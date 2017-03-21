Calendar of Events: March 22, 2017

Thursday, March 23
EVENTS
Adult Painting Classes Resurrection Regional Catholic School, Castor and Shelmire avenues. Beginners and more experienced students will receive individualized instructions in their choice of media. Ten-week sessions available Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. or Fridays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Cost and inf.: 215-742-1127.
American Red Cross Blood Donations 1401 Rhawn St. 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Also Monday through Wednesday, 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Arts & Crafts Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9 to 11 a.m. $2. 215-685-0576.
Bingo Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 12:30 p.m. Also Mondays at 12:45 p.m. $3. 215-683-1994.
Bingo St. Anne Senior Community Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Bingo at 12:30 p.m. Also Mondays. Free transportation. 215-426-9799.
Cardio Kickboxing with Sheryl Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. $5. 215-613-1070.
Ceramics Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. 6 to 9 p.m. $8 a class. 215-685-8753.
Chess Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Dance Classes Torresdale Playground, 9550 Frankford Ave. Jazz, ballet and tap. 6-7 p.m. (ages 3-7), 7-8 (ages 7-13), 8-9 (teens/adults). $5 registration fee. $20 per month. 215-685-9392.
Drama Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Enhance Fitness St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. 10:30 a.m. Also Fridays. For age 50 or older. 215-426-9799.
Enhance Fitness Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 8 to 9 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Exercise Class with Linda Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Healing Exercise KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free. 9:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Hola Current Events in Spanish Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Karaoke Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Kids Shotokan Karate Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. 215-613-1070.
Knitting Club Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. 6-8 p.m. $5. 215-685-9394.
Lecture Sponsored by RSVP Philadelphia. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Geared to veterans. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Lunch. 267-345-7787.
Living Fully Holy Family University Education and Technology Center, 9801 Frankford Ave. 7 to 9 p.m. Free. familycenter@holyfamily.edu or 267-341-3407.
Lunch and Entertainment KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. Noon to 2 p.m. 215-745-3127.
Mommy and Me Nature Series Churchville Nature Center, 501 Churchville Lane, Churchville. For ages 2-4 with an adult. 10-11 a.m. Continues March 30. 215-357-4005 or churchvillenaturecenter.org
Nutritious & Delicious – March for Meals 11:45 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Learn how to make a fun and personalized snake book. Ten-week workshop taught by Kristin Balmer, a Philadelphia Arts in Education Partnership teaching artist. 215-698-7300.
Movie Sully. 12:45 p.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 215-698-7300.
Pathways to Prayer Holy Family University Education and Technology Center, 9801 Frankford Ave. 10 a.m. to noon. Free. familycenter@holyfamily.edu or 267-341-3407.
Range of Motion Exercise KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-745-3127.
Shotokan Karate Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 8 p.m. $5. 215-613-1070.
SilverSneakers Classic Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. $3. 215-613-1070.
SilverSneakers Classic KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. With Herb Caplan. There is a fee for guests. 9:15 and 11:45 a.m. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneakers Yoga KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10:40 a.m. Instructor Donna Price. $5. 215-698-7300.
Single Seniors 65-plus invited to a fun happy hour from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call for location. 215-380-9144.
Tap Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10 to 11 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Voices in Harmony Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Wii Bowling Peter Bressi Northeast Senior Center, 4744 Frankford Ave. 12:30 p.m. 215-831-2926.
Yoga Picariello Recreation Center, 10811 Calera Road. Yoga for all levels. Bring your own mat. $25 per month or $8 per class. 6:50 to 8:15 p.m. 267-738-8393.
Yoga with Gina Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6:15 p.m. 215-613-1070.
Zumba with Denise Norcom Community Center. 10980 Norcom Road. $5 drop-in fee. 6:15 p.m. 215-698-3012.
Zumba Gold for Seniors Catholic Social Services, 7340 Jackson St. 11 a.m. to noon. $3 per session. 215-624-5920 or rthompson@chs-adphila.org
MEETINGS
Journey’s Way Support Group Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Nar-Anon Northeast Philadelphia Livengrin Foundation, 9140 Academy Road. For anyone affected by someone’s drug addiction. 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.
