District attorney candidates to debate Thursday

The Chest­nut Hill Loc­al and WHYY are co-spon­sor­ing a two-hour de­bate among the can­did­ates for Phil­adelphia dis­trict at­tor­ney, to be held Thursday, March 23, in the aud­it­or­i­um of Spring­side Chest­nut Hill Academy, 8000 Cher­o­kee St.

The sev­en Demo­crat­ic can­did­ates and Re­pub­lic­an Beth Gross­man will ap­pear.

Dave Dav­ies, seni­or re­port­er for WHYY, will mod­er­ate the dis­cus­sion. Pete Mazza­c­caro, ed­it­or of the Chest­nut Hill Loc­al, will join Dav­ies ask­ing ques­tions of the can­did­ates.

The primary is May 16.

Dis­trict At­tor­ney Seth Wil­li­ams, a Demo­crat in­dicted on cor­rup­tion charges on Tues­day af­ter­noon, is not seek­ing a third term.

Fraternal Or­der of Po­lice Lodge 5, the Guard­i­an Civic League and Span­ish Amer­ic­an Law En­force­ment As­so­ci­ation Pres­id­ent Ed­die Lopez last week en­dorsed Demo­crat Rich Negrin for dis­trict at­tor­ney.

“A few weeks ago, we put up ‘help wanted’ signs around the city,” said Lodge 5 pres­id­ent John McNesby. “With Rich Negrin, the search is over. Rich gets what it takes to keep our city safe. From his time as a pro­sec­utor to his time as the city’s man­aging dir­ect­or, Rich has demon­strated a depth of un­der­stand­ing that is un­matched in the field. We know with Rich, we’ll have a strong part­ner in the DA’s of­fice and we look for­ward to work­ing with him to strengthen and grow the re­la­tion­ships between our of­ficers and the com­munit­ies they serve.”

The cam­paign of Demo­crat Joe Khan was not im­pressed with Negrin’s FOP en­dorse­ment, mak­ing the fol­low­ing state­ment:

“Throughout this cam­paign, Joe Khan has made it clear to the po­lice uni­on, which en­dorsed Don­ald Trump’s pres­id­en­tial cam­paign, that he will hold po­lice of­ficers ac­count­able when they break the law. Joe is the can­did­ate who has pro­sec­uted cops who have crossed the line and fought cor­rup­tion, both much-needed steps in restor­ing trust between po­lice of­ficers and the com­munit­ies they serve. It is un­for­tu­nate that the po­lice uni­on’s lead­er­ship, rather than em­bra­cing much-needed re­forms sup­por­ted by many rank-and-file of­ficers, would in­stead sup­port Rich Negrin, and a re­turn to the stop-and-frisk policies that Negrin ag­gress­ively sup­por­ted in the pre­vi­ous ad­min­is­tra­tion.”

Khan also is­sued the fol­low­ing state­ment in re­sponse to a Phil­adelphia In­quirer story about mis­man­age­ment of the May­or’s Fund while Negrin was man­aging dir­ect­or and served on the fund’s board:

“Rich Negrin needs to ex­plain what he knew about the flee­cing of tax dol­lars and mis­man­age­ment of the May­or’s Fund while he served on its board, and why he didn’t take stronger ac­tion to ad­dress the clearly im­prop­er ac­tions of the former city rep­res­ent­at­ive who Negrin was re­spons­ible for over­see­ing. ‘No com­ment’ is not an ac­cept­able an­swer for a can­did­ate seek­ing to be the city’s top law en­force­ment of­fi­cial. As a former fed­er­al pro­sec­utor who has taken on ma­jor city cor­rup­tion cases, this raises ques­tions for me about how ser­i­ously Negrin will be in fight­ing cor­rup­tion when he ap­par­ently turned a blind eye in the last ad­min­is­tra­tion.”

Mi­chael Un­ter­mey­er, a Demo­crat­ic can­did­ate for dis­trict at­tor­ney, last week un­veiled his White Col­lar Pro­sec­u­tion Plan.

Un­ter­mey­er fo­cused on white-col­lar crime and money laun­der­ing dur­ing his time in the Phil­adelphia of­fice of the Pennsylvania At­tor­ney Gen­er­al. His primary fo­cus was on fin­an­cial in­vest­ig­a­tions and pro­sec­u­tions of ma­jor nar­cot­ics deal­ers and or­gan­ized crime in the As­set For­feit­ure and Money Laun­der­ing Sec­tion of the Drug Law Di­vi­sion. He worked with state nar­cot­ics agents, fin­an­cial agents and Pennsylvania state troop­ers as­signed to Phil­adelphia to con­duct long-term, high-level nar­cot­ics in­vest­ig­a­tions.

