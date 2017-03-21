Eagles bring back successful QB to backup Foles

The last we saw of Nick Foles, he was a bedraggled young man who had fallen out of favor in the hurry-up offense employed by former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly and was shipped out to St. Louis, kind of as an afterthought, in the deal that brought to Philadelphia the services of Sam Bradford.
The draft picks were the thing in that deal for the Rams, but the trade was also a quarterback-for-quarterback deal the likes of which the NFL rarely sees. From his historic 2013 season in which Foles threw 27 touchdown passes and only two interceptions in leading the Eagles to the playoffs, Foles had become basically an add-on in a trade to a desperate and lousy football team in St. Louis.
It was a shocking plummet, and many figured that would be the last we would ever know of Foles, whom the Eagles selected in the third round of the 2012 draft.
So it’s interesting that Foles has returned to the Eagles, signed as an unrestricted free agent on March 11, and he will now be employed in the valuable, but reserve, role behind Carson Wentz at the quarterback position. Doug Pederson will be Foles’ fourth head coach in his six NFL seasons (Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, Jeff Fisher) but the terminology and basic philosophy is the same as he had in 2012 with Reid in Philadelphia and in Kansas City last season, again with Reid as the head coach.
“I think Nick is going to fit in well here,” Pederson said. “He’s a big, strong guy with a good arm. He’s a good athlete. He knows how we do things around here and he knows his role with Carson. You need depth in the National Football League. You need two quarterbacks who can win games for you. We have full confidence that Nick can win games for us.”
The lesson here is that you never say never in the NFL, and those who understand how the game is played get it. Doors are never closed. Teams will do whatever they can to improve.
Players like Foles, on top of the world in 2013, passed the same people on the way up as he did on the way down after his St. Louis experience, where one headline, summing up his time there, read, “Nick Foles’ Career In St. Louis Literally In The Garbage.”
And now he’s back.
A young quarterback who in 2013 was “Mr. 27 And 2” and then the Most Valuable Player in that season’s Pro Bowl has experienced the humbling side of the game, and he’s back now where it all started. Foles is no longer the “Franchise Hope” – Wentz is that player now – but Foles has his important job responsibilities here. He’s the next man in line, here with the understanding that anything can happen in the NFL.
As Foles knows, anything usually does happen. The Eagles are banking that Foles will be ready to roll if needed and he is called upon again to lead the fortunes of a football team in the rugged and unforgiving world of the NFL. ••