Nicotine Anonymous Paul’s Run, 9896 Bustleton Ave. This is a 12-step support program for those who want to stop using nicotine. 4:30 p.m. 215-939-6491.
Friday, March 24
EVENTS
Advanced Line Dancing with Cil Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 11 to 11:45 a.m. 215-685-0576.
American Red Cross Blood Donations Aria Health Torresdale Campus, 10800 Knights Road. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Amici Opera Company 7:30 p.m. Mercadante’s La Vestale. Stage One, 101 Plush Mill Road, Wallingford. $20. 215-224-0257.
Beginner Line Dancing Mayfair Recreation Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 10 to 11 a.m. $3. 215-683-1994.
Beginner Mat Yoga Fox Chase Library, Rhawn and Jeanes streets. Noon to 1 p.m. Bring a mat. Through May 26. 267-738-8393.
Bingo Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Bingo Ukrainian Cathedral, 801 N. 8th St. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Games begin at 7 p.m. Private parking lot on premises. 215-829-8103.
Bingo Our Lady of Consolation Parish, 7051 Tulip St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Parking in church lot. Handicapped accessible. 215-333-0442.
Chair Yoga Fox Chase Library, Rhawn and Jeanes streets. 10:50 to 11:50 a.m. Through May 26. 267-738-8393.
Children’s Tumbling Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. Children 4 and older can learn tumbling. 6 to 8 p.m. 215-685-8753.
Civil Air Patrol North Philadelphia Jet Center, 11301A Norcom Road (NE Phila. Airport). Learn aerospace, military leadership, drill and more. For boys and girls ages 12 to 19. 6:30 to 9 p.m. 267-251-3554.
Clay Creations St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-426-9799.
Coffee Talk: Breaking the Grip of Guilt & Worry 9:30 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Presentation by Don Rothbardt, Master Personal Life Coach and Relationships Counselor. 215-698-7300.
Dance Classes for Children Lower Mayfair Playground, Robbins Avenue and Hawthorne Street. Jazz and hip-hop for ages 4 to 6 at 6:15 p.m. and ages 7 to 10 at 7:15 p.m. 215-685-1227.
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Boys hip-hop. 6-7 p.m. 267-475-7005.
Kingdom Keepers Christian Kids Club Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 808 Red Lion Road. 7-8:30 p.m. Stories, music, art, sports, games, crafts, snacks, contests, fellowship and monthly seasonal activities. For kids in first through fifth grades. 215-464-3131 or bethesdapc.com
Line Dance Party Johnny Tocco oldies/line dance party hosted by Miss Susan’s Entertainment & Dance. Albert’s Cafe, Grant and Academy. $5 cover/cash bar. 7 to 11 p.m. Free lessons available. 215-280-9765 or misssusan@verizon.net
Line Dancing with Rocky & Marie Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. 9:30 to 11 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Live Drama St. Timothy Catholic Church, 3001 Levick St. 7 p.m. Therese: The Story of a Soul. Performed by Audrey Ahern. Free-will offering. 215-624-6188 or www.theresedrama.com
Non-Denominational Inspirational Group Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9 to 10 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Scrabble Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Senior Citizens Club Lower Mayfair Recreation Center, 3015 Robbins Ave. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 215-685-1227.
Service Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave. 7:30 p.m. 215-624-9600.
SilverSneakers Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Muscular strength training class. 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Also Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
SilverSneakers Boom Muscle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 1:10 p.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneakers Circuit Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 10 a.m. 215-698-3012.
SilverSneakers Classic KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 9:15 a.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSplash Klein Life, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free for SilverSneakers. $5 for guests. 8:45 a.m. Also Mondays and Wednesdays. 215-698-7300.
Spanish Classes Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. Classes for beginners. Noon to 1 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.
Texas Hold’em Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9:30 a.m. Also Tuesdays. 215-685-0576.
