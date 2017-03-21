Letters to the Editor: March 22, 2017

Crack down on troubled kids

Leave it to the loc­al me­dia and city of­fi­cials to down­play the ser­i­ous­ness of the ri­ot­ing flash mob of stu­dents on March 6. For some reas­on, they had only a half day of school and were soon on the streets of Cen­ter City do­ing prob­ably the only thing they know how to do well — cause trouble.

God for­bid they go home and study, go to a lib­rary or get in­to an after-school pro­gram that would help them bet­ter them­selves.

These in­cid­ences will keep on hap­pen­ing; and more fre­quently as long as gov­ern­ment keeps pay­ing people on wel­fare more money to sit home, not do­ing any­thing to bet­ter their lives and have more kids when they can’t even take care of them­selves and provide for the ones they already have.

Thirty to 40 years ago, you may have had one or two emo­tion­ally dis­turbed and dis­rupt­ive kids in a class. Now in each class there could be any­where from five to 10. And you’ll find that most of these kids come from dys­func­tion­al non-two par­ent fam­il­ies on pub­lic as­sist­ance.

So what that means is that in those classes, nobody is learn­ing any­thing. And let’s face it, in spite of what edu­ca­tion and city of­fi­cials may say, if things re­main as they are, most of these kids will nev­er have a chance to be the fu­ture lead­ers, sci­ent­ists or in­nov­at­ors. They will be the fu­ture thugs who wind up dead, in jail or on drugs.

The only solu­tion is to gradu­ally start mak­ing pub­lic as­sist­ance con­tin­gent upon show­ing that one is try­ing to im­prove their lives. After all, wer­en’t these pro­grams meant to just be a bridge to help those on hard times get back on their feet? They should have to prove they are en­rolled in a school, job train­ing or oth­er type of pro­gram that can help them get their lives to­geth­er. If they don’t then their pub­lic as­sist­ance should be di­min­ished on a slid­ing scale.

Pay­ing people to stay poor and de­pend­ent on gov­ern­ment nev­er was and nev­er will be the an­swer to the poverty and crime prob­lems in the ma­jor cit­ies — it only ex­acer­bates them.

Peter Di­Gi­useppe

Rhawn­hurst

Double stand­ard of speech

If you are white, you can speak any lan­guage you want. And nobody com­plains.

Don’t be brown or black skinned or Latino, and speak your lan­guage. They are go­ing to look at you like you are from an­oth­er plan­et.

Car­los Perez

Rhawn­hurst

Soda tax hurts the people

As every­one may have read, Pep­si is lay­ing off 80 to 100 work­ers due to the bever­age tax. This was, in a word, pre­dict­able. The in­ter­est­ing point is the typ­ic­al lib­er­al class war­fare-type an­swer from Phil­adelphia May­or Jim Ken­ney and his ad­min­is­tra­tion. Here are their com­ments.

ldquo;The soda in­dustry sunk to a new low today,” city spokes­wo­man Lauren Hitt said. “They are lit­er­ally hold­ing host­age the jobs of hard-work­ing people in their battle to over­turn the tax. Pep­si re­por­ted nearly $35 bil­lion in gross in­come and $6 bil­lion in profit last year…. The idea that they can af­ford to do that but ‘must lay off work­ers’ should make every Phil­adelphi­an very skep­tic­al of wheth­er these lay­offs are ac­tu­ally due to the tax.”

This shows the ar­rog­ance and lack of ac­count­ab­il­ity from our may­or. It is ob­vi­ous that he and 13 mem­bers of City Coun­cil don’t care what ef­fect this tax has on the res­id­ents of Phil­adelphia.

As I have said be­fore, only the voters can hold these people ac­count­able.

I hope the res­id­ents of Phil­adelphia see what is go­ing on in front of them and make a choice in up­com­ing elec­tions to vote for people who are in it for the people.

Dav­id Lee

Far North­east

Her elec­tric bill is too high

I called PECO won­der­ing why my elec­tric bill is $50 monthly on the budget. The young lady I spoke with at PECO agreed, say­ing that my us­age is very low — lower than last month and last year. Es­sen­tially, she said I was pay­ing only for my re­fri­ger­at­or use. Tongue-in-cheek, she sug­ges­ted get­ting rid of my re­fri­ger­at­or.

I use very little elec­tric. I do not both­er to turn on a light walk­ing to the bath­room at night. Something must be done. I am be­ing robbed of the very small po­lice pen­sion of my de­ceased hus­band.

The young lady I spoke with at PECO sug­ges­ted I call the Cus­tom­er As­sist­ance Pro­gram, a pro­gram for people who can’t make ends meet. The man who took my call at CAP said I made about $200 too much monthly with my So­cial Se­cur­ity. Are you kid­ding?

Ur­sula Far­rell

Holmes­burg

