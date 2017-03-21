DA candidate Untermeyer outlines his plans if elected

“The crim­in­al justice sys­tem is dys­func­tion­al. We need big change. There is an op­por­tun­ity to make a great change in the pri­or­it­ies of the of­fice.” — Mi­chael Un­ter­mey­er

Why does Mi­chael Un­ter­mey­er be­lieve he is the best can­did­ate for dis­trict at­tor­ney?

“I have the best ex­per­i­ence and ideas and the most in­teg­rity,” he said. “The crim­in­al justice sys­tem is dys­func­tion­al. We need big change. There is an op­por­tun­ity to make a great change in the pri­or­it­ies of the of­fice.”

Un­ter­mey­er is one of sev­en Demo­crats run­ning in the May 16 primary. The oth­ers are Joe Khan, Teresa Carr Deni, Rich Negrin, Lawrence Krasner, Tariq El-Shabazz and Jack O’Neill. The Re­pub­lic­an can­did­ate is Beth Gross­man.

Dis­trict At­tor­ney Seth Wil­li­ams, a Demo­crat, pre­vi­ously said he would not seek a third term. He was in­dicted on cor­rup­tion charges on Tues­day.

This is Un­ter­mey­er’s fourth run for of­fice. In 2007, he chal­lenged then-Sher­iff John Green in the Demo­crat­ic primary, tak­ing more than 63,000 votes.

In 2009, he was the Re­pub­lic­an nom­in­ee against Wil­li­ams.

In 2011, he was a Re­pub­lic­an can­did­ate for an at-large City Coun­cil seat.

Un­ter­mey­er joined the cur­rent race in Janu­ary, be­fore Wil­li­ams bowed out. His theme this year is “Com­mit­ted, Ex­per­i­enced and Not for Sale.”

“All the times I’ve run, I’ve run as a re­former,” he said.

A Ritten­house Square res­id­ent, Un­ter­mey­er has been a Phil­adelphia as­sist­ant dis­trict at­tor­ney, a state seni­or deputy at­tor­ney gen­er­al, a hear­ing ex­am­iner for the Pennsylvania Li­quor Con­trol Board, a real es­tate de­veloper and a vo­lun­teer dur­ing the mort­gage fore­clos­ure crisis in try­ing to keep homeown­ers in their houses.

As an as­sist­ant dis­trict at­tor­ney, his fo­cus was fam­ily vi­ol­ence.

In the at­tor­ney gen­er­al’s of­fice, he tackled white-col­lar crime and drug deal­ing. Un­ter­mey­er pledged to in­vest­ig­ate fraud and theft by big com­pan­ies. He noted that the dis­trict at­tor­neys of San Fran­cisco and Los Angeles sued Uber for, among oth­er things, al­legedly over­char­ging cus­tom­ers. The suit was settled for $25 mil­lion.

“We don’t in­vest­ig­ate and pro­sec­ute white-col­lar crime in Phil­adelphia,” Un­ter­mey­er said.

As dis­trict at­tor­ney, he would go after ma­jor drug deal­ers and or­gan­iz­a­tions while dir­ect­ing lower-level users to a pro­gram sim­il­ar to Seattle’s Law En­force­ment As­sisted Di­ver­sion (LEAD).

In of­fice, he’d mon­it­or the of­fice’s civil for­feit­ure unit, ar­guing it is sub­ject to ab­use. He poin­ted to at­tempts to seize homes in Somer­ton and West Phil­adelphia after the chil­dren of the homeown­ers were al­legedly found in pos­ses­sion of small amounts of drugs.

“You can do something about that on day one as dis­trict at­tor­ney,” he said.

Also, he’d strengthen the con­vic­tion in­teg­rity unit.

“It has to be beefed up,” he said.

Un­ter­mey­er men­tioned the case of An­thony Wright, con­victed in the 1991 rape and murder of a 77-year-old Nicetown neigh­bor. DNA evid­ence later poin­ted to an­oth­er man, but Wil­li­ams de­cided to retry the case. Wright was ac­quit­ted and freed last year after 25 years in pris­on.

As DA, Un­ter­mey­er would as­sign a deputy to be a li­ais­on to work with, among oth­ers, the In­no­cence Pro­ject.

“There are many oth­er An­thony Wrights out there,” Un­ter­mey­er said.

Un­ter­mey­er wears a pin that reads, “Zero Tol­er­ance. Il­leg­al Hand­guns.” He fa­vors man­dat­ory min­im­um sen­tences for the first of­fense for straw pur­chasers of guns.

Un­ter­mey­er, who turned in 4,269 nom­in­at­ing pe­ti­tions, has a cam­paign of­fice near 2nd and Lom­bard streets and has already loaned his cam­paign $550,000. He’s work­ing with The Cam­paign Group, a highly re­garded firm. He is re­fus­ing to take cam­paign dona­tions from de­fense at­tor­neys do­ing busi­ness with the dis­trict at­tor­ney’s of­fice and will re­fuse gifts in of­fice, which is what Wil­li­ams is charged with do­ing.

U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, the city Demo­crat­ic Party boss, has told him the primary will be open, with no en­dorse­ment. On the cam­paign trail, he has been to ward and civic as­so­ci­ation meet­ings and spoken to labor uni­ons.

“This is a sev­en-day-a-week com­mit­ment,” he said.

So far, Un­ter­mey­er has re­leased plans on crim­in­al justice re­form and white-col­lar pro­sec­u­tion.

Soon, he will re­lease a plan on pro­tect­ing the eld­erly from crime. He’ll es­tab­lish a hot­line “with a hu­man be­ing an­swer­ing.”

Un­ter­mey­er wants as­sist­ant dis­trict at­tor­neys to go to neigh­bor­hood meet­ings, and for com­munity lead­ers to have their cell phone num­bers.

“I want it to be­come a com­munity-based dis­trict at­tor­ney’s of­fice,” he said.

Un­ter­mey­er wants bail re­form. Courts should keep in cus­tody those who are flight risks or a danger to the com­munity.

Oth­er­wise, he’d re­lease sus­pects await­ing tri­al with con­di­tions such as wear­ing an ankle mon­it­or, check­ing in with the courts in per­son or over the phone, go­ing in­to drug treat­ment, find­ing a job or tak­ing job train­ing classes.

“I’ve been con­sist­ent with my plat­form from day one,” he said. “I want to be an ad­voc­ate for fair­ness and pub­lic safety.” ••

You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.