A loving tribute

Part of their family: On Monday, March 13, the Student Senate of Northeast High School held a small breakfast in honor of Maureen Travagline, the school’s nurse who passed away from pancreatic cancer in January. The Student Senate held a school-wide Rock-Paper-Scissors Tournament to raise money to donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. More than $500 was raised and the staff was able to match that amount. The school presented a check to the Travagline family, which will be donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.