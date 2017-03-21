Burglars steal $1.3 million in jewelry 

A jew­elry heist in Cres­centville on Monday net­ted uniden­ti­fied burg­lars more than $1.3 mil­lion in loose dia­monds, lux­ury watches, rings and pendants, Phil­adelphia po­lice said.

A pair of burg­lars broke in­to the Kim Thanh Jew­elry store at 5520 Whi­taker Ave. by cut­ting through a sheet­rock par­ti­tion shared with the neigh­bor­ing Bambu Cafe, then crack­ing open a safe that con­tained the high-priced mer­chand­ise. The crime oc­curred between mid­night and 1 a.m.

Po­lice said that an the own­er of the jew­elry store was no­ti­fied by email at about 12:40 a.m. that “there was an is­sue with the alarm sys­tem at her store.” When the own­er dis­patched an em­ploy­ee to check on the busi­ness, the work­er peered in­to the win­dows and de­tec­ted noth­ing sus­pi­cious.

At about 2:10 a.m., the alarm com­pany tried to con­tact the store own­er by phone, but the own­er didn’t pick up the call be­cause her em­ploy­ee had already vis­ited the store and found noth­ing awry.

When the own­er ar­rived at the store at about 8:35 a.m. to open for busi­ness, she saw that the busi­ness had been burg­lar­ized and called po­lice. A work­er from Bambu Cafe told po­lice that the burg­lars had sliced through the roof of the cafe, then through the wall to get in­side the jew­elry store. The crooks took noth­ing from the cafe.

De­tect­ives ob­tained sur­veil­lance video from the scene and de­scribed the burg­lars as two men in all white cloth­ing, in­clud­ing masks and gloves. There are no fur­ther de­scrip­tions. Vis­it the Phil­adelphia Po­lice chan­nel on You­Tube.com to view sur­veil­lance video. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to re­port in­form­a­tion. ••