Tumbling with JoJo Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 3:30 p.m. www.tumblingwithjojo.com
Youth Group Ministry Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 808 Red Lion Road. 7-9 p.m. For students in sixth through 12th grades. Sports, fellowship, music and art. 215-464-3131 or bethesdapc.com
Zumba Gold KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Zumba Gold with Miriam Martinez. Free for Silver & Fit. Fee for guests. 10:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
MEETINGS
Northeast Sunrisers Rotary Club 7:15 a.m. Country Club Diner, 1717 Cottman Ave.
St. Martin of Tours Senior Group School hall, 5701 Loretto Ave. 11 a.m. Anyone 50 or older welcome for coffee, doughnuts, bingo and pinochle.
Widow & Widower Support Group Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Saturday, March 25
EVENTS
Arts and Crafts Class for Children Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. First month and registration is $25, then $20 per month. 11 a.m. to noon. 215-685-8753.
Brownies Dorsey Playground, 6501 Hegerman St. Suitable for girls in first and second grades. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 215-685-8734.
Cardio Kettlebell with Jackie Moon Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. 215-613-1070.
Create Your Own Little Golden Book 11 a.m. Barnes & Noble, Neshaminy Mall. Storytime. 215-364-4235.
Experimenting with Oobleck (LEAP Program) 2 p.m. Holmesburg Library, 7810 Frankford Ave. Oobleck is the part liquid, part solid mystery matter from the Dr. Seuss books. For school-age children. 215-685-8756.
Film Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave. Screening of the Anton Chekhov play The Seagull. 11 a.m.
Flea Market VFW Post 1597, 901 Bellevue Ave., Croydon. 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No charge for space rentals. Donations accepted for veterans table. 267-307-7916.
Gymnastics Dorsey Playground, 6501 Hegerman St. Suitable for ages 5 to 8. $5. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-685-8734.
Mr. Pagan’s Reading Club for Boys Frankford Library, 4634 Frankford Ave. Fun, scary books for boys ages 9 to 12. 2 p.m. 215-685-1473.
Penny Party Wissinoming Presbyterian Church, Howell Street and Torresdale Avenue. Noon to 3 p.m. Tickets $5 per envelope. Light lunch, door prizes. 215-288-9192.
Pilates with Wendy Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 10 a.m. 215-613-1070 or www.nccfun.org
Preschool Program Registration Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. Four- and 5-year-old Pre-K program on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. $95 per month. 3-year-old preschool program on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon. $70 per month. 215-685-9394.
A Taste of Hope Fundraiser St. Dominic’s Marian Hall, 8504 Frankford Ave. 5-9 p.m. $20 for adults, $10 for youth. Food, beer, wine , soda. Benefits Feast of Justice, which provides and education and life skills/counseling programs to the needy. 215-268-3510 or feastofjustice.org
A Tribute to Elvis Through the Years Sponsored by Maternity BVM Alumni Association. Starring Jim Barone. 5:30 to 10 p.m. in the parish hall, 9322 Old Bustleton Ave. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. The price includes a buffet dinner, soda, coffee and water. For reservations or for information, go to www.maternitybvm.net or call 215-673-8127.
Tumbling Dorsey Playground, 6501 Hegerman St. Tumbling for kids ages 4 to 14. 10 a.m. 215-685-8734.
MEETINGS
Singles 55+ Breakfast Call for location. 10:30 a.m. 215-695-0510.
Sunday, March 26
EVENTS
Amici Opera Company 3 p.m. Wagner’s Die Walkure. United Methodist Church of the Redeemer, 1128 Cottman Ave. (at Lawndale Avenue). $20. 215-224-0257.
Author Event Presentation by Carl LaVO, author of Bucks County Adventures and a retired Calkins Media editor who writes weekly columns on Bucks County. 2 p.m. Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation, 321 Cedar St. in Bristol Borough. Program: The Last Flight of Bristol’s Gigantic Yellow Bird. Based on the true story of two U.S. Navy pilots who tried to beat Charles Lindbergh to Paris using a plane built in Bristol. $4 for adults, free for students. Light refreshments. 215-788-9408.
Bingo Neshaminy Activity Center, 1842 Brownsville Road, Trevose. 1 p.m. Doors open at noon. Last Sunday of every month. 215-355-6967.
