than $500 was raised and the staff was able to match that amount. The school presen­ted a check to the Travagline fam­ily, which will be donated to the Pan­cre­at­ic Can­cer Ac­tion Net­work.

