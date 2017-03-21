Local Flair: March 22, 2017

Jesus Christ Superstar coming to BRT
Bristol Riverside Theatre is presenting the rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar through April 16.
Jesus Christ Superstar is a retelling of the last seven days in the life of Jesus of Nazareth as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot.
The theater is at 120 Radcliffe St. in Bristol. Tickets start at $44. There are discounts for students, groups and military personnel.
The box office is open weekdays from 9:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. For show times or more information, call 215-785-0100 or visit brtstage.org ••
Hoops Madness event is March 25
Matt Paul Sports will be holding Hoops Madness on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, 500 W. Willow Grove Ave.
Children and adults are invited to take part in three-on-three games and 3-point, free throw and half-court shot contests.
Competitors can sign up as a team (up to four players, including a substitute) or as individuals, who will be placed on a team.
The cost is $15 for ages 6-18 and $25 for ages 19 or older. All participants receive a T-shirt.
For more information, go to mattpaulsports.leagueapps.com/events/265332-hoops-madness ••
Bob Pantano Dance Party at Cannstatter’s
The St. Hubert Alumnae Association will sponsor a Bob Pantano Dance Party on Friday, April 28, from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Cannstatter’s, 9130 Academy Road.
Tickets cost $40 and include food, beer, wine and soda.
Contact Louise at 610-724-6061 or lfwinski@verizon.net ••
NFL Draft coming to Philly
The NFL Draft will be held in Philadelphia from April 27-29, and the league is transforming part of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway into the NFL Draft Experience.
The free outdoor football festival is for fans of all ages. There will be interactive exhibits, games, virtual reality experiences and player autograph sessions.
NFL Draft Experience hours of operation are Thursday and Friday, April 27-28, from noon to 11 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Among the events will be a combine corner, where fans can race, run routes and try a vertical jump; the chance to be pictured with the Vince Lombardi Trophy; a replica NFL locker room; an exhibit featuring historical Eagles memorabilia, Super Bowl rings, conference championship trophies and the opportunity to have a digitalized Pro Football Hall of Fame bronze bust in your likeness; College Football Hall of Fame memorabilia; a tailgate; views of live NFL Network telecasts and ESPN SportsCenter; and NFL Draft merchandise.
The first round of the draft will start at 7 p.m. on April 27. The Eagles have the 14th pick. The seven-round draft continues April 28-29.
For more information, visit NFL.com/DraftExperience ••
XPoNential Music Festival lineup announced
WXPN will host its annual XPoNential Music Festival July 28-30 at the BB&T Pavilion and the adjacent Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden.
The opening-night performers will be Wilco, Conor Oberst and Hop Along.
Reserved and lawn tickets for the July 28 concert are on sale through Ticketmaster.com, the BB&T Pavilion box office, Ticketmaster outlets or by phone at 800-745-3000. The complete lineup of artists performing at the festival will be announced next month, when 3-Day Go Everywhere Passes go on sale.
More information is available at xpnfest.org or the festival’s Facebook page. ••
Shirley Jones coming to Bucks County Playhouse
Shirley Jones will be inducted into the Bucks County Playhouse Hall of Fame during the Playhouse’s third Oscar Hammerstein Festival, April 22-23.
The induction is part of a benefit concert on April 22 at 8 p.m. entitled Hammerstein in Hollywood, which features current Broadway talent saluting Oscar Hammerstein’s achievements in film and television.
The Playhouse is at 70 S. Main St. in New Hope.
Jones will chat about her experience working on two Rodgers and Hammerstein classic films (Oklahoma and Carousel) as well as take questions from the audience about her career in stage, theater and film.
Jones has starred in over 30 motion pictures, including The Music Man.
At the age of 25, she received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Elmer Gantry. She gained fame with a new generation as the star of the musical sitcom The Partridge Family. In 2004, Jones made a return to Broadway opposite her son, Patrick Cassidy, in the revival of 42nd Street.
Ticket prices cost $45 to $150 for the Saturday evening benefit. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121. ••