Concert Zlata Razdolina and her Jazz Orchestra. 6 p.m. Shaare Shamayim, 9768 Verree Road. Tickets: 855-594-8414 or maephila.org
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Ballet, acrobatics, tap. 1:30 to 3 p.m. 267-475-7005.
Kid’s Club St. Petri-Hope Church 6816 Jackson St. Kids from kindergarten through sixth grade are welcome. Hear stories of our faith, make crafts, and learn how to play handbells. 4 to 5 p.m. 215-333-4103.
Sculpt & Tone Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 10 a.m. 215-613-1070.
Senior Friendship Club 55-plus. Dinner meeting. 3 p.m. Tiffany Diner, 9010 Roosevelt Blvd. 215-288-0152 or 215-677-1369.
hattered Lives of the Lincoln Assassination Ryerss Museum & Library, 7370 Central Ave. Illustrated lecture by historian Hugh Boyle. 215-685-0544. Ryerssmuseum.org
SilverSneakers Classic KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free for members. Guests $5. 9:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Speech 10:30 a.m. Temple Beth Ami, 9201 Old Bustleton Ave. Professor Burton Klein of Strayer University and The College of New Jersey and a former School District of Philadelphia administrator. Topic: Coping with Today; It Ain’t Easy. $12. 215-673-2511 or templebethami2@gmail.com
Thrift Shop Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-624-9130.
Thrift Store Memorial Church of St. Luke’s,1946 Welsh Road. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. 215-969-3645.
Yoga 4:30 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 1946 Welsh Road. $10 per class, bring mat. 215-969-3645.
Yoga Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. 7 p.m. 267-475-7005.
MEETINGS
Women’s Al-Anon Meeting 4945 Friendship St. Meeting for women affected by a loved one’s drinking. 3 to 4 p.m.
Monday, March 27
EVENTS
Ab Blast Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. There is a $5 per class drop-in fee. 5:30 p.m. 215-613-1070 or www.nccfun.org
Aerobic Yoga KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. $5. Mondays at 7 p.m. Also held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. 215-698-7300.
Are You Saved? Studying Biblical salvation at a location in the Northeast. 7:30 p.m. Call for appointments. 215-941-4710.
Beginner Bridge Game/Tutorial St. Leo Church rectory, Keystone Street and Unruh Avenue. Free. 7 p.m. 215-333-0340.
Beginner’s Line Dance with Carole Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30. 215-685-0576.
Bingo Ukrainian Cathedral, 801 N. 8th St. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Games begin at 7 p.m. Private parking lot on premises. 215-829-8103.
Bingo Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Bridge Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 1 to 3 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Cardio Kickboxing Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6 p.m. $5. 215-613-1070.
Carmella Tot Recreation Program Carmella Tot Recreation Preschool, 2150 Wakeling St. This is a learn and play preschool program for ages 3 to 5. Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. $100 per month plus a one-time registration fee of $15. 215-685-1235.
Cat Adoption Petco, 9717 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Grant Avenue). 6-8 p.m. Sponsored by ACCT Philly.
Ceramics and More Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. Ceramics class, in addition to a variety of arts and crafting projects, will be offered. No previous experience required. $5 per night, plus minimal charge for materials. 215-685-9395.
CPAP Clinic Holy Redeemer Hospital, 1648 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook. Free weekly clinic for people having problems with CPAP equipment. 3 to 7 p.m. by appointment. 215-938-3748.
Current Events Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Fitness at Frankford Exercise to fitness instruction videos. Frankford Library, 4634 Frankford Ave. Open to adults and teens. 5:30 p.m. 215-685-1473.
Fitness Classes True Vine Wissinoming, 4610 Devereaux Ave. 7-8 p.m. Beginner cardio kickboxing and weightlifting. $2. 215-620-9083.
Hebrew Language Classes KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Intermediate classes in Hebrew. Free. 1 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Kids Kettlebell Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. $5. 6 p.m. 215-698-3012.
