Falcons to honor 2017 hall of famers

North Cath­ol­ic soc­cer greats will be en­shrined dur­ing the an­nu­al ce­re­mony Sunday at Ro­mano’s Cater­ers in Ju­ni­ata.

By Joe Ma­son

Times Sports Ed­it­or

The biggest soc­cer party of the year is upon us, and for the 10th straight year, that means some great play­ers are ready for en­shrine­ment.

The North Cath­ol­ic High School Soc­cer Hall of Fame will hon­or its 10th class on Sunday at Ro­mano’s Cater­ers, and as every oth­er year, there will be some greats get­ting honored.

The class will in­clude sev­en play­ers, one spe­cial honoree and one of the top teams in school his­tory.

And while the reas­on for the event is to hon­or the greats from a pro­gram that pro­duced 24 Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ships and sev­en city titles, it’s also a chance for men who proudly wore the red and white to hang out to­geth­er and talk their fa­vor­ite sport.

“I look for­ward to watch­ing people hav­ing a great time be­ing around old team­mates, telling stor­ies, and en­joy­ing them­selves,” said former North Cath­ol­ic coach Jerry Brind­isi. “I hear a lot of stor­ies from guys who are older and I nev­er get tired of hear­ing the stor­ies. There’s dif­fer­ent vari­ations, so many in­ter­est­ing stor­ies.

“North has had a mil­lion char­ac­ters who played soc­cer, and the stor­ies aren’t al­ways about the games. A lot of time, they’re about the rides to the game or parties after the games. It’s al­ways in­ter­est­ing to hear the stor­ies, there’s al­ways a new wrinkle. I’ve been listen­ing to these stor­ies my whole life and they’re al­ways very en­ter­tain­ing. It’s just a great day.”

While it’s about the soc­cer, it’s even more about the people.

The event is like watch­ing a time ma­chine of le­gendary soc­cer play­ers with guys from every gen­er­a­tion. The two things they have in com­mon are soc­cer and North Cath­ol­ic.

“We have 70 or 80 guys in red jack­ets, people who are in the hall from the ‘40s to the 2000s,” Brind­isi said. “It’s the best of the best in red jack­ets. Great-grand­fath­ers to guys who are in their late 20s. You can have a 40- or 50-year span between the old­est guy and the young­est guy.”

Also mak­ing the day spe­cial will be the key­note speak­er, Jim Curtin.

Cur­tain is the head coach of the Phil­adelphia Uni­on, who played at Bish­op McDe­vitt and Vil­lan­ova be­fore play­ing pro­fes­sion­ally.

Here is a look at the class of 2017:

Robert Sharp

(Class of 1960)

The four-year varsity play­er and three-year starter en­joyed a fant­ast­ic seni­or sea­son where he scored 18 goals. His speed was his greatest as­set, and the striker took ad­vant­age of his quick­ness to give op­pos­ing de­fenses fits.

Sharp led the Fal­cons to three Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ship, and in the pro­cess earned All-Schol­ast­ic team twice and was First Team All-Cath­ol­ic as a seni­or.

A gradu­ate of Vis­it­a­tion BVM Par­ish, he starred on the Light­house BC United team.

Thomas Egan (Class of 1967)

Egan played three years on the North varsity team and made quite a mark dur­ing his time.

He helped North win two cham­pi­on­ships, and was twice se­lec­ted All-Schol­ast­ic first team. Dur­ing his seni­or year, he was All-Cath­ol­ic.

He then went on to play for Park Col­lege in Kan­sas City, where he was second team all-con­fer­ence.

Dur­ing his ca­reer as a car­penter, he spent 10 years coach­ing for the Phil­adelphia Soc­cer Club.

When he wasn’t help­ing young soc­cer play­ers, he vo­lun­teered help­ing vet­er­ans’ groups.

Robert O’Don­nell

(Class of 1975)

A three-year varsity play­er and two-year starter, O’Don­nell led North to a Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ship dur­ing his seni­or year.

Twice, O’Don­nell was se­lec­ted to the All-Cath­ol­ic and All-Schol­ast­ic team and was a se­lec­tion of the Phil­adelphia Old­timers Team.

O’Don­nell also starred for the Kens­ing­ton Ram­blers, where he served as a cap­tain on the state cham­pi­on­ship team in 1975.

He then went on to play at East Strouds­burg, where he star­ted for four years and was voted All-Con­fer­ence.

O’Don­nell is no stranger to hall of fames. In 2004, he was in­duc­ted in­to the Sherid­an School­yard Hall of Fame.

Kev­in Mc­Get­tigan

(Class of 1982)

Kev­in Mc­Get­tigan was just as suc­cess­ful on the side­lines as he was on the field.

Dur­ing his days at North, he was a two-year varsity play­er who made All-Cath­ol­ic, All-City, All-Schol­ast­ic and Phil­adelphia Old­timers se­lec­tion.

He then went on to play for Drexel Uni­versity, and also starred at Ju­ni­ata, and for the Kens­ing­ton Ram­blers and the Phil­adelphia Na­tion­als.