His three-point plan fo­cuses on ways to strengthen con­sumer and fin­an­cial safety. It calls for a hot­line, great­er col­lab­or­a­tion with oth­er jur­is­dic­tions and a ded­ic­ated White Col­lar Crime and Con­sumer Pro­tec­tion Di­vi­sion.

“When I spent over a dec­ade work­ing in the Pennsylvania At­tor­ney Gen­er­al’s of­fice, I was for­tu­nate to learn nu­mer­ous first-hand les­sons in how best to pro­tect Pennsylvani­ans. My chief goal as dis­trict at­tor­ney will be to im­ple­ment as many of the best ideas from oth­er of­fices, cit­ies and states that I can, and one of the most im­port­ant areas in which we must do things dif­fer­ently is in pro­sec­ut­ing white-col­lar, cor­por­ate and fin­an­cial crimes,” he said.

“The job of the Phil­adelphia Dis­trict At­tor­ney’s Of­fice is not just to keep Phil­adelphi­ans safe from vi­ol­ent crime, but erad­ic­at­ing white-col­lar crime and pro­tect­ing the rights of con­sumers from those who seek to profit through il­leg­al means or wrong­do­ing is an equally im­port­ant aim.”

Re­pub­lic­an Mike Tom­lin­son will form­ally an­nounce his can­did­acy for city con­trol­ler dur­ing a town hall on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. at Holmes­burg Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, Rhawn and Dit­man streets.

Also at­tend­ing will be Beth Gross­man, the GOP can­did­ate for dis­trict at­tor­ney, and Robert Mans­field, a re­tired U.S. Army ser­geant and former can­did­ate for Con­gress.

Tom­lin­son has been a CPA, teach­er, Sunday school teach­er, youth sports coach and mem­ber of Town Watch, Holmes­burg Civic As­so­ci­ation and the Friends of Holmes­burg Lib­rary.

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-13th dist.), a mem­ber of the House For­eign Af­fairs Com­mit­tee and the House Com­mit­tee on the Budget, is­sued the fol­low­ing state­ment on Pres­id­ent Don­ald Trump’s fisc­al year 2018 budget:

“The Pres­id­ent’s 2018 budget pro­pos­al is a con­tinu­ation of the broken prom­ises and reck­less­ness that has defined this ad­min­is­tra­tion since Day One. This so-called budget is a dan­ger­ous and un­real­ist­ic com­pil­a­tion of cam­paign prom­ises that un­der­mines our in­ter­na­tion­al stand­ing and harms the most vul­ner­able and fra­gile in our coun­try. It shifts eco­nom­ic bur­dens onto the shoulders of the middle class, evis­cer­ates cru­cial ser­vices re­lied upon by work­ing fam­il­ies and the needy, and guts com­munity re­devel­op­ment aid, nu­tri­tion as­sist­ance, en­vir­on­ment­al pro­tec­tion and for­eign dip­lomacy. If this budget were to be­come a real­ity, it would im­me­di­ately threaten the health, safety and se­cur­ity of our na­tion.

“The Pres­id­ent pro­poses we cut the State De­part­ment and for­eign aid pro­grams by 29 per­cent. As a mem­ber of the House For­eign Af­fairs Com­mit­tee, I un­der­stand the con­sequences of such a course of ac­tion: a dan­ger­ous choice that would only serve to destabil­ize our cur­rent po­s­i­tion of dip­lo­mat­ic strength and lead­er­ship around the world at a time of glob­al in­stabil­ity. Our in­ex­per­i­enced, short-sighted Pres­id­ent fails to real­ize these cuts would only weak­en our in­ter­na­tion­al stand­ing and strengthen our en­emies. More than any­thing, this budget serves as hard evid­ence of the Pres­id­ent’s broken prom­ises to work­ing-class fam­il­ies. It is be­com­ing clear­er and clear­er that the goal of this Ad­min­is­tra­tion is to help the wealthy – like the mil­lion­aires and bil­lion­aires in his cab­in­et and stay­ing at his Mar a Lago re­sort – at the ex­pense of work­ing fam­il­ies, seni­ors and oth­er vul­ner­able Amer­ic­ans. As a co-chair of the Blue Col­lar Caucus, I vow to fight this hy­po­crisy and tire­lessly ad­voc­ate for hard­work­ing Amer­ic­ans in need of a fair chance at prosper­ity.” ••

