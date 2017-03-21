Embrace Nutrition Month with a healthy diet

“Put your Best Fork For­ward” is the Academy of Nu­tri­tion and Di­etet­ics theme for 2017 nu­tri­tion. The slo­gan en­cour­ages us to make small changes for a healthy diet, one fork­ful at a time. The chal­lenge is to try a vari­ety of nu­tri­tious foods from vari­ous food groups to pro­mote healthy choices.

Nu­tri­ents and cal­or­ies both count in eat­ing healthy, and you usu­ally can’t go wrong in choos­ing something that comes from the ocean. Cer­tainly, sal­mon has a repu­ta­tion for be­ing a nu­tri­tious fatty fish. But an­oth­er fatty-fish, the sardine, con­tains Omega-3 fatty acids and vit­am­in D, which are ex­cel­lent vit­am­in/nu­tri­ent-rich choices, good for your heart and for your mood. As an al­tern­at­ive healthy food from un­der the sea, clams are low-fat, high-pro­tein and are among the best sources of the B vit­am­ins and zinc. Pair either of these naut­ic­al nibbles with pasta, and you’ve got din­ner.

Add zing to many dishes with capers, a fla­vor boost­er. Capers are low in cal­or­ies, and con­tain many phytonu­tri­ents, an­ti­ox­id­ants and vit­am­ins. And they store well in the re­fri­ger­at­or.

The fol­low­ing re­cipes are quick and easy to make. With a few in­gredi­ents and some canned clams, sardines and capers, you can have din­ner on the table in no time. A re­serve of canned clams, sardines and capers as pantry staples make it easy to pre­pare an in­ex­pens­ive meal ready whenev­er you really don’t feel like do­ing much cook­ing but want something good to eat.

Try this Si­cili­an dish that we call Pasta and Sardines with Bread­crumbs.

PASTA CON LE SARDE e MOL­LICA

1 lb. spa­ghetti

Bread­crumbs:

2 Tb­sp. olive oil

1/2 cup bread crumbs, made from stale crusty bread

2 Tb­sp. olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

4 gar­lic cloves, minced

2 Tb­sp. capers, drained

1 tsp. crushed red pep­per

1/2 lem­on, juiced

Zest from the ½ lem­on

1/2 cup fresh pars­ley, minced

2 cans sardines, packed in oil or wa­ter, drained

(De­bone, if you choose.)

1/2 cup Parmes­an cheese

Bring a large pot of wa­ter to boil; salt, and cook pasta un­til al dente ac­cord­ing to pack­age dir­ec­tions. Drain and save 1 cup of pasta wa­ter.

Mean­while, in a large skil­let, heat 2 ta­ble­spoons oil on me­di­um heat, then add the bread­crumbs. Stir fre­quently un­til golden brown (3-4 minutes). Re­move crumbs and set aside.

In the same skil­let, on me­di­um-low heat, add 2 ta­ble­spoons of oil and saute the onions for a few minutes un­til soft.

Add the gar­lic, capers, crushed pep­per, zest, lem­on juice, pars­ley and sardines. Cook on me­di­um heat, stir­ring oc­ca­sion­ally un­til heated com­pletely, about 2 minutes.

Add the spa­ghetti and the re­served cup of pasta wa­ter to the sardine mix­ture and toss.

Turn spa­ghetti in­to a large serving bowl. Add half of the bread crumbs and the Parmes­an. Toss well to com­bine.

Sprinkle the re­mainder of the bread­crumbs on top.

Serve with ex­tra Parmes­an.

This re­cipe is an old fam­ily fa­vor­ite.

SPA­GHETTI AND CLAMS

1 lb. spa­ghetti

¼ cup olive oil

4 Tb­sp. but­ter

8 gar­lic cloves, minced

3 cans chopped clams (6.5 oz. each)

1/2 tsp. crushed red pep­per

1/2 cup pars­ley, chopped

1 lem­on, juiced

2/3 cup white wine

3/4 cup Parmes­an cheese

Bring a large pot of salted wa­ter to boil. Cook pasta al dente, ac­cord­ing to pack­age dir­ec­tions.

Mean­while, in a large skil­let, heat the olive oil and but­ter.

Add the gar­lic and saute on me­di­um 1-2 minutes.

Add the clam juice (re­serve the clams to add later), red pep­per, pars­ley and lem­on juice. Bring to a boil, then turn down heat and add the wine and re­served clams. Cook and stir for 2-3 minutes, un­til clams are cooked.

Add the Parmes­an cheese and mix.

Place spa­ghetti in a large serving bowl and pour on the clam mix­ture.

Serve with ex­tra Parmes­an.

Eat well, live long, en­joy!