When he hung up the cleats, he was quick to pick up a whistle, and he served as a coach for Ju­ni­ata, Penn Academy, FC Bay­ern and PSC Coppa State.

He also coached FC Phil­adelphia and helped guide Penn Charter, and went on to win four Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ships as an as­sist­ant, three with North Cath­ol­ic and an­oth­er with Ro­man Cath­ol­ic.

Wil­li­am Gard­ner

(Class of 1989)

The Kens­ing­ton nat­ive got his start by play­ing for the Ram­blers and then played for the Ju­ni­ata Shoot­ers and FC Bay­ern.

A three-year varsity play­er, he helped North ad­vance to the North­ern Di­vi­sion fi­nals in his ju­ni­or and seni­or sea­sons. Also dur­ing his seni­or sea­son, the cap­tain was first team All-Cath­ol­ic, All-City and All-State. He was also picked to play for the schol­ast­ic trav­el­ing team, where he played with oth­er East Coast stars, which played a friendly game against the Glas­gow Rangers.

He then went on to play for St. Joseph’s Uni­versity, where he star­ted every game dur­ing his fi­nal three sea­sons.

Gard­ner then went on to coach, where he served as an as­sist­ant at St. Joe’s right out of col­lege, and re­cently served as an as­sist­ant at Ro­man Cath­ol­ic.

Ry­an Burke (Class of 1996)

The pride of Fishtown made a name for him­self while play­ing at Holy Name of Je­sus.

The three-year starter scored 13 goals dur­ing his ca­reer, where he star­ted at both mid­field and for­ward.

As a seni­or, Burke was the Most Valu­able Play­er and first-team All-Cath­ol­ic.

After high school, Burke went on to play at Tex­tile, where he was moved to mark­ing back.

He re­cently earned a mas­ter’s de­gree.

John Kirchen­bauer

(Class of 2002)

Kirchen­bauer made plenty of huge plays dur­ing his days as a Fal­con, but none was big­ger than his as­sist on Tim O’Neill’s goal in the Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ship game in 1999 that helped the Fal­cons earn the plaque.

He came up just as big in 2001, when he helped the Fal­cons win an­oth­er Cath­ol­ic League crown.

Kirchen­bauer was twice an All-Cath­ol­ic se­lec­tion and went on to have a great ca­reer at Drexel Uni­versity.

Scott Ehly (Class of 2003)

Ehly is a leg­acy product. He is a third-gen­er­a­tion Fal­con. He got his start with the Somer­ton Youth Or­gan­iz­a­tion pro­gram, and then went on to play for Philly Soc­cer, where he garnered re­gion­al and state tour­na­ment hon­ors. He was so dom­in­ant, he wasn’t scored upon.

Ehly ran in­to bad luck dur­ing his sopho­more year, where he had sur­gery to re­move tu­mors from his hip. He re­covered to help North go un­defeated dur­ing his ju­ni­or and seni­or sea­sons.

After gradu­at­ing, Ehly went on to play soc­cer at Man­or Col­lege and later Ship­pens­burg. He now works as a nurse.

The 1966 soc­cer team

North Cath­ol­ic has had quite a few dom­in­ant teams, but per­haps the best ever was the 1966 out­fit.

The team won each of its 14 games and outscored op­pon­ents 82-4

Six of the play­ers from this elite squad are in the North Cath­ol­ic Hall of Fame. The team also suc­ceeded at the club level, as eight mem­bers of the squad were mem­bers of the U-19 Light­house 49ers, which went on to win the na­tion­al cham­pi­on­ship.

Spe­cial honoree

Tom Oakes

Oakes might not have played for the Fal­cons, but that’s pretty much all he didn’t do.

He’s been a coach, a ment­or and friend of the pro­gram since he at­ten­ded the school. Not only that, but some­times he was re­spons­ible for bring­ing the play­ers to the game by driv­ing the bus.

A star ath­lete grow­ing up in Ju­ni­ata, Oakes also played base­ball and foot­ball, and had a fant­ast­ic club soc­cer ca­reer.

Oakes has been a huge sup­port­er of North for more than three dec­ades. He helped lead the team to four Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ship and helped start the North Cath­ol­ic Soc­cer Alumni Golf Tour­na­ment and an­nu­al alumni game.

“Tom meant so much to North Cath­ol­ic, he al­ways wanted to do more,” Brind­isi said. “And he’s been on the end of every red cent we’ve raised. He knows how to run things. If there’s an event, he’s there. If any­one needs any­thing, he’s there. He’s been a friend to the kids, he’s a coach, he’s a ment­or and every­one loves the guy.” ••

Tick­ets for the out­ing are on sale now, and while they will be avail­able at the door, it is highly re­com­men­ded to pur­chase the tick­ets ahead of time to avoid a line on the day of the event. To pur­chase tick­ets, email brindiski@aol.com or call Joe Steffa at 215-783-8020.