Mah Jong KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Have fun with friends in this tile matching game. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Music Therapy Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
New Visions. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Support group led by Amy Juarez of the Associated Services for the Blind & Visually Impaired. $1 donation. Lunch is available. 215-698-7300, Ext. 184.
Pinochle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Power Yoga with Dana Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6:15 p.m. $5 drop-in. 215-698-3012.
Scrabble KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneakers Boom Muscle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 1:10 p.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-6908-7300.
SilverSneakers Circuit KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 11:55 a.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneakers Classic Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. $3. 215-698-3012.
SilverSneakers Classic KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10:40 a.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSplash KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 8:45 and 9:45 a.m. No swimming ability required. $5. 215-698-7300.
Silver and Fit KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Wayne Leister is the class instructor. Class fee varies. Also Wednesdays. 9:15 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Sketch Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 1 to 3 p.m. $2. 215-685-0576.
Tai Chi Lower Mayfair Recreation Center, 3015 Robbins Ave. 7:30 to 8 p.m. $5 a class. 215-685-1227.
Zumba Lower Mayfair Recreation Center, 3015 Robbins Ave. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. $5 a class. 215-685-1227.
Zumba Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Latin-inspired, easy to follow, calorie burning, dance fitness. $5 registration fee, $5 per class. Also Tuesdays 7:30-8:30 p.m. 215-685-8753.
Zumba Norcom Community Center. 10980 Norcom Road. $5 drop-in fee. 7:15 p.m. 215-698-3012 or www.nccfun.org
Zumba 7 p.m. Good Shepherd Methodist Church, 10910 Calera Road. 267-304-8553. Walk-ins are welcome. $6.
MEETINGS
Al-Anon St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road. 7:30-9 p.m.
Supportive Older Women’s Network (S.O.W.N.) Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, March 28
EVENTS
Adult Martial Arts Classes Max Myers Recreation Center, 1601 Hellerman St. Classes held Tuesday and Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons. $45 per month. Call for time and inf.: 215-685-1242.
Afternoon Dance Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Various entertainment. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Ceramics Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. $2. 10 to 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Ceramic Classes Disston Recreation Center, 4423 Longshore Ave. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 7 to 9 p.m. 215-335-1163.
Chair Yoga St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. 9:30 a.m. For age 50 or older. No class on second Tuesday of the month. 215-426-9799.
Computer Assistance Peter Bressi Northeast Senior Center, 4744 Frankford Ave. 1 p.m. One-on-one sessions available by appointment. 215-831-2926.
Concert Olney Symphony will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Berachah Church, 400 Ashbourne Road in Cheltenham. Admission is free, but donations would be appreciated.
Creating with the Color Wheel St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. 12:30 to 2 p.m. Participants will mix paint to create a color wheel and use this color technique to create a design. 215-426-9799.
Cub Scout Pack 160 Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1013 Cottman Ave. Family-oriented program is designed for boys ages 7 to 10. 7 p.m. 215-783-6405.
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Adult hip-hop. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. 267-475-7005.
Enhance Fitness Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Exercise Class with Betty Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. 9:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Greater Philadelphia Chorale Rehearsals St. Jerome school hall, 8100 Colfax St. All singers are invited. 7-8:30 p.m. 215-313-5363.
Internet Basics Bustleton Library, 10199 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0472.
Joint Replacement Surgery Seminar Jeanes Hospital, 7600 Central Ave. 6-7 p.m. Free. Continues April 4 (11 a.m. to noon), April 25 (6-7 p.m.), May 9 (11 a.m. to noon) and May 23 (6-7 p.m.). Register: 215-728-3944.
Kids Tumbling Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. Ages 3-6. 215-698-3012.
Knitting Nook KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Make lap covers, hats, shawls and booties for children and adults who are receiving treatments for serious illnesses at local hospitals. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Life Coach Training Seminar Learn how to change lives while embracing your own. Seminars held in the Northeast. Inquire for location. Register. 7 p.m. 215-725-1995 or email paula@lifecoachphilly.com.
Lunch & Bingo KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. Lunch 11:30 a.m., bingo 1 p.m.
