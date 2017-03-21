Eagles bring back successful QB to backup Foles

The last we saw of Nick Foles, he was a be­draggled young man who had fallen out of fa­vor in the hurry-up of­fense em­ployed by former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly and was shipped out to St. Louis, kind of as an af­ter­thought, in the deal that brought to Phil­adelphia the ser­vices of Sam Brad­ford.

The draft picks were the thing in that deal for the Rams, but the trade was also a quar­ter­back-for-quar­ter­back deal the likes of which the NFL rarely sees. From his his­tor­ic 2013 sea­son in which Foles threw 27 touch­down passes and only two in­ter­cep­tions in lead­ing the Eagles to the play­offs, Foles had be­come ba­sic­ally an add-on in a trade to a des­per­ate and lousy foot­ball team in St. Louis.

It was a shock­ing plum­met, and many figured that would be the last we would ever know of Foles, whom the Eagles se­lec­ted in the third round of the 2012 draft.

So it’s in­ter­est­ing that Foles has re­turned to the Eagles, signed as an un­res­tric­ted free agent on March 11, and he will now be em­ployed in the valu­able, but re­serve, role be­hind Car­son Wentz at the quar­ter­back po­s­i­tion. Doug Ped­er­son will be Foles’ fourth head coach in his six NFL sea­sons (Andy Re­id, Chip Kelly, Jeff Fish­er) but the ter­min­o­logy and ba­sic philo­sophy is the same as he had in 2012 with Re­id in Phil­adelphia and in Kan­sas City last sea­son, again with Re­id as the head coach.

“I think Nick is go­ing to fit in well here,” Ped­er­son said. “He’s a big, strong guy with a good arm. He’s a good ath­lete. He knows how we do things around here and he knows his role with Car­son. You need depth in the Na­tion­al Foot­ball League. You need two quar­ter­backs who can win games for you. We have full con­fid­ence that Nick can win games for us.”

The les­son here is that you nev­er say nev­er in the NFL, and those who un­der­stand how the game is played get it. Doors are nev­er closed. Teams will do whatever they can to im­prove.

Play­ers like Foles, on top of the world in 2013, passed the same people on the way up as he did on the way down after his St. Louis ex­per­i­ence, where one head­line, sum­ming up his time there, read, “Nick Foles’ Ca­reer In St. Louis Lit­er­ally In The Garbage.”

And now he’s back.

A young quar­ter­back who in 2013 was “Mr. 27 And 2” and then the Most Valu­able Play­er in that sea­son’s Pro Bowl has ex­per­i­enced the hum­bling side of the game, and he’s back now where it all star­ted. Foles is no longer the “Fran­chise Hope” – Wentz is that play­er now – but Foles has his im­port­ant job re­spons­ib­il­it­ies here. He’s the next man in line, here with the un­der­stand­ing that any­thing can hap­pen in the NFL.

As Foles knows, any­thing usu­ally does hap­pen. The Eagles are bank­ing that Foles will be ready to roll if needed and he is called upon again to lead the for­tunes of a foot­ball team in the rugged and un­for­giv­ing world of the NFL. ••