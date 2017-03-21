Fit for a king

‘The King and I’ is now on stage at the Academy of Mu­sic.

Ac­cord­ing to many, The King and I is one of Rodgers and Ham­mer­stein’s finest works.

With a lush score fea­tur­ing such be­loved clas­sics as Shall We Dance, Hello Young Lov­ers, Get­ting to Know You and so many more, the award-win­ning mu­sic­al plays at the Academy of Mu­sic, 240 S. Broad St., through April 2.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the mu­sic­al tells the story of an un­con­ven­tion­al and tem­pes­tu­ous re­la­tion­ship that de­vel­ops between the King of Siam and Anna Le­onowens, a Brit­ish school­teach­er, whom the mod­ern­ist King, in an im­per­i­al­ist­ic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and chil­dren.

In this pro­duc­tion, Phil­ip­pine-born Joan Alme­dilla takes the role of Lady Thi­ang, the King’s Chief Wife and moth­er of the Crown Prince. She is fiercely loy­al to her hus­band and her coun­try.

Ac­cord­ing to Alme­dilla, grow­ing up she al­ways loved to sing but wasn’t par­tic­u­larly in­ter­ested in act­ing. But through her love of mu­sic, she stumbled upon the much-coveted role of Kim in the Broad­way pro­duc­tion of Miss Sai­gon.

ldquo;I al­ways loved mu­sic, and through this role I real­ized the beauty of the theat­er,” Alme­dilla points out. “Ac­tu­ally, the theat­er teaches you something about life. It shapes you.”

Un­like most theat­er act­ors who spend years hon­ing their craft, Alme­dilla nev­er had form­al drama train­ing. Yet today she is one of the most sought-after act­resses in the theat­er, hav­ing pre­vi­ously landed coveted roles in such pro­duc­tions as Les Miserables, Je­sus Christ Su­per­star (which brought her to Phil­adelphia once be­fore), Songs For a New World and oth­ers.

Ame­dilla says she’s now thrilled to have this role in one of her fa­vor­ite Rodgers and Ham­mer­stein shows.

“Lady Thi­ang or­ches­trates much that hap­pens in the palace. If any­thing dis­hon­ors the King or her coun­try, it makes her do whatever needs to be done to fix the situ­ation. And she has lots of in­ter­ac­tion with Mrs..Anna. In fact, one of her most im­port­ant du­ties is to make sure Mrs. Anna un­der­stands that be­hind his rough ex­ter­i­or, the King is a won­der­ful, kind man.”

Alme­dilla also en­joys the op­por­tun­ity to sing one of the show’s fa­vor­ite songs, Something Won­der­ful, and ap­pear­ing in a show with her young son, CJ, who plays one of the roy­al chil­dren.

ldquo;It’s a thrill to watch him work, al­though when he’s re­hears­ing I leave the room and turn him over to the dir­ect­or. I’m cer­tainly not a stage moth­er. I want him to en­joy the ex­per­i­ence as much as I do.”

And when they’re not work­ing, Alme­dilla says she and her son are off ex­plor­ing dif­fer­ent cul­tures in the dif­fer­ent cit­ies they vis­it.

“That’s why I’m so anxious to get back to Phil­adelphia to show him all the im­port­ant things around the city. It’s a beau­ti­ful city, and I do love it there.” ••

For tick­ets, show times or more in­form­a­tion, call 215-893-3333 or vis­it kim­mel­cen­ter.org