Pinochle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Sculpt & Tone with Wendy Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6 p.m. $5 per class drop-in fee. 215-698-3012.
SilverSneakers Circuit Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. $3 drop-in fee. 215-613-1070.
SilverSneakers Circuit KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 1 p.m. Instructor Herb Caplan. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneakers Yoga KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 11:45 a.m. Instructor Miriam Martinez. $5.
Sing-A-Long Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Singing St. John Neumann Home, 10400 Roosevelt Blvd. The Sounds of Liberty men’s a cappella chorus is holding open auditions for spring performances. 7 to 10 p.m. 267-423-4254.
Spanish Classes Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. Classes for advanced level. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.
Spanish/English Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Storytime Barnes & Noble children’s department, Neshaminy Mall, 11 a.m. Coloring and activities follow. Free. Recommended for ages 2-8. 215-364-4235.
Tai Chi Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 10 a.m. 215-683-1994
Tai Chi Easy for Seniors Catholic Social Services, 7340 Jackson St. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. $3 per session.
Tap Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. $2. 9 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Tone Class KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. $3. 9:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Turbo Kick Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. 6:15-7:15 p.m. Bring a mat. $5. 215-685-9394.
Yoga Boyle Recreation Center, 13024 Stevens Road. 7 to 8 p.m. $10. mast.mallory@yahoo.com
Yoga Lackman Playground, 1101 Bartlett St. Class is for all levels. Bring a yoga mat. $5 per class. 7 to 8 p.m. 215-971-0404.
Zumba Jardel Recreation Center, 1400 Cottman Ave. Open to the public. $5 per session. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. 215-685-0596.
Zumba Norcom Community Center. 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. 215-698-3012 or www.nccfun.org
Zumba Gold KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free for Athletic, SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit members. $5. 10:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
MEETINGS
Al-Anon Meeting St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hawthorne and Tyson avenues. 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Holmesburg Civic Association 7:15 p.m. Holmesburg Recreation Center, Rhawn and Ditman streets. 215-332-6781.
Morning Glories Vogt Recreation Center, Cottage and Unruh streets. For men and women 50 or older. 10:30 a.m. Speakers, refreshments, bingo. 215-338-4767.
N.A. Meeting for Friends and Family of Addicts Aria Torresdale, Mansion House conference room, Red Lion and Knights roads. 7 to 8:20 p.m. 215-535-2962.
PhillyNorml Local chapter of the National Organization for the Reformation of
Marijuana Laws. 6 p.m. Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave. Refreshments. 267-977-5639. PhillyNoml.org
Rotary Club of Frankford-Northeast Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave. The group meets for lunch every Tuesday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.
Weight Loss Group Trevose Behavior Modification Program. 5:30 p.m. Bucks County Technology Park, 4800 Street Road, Trevose. For an application, send a stamped self-addressed envelope to P.O. Box 11674, Philadelphia, PA 19116.
Wissinoming Civic Association, 7 p.m. at Grace City Church, 6035 Walker St. Group meets on the last Tuesday of the month. 215-288-6468.
Women’s Empowerment Group The Share Center, 7137 Torresdale Ave. 7 p.m. 856-308-5650.
Wednesday, March 29
EVENTS
Ab Blast Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 5:30 to 6 p.m. 215-698-3012.
Art Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Painting. 1 to 4 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Bingo Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Boot Camp with John Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. $5 per class drop-in fee. 215-613-1070.
Bridge Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. For beginners and advanced. 9 to 11 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Cardio Kettlebell with Dottie O Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6 to 7 p.m. $5 drop-in. 215-698-3012.
Cardio Workout KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Fee. 1 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Chess KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 2 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Child and Teen Acting Classes Portside Arts Center, 2531 E. Lehigh Ave. Acting classes for kids ages 5 to 17. Classes are sorted by age. 4 to 8 p.m. 215-427-1514.
Core Training KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. $5. 7 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Contemporary, musical theater, jazz and improv. 267-475-7005.
Dance and Tone Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 6:30 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.
