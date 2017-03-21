Contending against the odds

Bustleton’s Ray Robin­son will fight at first-ever box­ing card at the Fill­more in Fishtown.

A lifelong endeavor: Ray Robinson took up boxing at age 8. He later earned a spot in the USA Boxing Team that traveled to Russia, Turkey and Italy. He collected 11 wins in his first 32 months at a pro, including appearances in New York, Connecticut, Atlantic City, Illinois and Northeast Philly’s own National Guard Armory. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Ring master: Ray Robinson, who’s ranked among the top welterweight contenders in the world, points to his belts in his Bustleton home. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Ready to rumble: Ray Robinson shows off his belts with daughter Mya, 8, and girlfriend, Jaclyne. Robinson will battle former Brazilian champ Claudinei “Volcano” Lacerda in the first-ever boxing card at the Fillmore in Fishtown. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Pro box­er Ray Robin­son gave his first in­ter­view when he was 7.

A news­pa­per re­port­er was work­ing on a story about the stag­ger­ing up­surge of chil­dren liv­ing in Phil­adelphia’s home­less shel­ters and asked Robin­son what he’d do if he ever saw his ab­us­ive ab­sent­ee fath­er again.

“If I see him, I’ll kill him,” he told the journ­al­ist, who pub­lished the omin­ous quote ver­batim.

It was May 1993 and Robin­son had been liv­ing for about a year in a single room of the Stenton Fam­ily Man­or with five of his six older sib­lings and their single moth­er, a re­cov­er­ing drug ad­dict. The cozy-sound­ing name of the place be­lied real­ity. At the time, the Phil­adelphia In­quirer de­scribed it and ven­ues of its kind as “large, loud, dingy, crowded and, by their very nature, un­happy in­sti­tu­tions — a tough place to raise a kid. And an even tough­er place to be one.”

“One single par­ent with sev­en kids, you can ima­gine what that was like,” Robin­son told the North­east Times dur­ing a re­cent lunch at a sports bar near his Bustleton apart­ment. “It was just about hard­ship. You’d see people on the corner who had nice clothes and al­ways had money, but that was the easy part. You’d also see how they were al­ways get­ting stopped by the cops.”

Robin­son, who’s ranked among the top wel­ter­weight con­tenders in the world, ac­quired much of his tough­ness at Stenton, but that wasn’t all he got. He also man­aged to cul­tiv­ate a pro­found will to im­prove his con­di­tion without re­sort­ing to the self-de­struct­ive paths taken by many of his con­tem­por­ar­ies.

His stiff jab and savvy ring foot­work would come a few years later.

On Fri­day night, March 24, he’ll be put­ting it all on the line — his tough­ness, tal­ent, No. 13 WBC rank­ing and as­pir­a­tions of a title shot — when he head­lines the first-ever box­ing card at the Fill­more in Fishtown. Robin­son will battle former Brazili­an champ Claud­inei “Vol­cano” La­cerda.

Hard Hit­ting Pro­mo­tions, a loc­al com­pany foun­ded by South Philly res­id­ent Manny Rivera and Flor­ida nat­ive Will Ruiz, will stage the card. They are the same pro­moters who brought box­ing to the nearby Sug­ar­House casino for the first time last year.

“I didn’t need to get in­to a bunch of trouble to get in­to box­ing,” Robin­son said. “A lot of guys get in­to it be­cause you’re al­lowed to hit people. For me, hit­ting people is cool, but I fell in love with the sci­ence part: mak­ing someone miss, hit without get­ting hit, swim without get­ting wet, play­ing in the mud and not get­ting dirty.”

Robin­son laughed as he rattled off those old-school train­ing room ad­ages faster than a Mike Tyson flurry. And in an era when top pros seem to make more money feign­ing each oth­er at press con­fer­ences than throw­ing down in the ring, Robin­son is def­in­itely old school.

For starters, there’s his name.

Long be­fore the world had ever heard of Floyd May­weath­er, Tyson, Sug­ar Ray Le­onard or even Muhammad Ali, there was Sug­ar Ray Robin­son, a six-time world cham­pi­on at wel­ter­weight and mid­dle­weight in the 1940s and ’50s and the guy whom most ex­perts still call the greatest box­er pound-for-pound of all time. He amassed an astound­ing 175 wins, 109 by knock­out, in a 25-year ca­reer that in­cluded a 91-bout win­ning streak from 1943 to ’51.

ldquo;When I was 8 or 9, some­body asked me about Sug­ar Ray Robin­son and I really didn’t know what to say. I didn’t know about him,” the young­er Robin­son said. “So I found a book and read about him. I would love to train to do half the things that man did.”

For “The New Ray Robin­son” (that’s his of­fi­cial ring handle), car­ry­ing around such a le­gendary monik­er has been less a source of ex­cess­ive ex­pect­a­tions than one of pride and mo­tiv­a­tion. As an am­a­teur, people called him Ray “Pic­ture Per­fect” Robin­son, per­haps as a com­ment­ary on his un­blem­ished boy­ish ap­pear­ance. When he turned pro, he meant to drop the nick­name. But as he stepped in­to the ring on Dec. 8, 2006, for his de­but at the Para­dise Theat­er in The Bronx, the an­noun­cer blur­ted out “The New” and the ad lib stuck.

“Grow­ing up, my coach told me, ‘With a name like that, some­body is al­ways go­ing to want to beat you and you’ve got to nev­er let that hap­pen,’ ” Robin­son said.

