House approves bill that protects IDs of police involved in shootings

The state House of Rep­res­ent­at­ives passed, 157-39, le­gis­la­tion sponsored by Rep. Mar­tina White (R-170th dist.) that would pro­hib­it the re­lease of the name of a po­lice of­ficer in­volved in a fire­arm dis­charge or use of force for 30 days or un­til the end of an in­vest­ig­a­tion, whichever is short­er.

The city and state Fraternal Or­der of Po­lice sup­port the meas­ure.

Vot­ing in fa­vor of the bill were Reps. White, Tom Murt (R-152nd dist.), John Taylor (R-177th dist.), Kev­in Boyle (D-172nd dist.), Mike Driscoll (D-173rd dist.), Ed Neilson (D-174th dist.) and Jared So­lomon (D-202nd dist.). Vot­ing against the bill were Reps. Jason Dawkins (D-179th dist.) and Isa­bella Fitzger­ald (D-203rd dist.). The bill now moves to the Sen­ate.

Last year, the House and Sen­ate passed a sim­il­ar bill, but it was ve­toed by Gov. Tom Wolf, and there was no time to over­ride the veto. This time, a veto over­ride is likely.

“As we’ve seen across the coun­try, shoot­ings in­volving po­lice of­ficers have be­come so polit­ic­ally charged that the of­ficers’ lives and their fam­il­ies can be en­dangered even if the use of force was jus­ti­fied,” White said. “House Bill 27 of­fers a way to pro­tect our po­lice un­til the facts of the case in ques­tion come out. I want to pro­tect the good of­ficers from be­ing tried in pub­lic, while mak­ing sure those who break the law are tried in court.”

ull;•

The state House passed, 147-39, an in­crease in fund­ing for the Edu­ca­tion­al Im­prove­ment Tax Cred­it and the Op­por­tun­ity Schol­ar­ship Tax Cred­it.

Loc­al law­makers vot­ing in fa­vor of the fund­ing in­crease were Reps. Tom Murt, Mar­tina White, Kev­in Boyle, Mike Driscoll, Ed Neilson and John Taylor.

Vot­ing against the fund­ing in­crease were Reps. Jason Dawkins and Jared So­lomon.

Fresh­man Rep. Isa­bella Fitzger­ald did not vote.

All votes against came from Demo­crats. ••

You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.