Drama Class Lower Mayfair Recreation Center, 3015 Robbins Ave. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 8 to 14. Call to register. 215-685-1227.
Heal Your Heart From Loss Presented by Donna Glatz, widow of slain Lawncrest jeweler William Glatz. Free Library of Northampton Township, 25 Upper Holland Road in Richboro. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. healyourheart8@gmail.com
Kids Fit Mix with Tyler Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6:45 p.m. 215-698-3012 or www.nccfun.org
Kim Reddin Yiddish KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Conversational and informal group celebrating Yiddish in song and speech. 10:40 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Life Coach Introduction Learn how to move forward in relationships career and challenges. Seminars held in the Northeast. Inquire for location. 7 p.m. 215-725-1995 or email paula@lifecoachphilly.com.
Line Dancing. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 1:15 p.m. Free. 215-698-7300.
Line Dancing Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Lunch & Learn with Journey’s Way 11:45 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. For recently retired baby boomers or those thinking of retiring. 215-698-7300.
Mah Jongg. Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, 971 Old York Road, Abington. 7 p.m. Bring your card or buy one. 215-886-8000.
Mah Jongg Rosemary Montagno Senior Center, 12601 Townsend Road. 10 a.m. 215-673-7734.
Music Instruction Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 1:30 to 3 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Music Therapy Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Pajama Party Storytime at Torresdale Branch Library, 3079 Holme Ave., 6:30 p.m. For children 2 to 5. Come dressed in PJs and bring a stuffed toy. Call Miss Ann for reservation at 215-685-0494.
Parenting Workshop Holy Family University Education and Technology Center, 9801 Frankford Ave. 7 to 9 p.m. familycenter@holyfamily.edu or 267-341-3407.
Pinochle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Pinochle Rosemary Montagno Senior Center, 12601 Townsend Road. 10 a.m. 215-673-7734.
Scrabble KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Second-Hand Shop Ann’s Attic, Holmesburg United Methodist Church, 8118 Frankford Ave. 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Donations accepted. Proceeds benefit the church’s daily meal program and weekly food cupboard.
SilverSneakers Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 11 a.m. $3 if not a member. 215-683-1994.
SilverSneakers Circuit KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10:30 a.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneaker Yoga Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. 215-613-1070.
Tai Chi St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. 10 a.m. For age 50 or older. 215-426-9799.
Tai Chi Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. $2. 215-685-0576.
Truancy Prevention Workshop CORA Services, 8540 Verree Road, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Parents and children welcome. RSVP to Serena Lofton at 215-701-2774. Lunch will be provided. Free child care onsite. Gift card raffles.
Tumbling Program Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. $20 per month plus a one-time registration fee of $5. 7 p.m. 215-685-8753.
Visitation, Prayer and Veneration Golden-domed Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 830 N. Franklin St. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. View the Vatican-authorized full-size replica of the Shroud of Turin. Also open Saturdays from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Young at Heart Single Seniors. Dinner. Also breakfast on Saturdays. 215-695-0510.
Zumba Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. Drop-ins welcome. $5. 7 to 8 p.m. 215-685-9394.
Zumba with Zuly Good Shepherd Methodist Church, 10910 Calera Road. $6 walk-in fee. 7 p.m. 215-612-0728.
MEETINGS
Depression Bipolar Support Group 8220 Castor Ave, fourth floor. 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. 267-343-7558.
GRASP St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 7965 Fillmore St. Meeting for anyone grieving who has lost someone to drugs or alcohol disease. 7:30 to 9 p.m.
S.O.S. Catholic Singles Over Sixty Lunch at Cracker Barrel Restaurant, Neshaminy Mall, 3611 Horizon Blvd., Trevose. 2 p.m. 215-742-5798.
Sunshine Club KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. 9:30 a.m. 215-745-3127.
Supportive Older Women’s Network (S.O.W.N.) KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. A forum for women to support each other. Free. 215-698-7300.
Yiddish Culture Club Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Zumba Houseman Recreation Center, 5091 Summerdale Ave. (at Godfrey Avenue). 7 to 8 p.m. $5 each class. 215-685-1240.