It rarely has. Robin­son cut his teeth as an am­a­teur un­der train­er Howard “Moses” Mosely, who not only taught him the finer points of the sport, but be­came a much-needed fath­er fig­ure to com­ple­ment the pos­it­ive in­flu­ence of his mom, Di­ane.

“I not only had a box­ing coach. I had a life coach,” Robin­son said.

He took up the sport at age 8 and logged more than 100 am­a­teur bouts. Un­der Mosely’s guid­ance, Robin­son earned an in­vit­a­tion to study and train at the US Olympic Edu­ca­tion Cen­ter in Mar­quette, Michigan, for his high school and post-gradu­ate years. He earned a spot in the USA Box­ing Team that traveled to Rus­sia, Tur­key, Italy and else­where for head-to-head com­pet­i­tions.

For the North Philly nat­ive, it was a great op­por­tun­ity to re­lieve some of the fin­an­cial bur­den on his mom — Team USA covered his room and board and paid him a sti­pend — but it also forced him to get ser­i­ous about life a lot quick­er than many teens.

“I was a young jawn up there. I was liv­ing in a col­lege dorm and go­ing to high school,” he said. “It showed me that as a hu­man be­ing, I can ad­just to any­thing, but it was dif­fi­cult be­cause I didn’t have fam­ily around. It was just me. I had to grow up, make sure I got my home­work done, my pro­jects done and train on top of that.”

He nev­er reached the Olympics, but earned a tech­nic­al de­gree in auto re­pair and set him­self up for a pro ca­reer. He re­turned to Philly in 2006, re­united with Mos­ley and col­lec­ted 11 wins in his first 32 months at a pro, in­clud­ing ap­pear­ances in New York, Con­necti­c­ut, At­lantic City, Illinois and North­east Philly’s own Na­tion­al Guard Ar­mory.

On the heels of that streak, Robin­son’s old-school nature kicked in. Rather than sign­ing to fight an in­feri­or op­pon­ent to pad his win-loss re­cord, Robin­son took on an­oth­er rising tal­ent in un­defeated Brad So­lomon, who would claim a ma­jor­ity de­cision in their Decem­ber 2009 bout. So­lomon later im­proved his re­cord to 26-0 be­fore los­ing an NABF wel­ter­weight title fight at the MGM Grand in Las Ve­gas 11 months ago.

Robin­son re­turned to the ring sev­en months after his first loss to take on an­oth­er un­defeated foe, Shawn Port­er, who out-poin­ted him in a un­an­im­ous 10-round de­cision. Port­er later ran his re­cord to 24-0-1 and se­cured a pair of world title shots, los­ing both.

For his part, Robin­son took 14 months off, re­grouped and reeled off 11 straight wins, in­clud­ing vic­tor­ies at the Sug­ar­House on North Delaware Av­en­ue in Oc­to­ber and Janu­ary.

About three years ago, Mos­ley re­tired from the gym and left his prize pu­pil in the hands of an­oth­er of Philly’s elite train­ers, Der­rick “Bozy” En­nis, a Pine Val­ley res­id­ent who runs “Bozy’s Dun­geon” on the second floor of Har­rowg­ate Box­ing Club near Ven­ango and Em­er­ald streets.

“It is like a dun­geon. It’s not one of those su­per clean gyms. It’s one of those rugged Philly gyms,” Robin­son said. “I like it that way. There’s no air con­di­tion­ing and when I’m work­ing out, I want to sweat.”

En­nis’ stable of fight­ers also in­cludes Jaron “Bootsy” En­nis, his 19-year-old son who has won his first nine pro wel­ter­weight bouts and is con­sidered a fu­ture world title con­tender.

“Bozy is one of the best train­ers out there, a really smart guy. He’s of­fens­ive and de­fens­ive put to­geth­er, a really smart coach,” Robin­son said. “(Mos­ley and En­nis) have had hun­dreds of fight­ers, I feel lucked up hav­ing had both of those guys.”

Still, Robin­son feels a bit frus­trated, too. Even after his two losses, he had been ranked by all the ma­jor box­ing or­gan­iz­a­tions. The WBC had him as high as the No. 4-ranked con­tender at one point. But he’s been slip­ping down the list — prob­ably due in part to in­activ­ity fol­low­ing an auto ac­ci­dent. But by now, he also knows that in­tern­al polit­ics play a big part in sign­ing a big money fight. And maybe op­pon­ents fear his south­paw style.

“The closer I get to my dream, the farther away it’s seemed be­cause I’ve been ranked for a while now but haven’t got­ten my shot yet,” he said. “It’s all about find­ing that pass code to the bank.”

In light of his humble be­gin­nings, Robin­son has already demon­strated a heart of gold. Out­side the ring, he runs his own per­son­al train­ing busi­ness and rais­ing his 8-year-old daugh­ter Mya, who along with his girl­friend Jaclyne, provide him with all the in­spir­a­tion he needs.

“From how I grew up, the hard-knock life, from how my mom had sev­en kids and kept us all to­geth­er, I feel that’s men­tally tough like box­ing. It was like train­ing for months be­fore you go to war,” he said. “And everything is to­geth­er for me now, which is why I ap­pre­ci­ate it more. Now I know if I need a meal I can eat. I’m do­ing OK for my­self, but I want more.” ••

