Local Flair: March 22, 2017

Je­sus Christ Su­per­star com­ing to BRT

Bris­tol River­side Theatre is present­ing the rock mu­sic­al Je­sus Christ Su­per­star through April 16.

Je­sus Christ Su­per­star is a re­tell­ing of the last sev­en days in the life of Je­sus of Naz­areth as seen through the eyes of his be­tray­er, Ju­das Iscari­ot.

The theat­er is at 120 Rad­cliffe St. in Bris­tol. Tick­ets start at $44. There are dis­counts for stu­dents, groups and mil­it­ary per­son­nel.

The box of­fice is open week­days from 9:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. For show times or more in­form­a­tion, call 215-785-0100 or vis­it brtstage.org ••

Hoops Mad­ness event is March 25

Matt Paul Sports will be hold­ing Hoops Mad­ness on Sat­urday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spring­side Chest­nut Hill Academy, 500 W. Wil­low Grove Ave.

Chil­dren and adults are in­vited to take part in three-on-three games and 3-point, free throw and half-court shot con­tests.

Com­pet­it­ors can sign up as a team (up to four play­ers, in­clud­ing a sub­sti­tute) or as in­di­vidu­als, who will be placed on a team.

The cost is $15 for ages 6-18 and $25 for ages 19 or older. All par­ti­cipants re­ceive a T-shirt.

For more in­form­a­tion, go to mat­t­paulsports.league­apps.com/events/265332-hoops-mad­ness ••

Bob Pantano Dance Party at Cannstat­ter’s

The St. Hubert Alum­nae As­so­ci­ation will spon­sor a Bob Pantano Dance Party on Fri­day, April 28, from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Cannstat­ter’s, 9130 Academy Road.

Tick­ets cost $40 and in­clude food, beer, wine and soda.

Con­tact Louise at 610-724-6061 or lfw­in­ski@ve­r­i­zon.net ••

NFL Draft com­ing to Philly

The NFL Draft will be held in Phil­adelphia from April 27-29, and the league is trans­form­ing part of the Ben­jamin Frank­lin Park­way in­to the NFL Draft Ex­per­i­ence.

The free out­door foot­ball fest­iv­al is for fans of all ages. There will be in­ter­act­ive ex­hib­its, games, vir­tu­al real­ity ex­per­i­ences and play­er auto­graph ses­sions.

NFL Draft Ex­per­i­ence hours of op­er­a­tion are Thursday and Fri­day, April 27-28, from noon to 11 p.m., and Sat­urday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Among the events will be a com­bine corner, where fans can race, run routes and try a ver­tic­al jump; the chance to be pic­tured with the Vince Lom­bardi Trophy; a rep­lica NFL lock­er room; an ex­hib­it fea­tur­ing his­tor­ic­al Eagles mem­or­ab­il­ia, Su­per Bowl rings, con­fer­ence cham­pi­on­ship trophies and the op­por­tun­ity to have a di­git­al­ized Pro Foot­ball Hall of Fame bronze bust in your like­ness; Col­lege Foot­ball Hall of Fame mem­or­ab­il­ia; a tail­gate; views of live NFL Net­work tele­casts and ES­PN Sports­Cen­ter; and NFL Draft mer­chand­ise.

The first round of the draft will start at 7 p.m. on April 27. The Eagles have the 14th pick. The sev­en-round draft con­tin­ues April 28-29.

For more in­form­a­tion, vis­it NFL.com/Draf­t­Ex­per­i­ence ••

XPo­Nen­tial Mu­sic Fest­iv­al lineup an­nounced

WX­PN will host its an­nu­al XPo­Nen­tial Mu­sic Fest­iv­al Ju­ly 28-30 at the BB&T Pa­vil­ion and the ad­ja­cent Wig­gins Wa­ter­front Park in Cam­den.

The open­ing-night per­formers will be Wilco, Con­or Ober­st and Hop Along.

Re­served and lawn tick­ets for the Ju­ly 28 con­cert are on sale through Tick­et­mas­ter.com, the BB&T Pa­vil­ion box of­fice, Tick­et­mas­ter out­lets or by phone at 800-745-3000. The com­plete lineup of artists per­form­ing at the fest­iv­al will be an­nounced next month, when 3-Day Go Every­where Passes go on sale.

More in­form­a­tion is avail­able at xpn­fest.org or the fest­iv­al’s Face­book page. ••

Shir­ley Jones com­ing to Bucks County Play­house

Shir­ley Jones will be in­duc­ted in­to the Bucks County Play­house Hall of Fame dur­ing the Play­house’s third Oscar Ham­mer­stein Fest­iv­al, April 22-23.

The in­duc­tion is part of a be­ne­fit con­cert on April 22 at 8 p.m. en­titled Ham­mer­stein in Hol­ly­wood, which fea­tures cur­rent Broad­way tal­ent sa­lut­ing Oscar Ham­mer­stein’s achieve­ments in film and tele­vi­sion.

The Play­house is at 70 S. Main St. in New Hope.

Jones will chat about her ex­per­i­ence work­ing on two Rodgers and Ham­mer­stein clas­sic films (Ok­lahoma and Ca­rou­sel) as well as take ques­tions from the audi­ence about her ca­reer in stage, theat­er and film.

Jones has starred in over 30 mo­tion pic­tures, in­clud­ing The Mu­sic Man.

At the age of 25, she re­ceived an Academy Award for Best Sup­port­ing Act­ress for her role in Elmer Gantry. She gained fame with a new gen­er­a­tion as the star of the mu­sic­al sit­com The Part­ridge Fam­ily. In 2004, Jones made a re­turn to Broad­way op­pos­ite her son, Patrick Cas­sidy, in the re­viv­al of 42nd Street.

Tick­et prices cost $45 to $150 for the Sat­urday even­ing be­ne­fit. For more in­form­a­tion or to pur­chase tick­ets, vis­it buckscounty­play­house.org or call 215-862-2121. ••