Thursday, March 30
EVENTS
Aerobic Yoga KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. $5. 7 p.m. 215-698-7300.
American Red Cross Blood Donations Aria Health Frankford Campus, 4900 Frankford Ave. 7 a.m. to noon. 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Ballroom Dance Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. $2. 215-685-0576.
Bingo Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road. Sponsored by Die Alten Herren des Cannstatters. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 215-332-0121.
Computer Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Girl Scouts Immanuel Lutheran School, 1015 Cottman Ave. For girls in grades one to 12. 7 p.m. aslla@aol.com
Low Visions. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Support group led by Bette Homer of the Associated Services for the Blind & Visually Impaired. $1 donation. Lunch is available. 215-698-7300, Ext. 184.
Moving On Post Bereavement. 10:30 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free. 215-698-7300.
Pathways to Prayer Holy Family University Education and Technology Center, 9801 Frankford Ave. 10 a.m. to noon. Free. familycenter@holyfamily.edu or 267-341-3407.
Pinochle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Spaghetti Dinner Sponsored by Rotary Club of Northeast Sunrisers. Rhawnhurst Presbyterian Church, 7701 Loretto Ave. (at Napfle Street). 5-8 p.m. $12 for adults. $8 for kids. Takeout and vegetarian meals available. Proceeds to End Polio Now Campaign and Fox Chase Elementary School’s farm program. 215-292-6817.
Zumba Jardel Recreation Center, 1400 Cottman Ave. Open to the public. $5 per session. 8 to 9 p.m. 215-685-0596.
MEETINGS
Alanon Paul’s Run boardroom, 9896 Bustleton Ave. 7-8 p.m.
AL-Anon Beginners Meeting Nazareth Hospital (Marian Hall), 2601 Holme Ave. For anyone affected by a loved one’s drinking. 7 to 7:45 p.m. Handicapped accessible.
Al-Anon Crossroads Community Church, 7721 Torresdale Ave. 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Al-Anon Beginners. 7:30-9 p.m. Livengrin Foundation, 4833 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem.
St. Cecilia Seniors 535 Rhawn St. New members always welcomed. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-742-5018.
VENDOR ALERTS
Craft Show St. Anselm, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road. Saturday, April 1. Tables $25. 215-632-0255.
Craft Fair Sponsored by Franklin Towne Charter High School. Held at Bridesburg Recreation Center, 4601 Richmond St. Saturday, April 1. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spaces $25 each or two spots for $45 (tables are included). 215-289-5000.
Easter Egg Hunt and Vendor Event Sponsored by The Children’s Heart Foundation. Saturday, April 8. 1 to 6 p.m. Blessed Trinity Elementary School, 3033 Levick St. Easter Bunny and Minnie Mouse appearances. Raffles, face painting, bake sale, crafts, games, food, door prizes, 50/50. http://weblink.donorperfect.com/HoppingforHeartsPA
Flea Market Sponsored by Maternity BVM Home & School Association. Saturday, April 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maternity BVM Church lower parking lot, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave. Spaces $20. Rain date April 22. 215-767-4512, 215-588-3290, 267-446-0482.
Flea Market Holy Family University, 9801 Frankford Ave. (at Grant Avenue). Saturday, April 8. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Silent auction, food concession, free face painting for kids, raffle prizes and a 50/50. Vendor spaces are $15, or two for $25. Michael: 215-333-3155.
Flea Market Saturday, April 22. 8 a.m. to noon. Faith Lutheran Church, 4150 Woodhaven Road. $10 for own table, $15 to use church tables. Linda: 267-296-6477.
Flea Market Boy Scouts Troop 252. April 29. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. $15 per table, two for $25. All Saints Episcopal Church, 9601 Frankford Ave. Rain date May 6. 267-423-7306.
Flea Market April 29. Aria-Jefferson Health parking garage, Knights and Red Lion roads. $20 per space. 215-831-2179.
Indoor Flea Market Saturday, April 29. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Albert the Great hall, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley. Tables $18 each or two for $35. 215-512-1729 or 215-850-0562.
