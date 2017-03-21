Burglary charges dismissed due to faulty paperwork

There were 22 burg­lary charges filed against Mar­cus Fair and An­thony O’Con­nor, but Mu­ni­cip­al Judge Kar­en Y. Sim­mons dis­missed the cases due to lack of evid­ence.

Faulty pa­per­work promp­ted a Phil­adelphia judge to dis­miss felony burg­lary charges against two men who were ac­cused of break­ing in­to al­most two dozen North­east apart­ment build­ings and steal­ing change from coin-op­er­ated laun­dry ma­chines.

Mu­ni­cip­al Court Judge Kar­en Y. Sim­mons cited lack of evid­ence on March 13 when she dis­missed the cases against Mar­cus Fair, 28, of the 1000 block of Buggy Whip Drive in Warmin­ster, and An­thony O’Con­nor, 27, of the 12000 block of Pand­rail Place in Somer­ton, court re­cords show.

Ac­cord­ing to Fair’s de­fense at­tor­ney, Eileen Hur­ley, the court de­term­ined that the pro­sec­utor failed to present suf­fi­cient evid­ence that the de­fend­ants had no per­mis­sion to enter the build­ings.

Hur­ley, a former as­sist­ant dis­trict at­tor­ney in the city, said that his­tor­ic­ally a pro­sec­utor would call a prop­erty own­er or renter in­to court to testi­fy in sup­port of a burg­lary case. But sev­er­al years ago, the state re­laxed its live testi­mony re­quire­ments and began to al­low pro­sec­utors to sub­mit “own­er­ship non-per­mis­sion forms” to demon­strate for the pur­poses of a pre­lim­in­ary hear­ing that a de­fend­ant did not have per­mis­sion to enter the prop­erty in ques­tion.

In this case, there were 22 burg­lary charges filed against Fair and O’Con­nor. So the Dis­trict At­tor­ney’s Of­fice would have had to sub­mit 22 forms. Ac­cord­ing to Hur­ley, the judge found that some of the forms offered by the pro­sec­utor were in­com­plete or miss­ing al­to­geth­er.

In­vest­ig­at­ors “nev­er got the own­ers’ state­ments, so they couldn’t prove that the crimes were com­mit­ted,” Hur­ley said.

Dur­ing the pre­lim­in­ary hear­ing, the pro­sec­utor also sub­mit­ted video evid­ence pur­portedly show­ing the de­fend­ants in­side the apart­ment build­ings car­ry­ing back­packs to and from the van­dal­ized laun­dry rooms. But none of the videos showed the de­fend­ants’ faces, Hur­ley said, adding that the ac­tu­al theft of the laun­dry money did not ap­pear on the tapes.

Sim­mons also dis­missed charges of tres­passing, mis­chief, con­spir­acy and theft. The Dis­trict At­tor­ney’s Of­fice may re-charge the de­fend­ants with the same of­fenses, which would prompt a new pre­lim­in­ary hear­ing. But no charges had been filed as of Tues­day.

The sus­pec­ted burg­lar­ies oc­curred throughout the 2nd, 7th and 8th po­lice dis­tricts in the North­east between Nov. 28 and Feb. 1. ••

