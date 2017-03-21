Around Town: March 22, 2017

8th PDAC to host craft vendor fair
The 8th Police District Advisory Council welcomes craft vendors and shoppers to the annual Spring Craft Vendor Fair on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, 11630 Caroline Road.
Enjoy shopping with more than 50 craft vendors. Admission is free. Raffle tickets will be available for gift baskets. A 50/50 will also be drawn. Proceeds fund police and community events in the 8th district. ••
Learn more about city planning
City Councilman Bobby Henon will provide two scholarships for 6th Councilmanic District residents to participate in the Philadelphia City Planning Commission’s Citizens Planning Institute, which teaches Philadelphia residents how to participate in the community development process by teaching them about the zoning code and related planning processes.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 22.
The scholarships are valued at $100 and includes the core courses and two electives. Classes are Wednesday evenings from 6-9. Dinner is included.
To apply, go to citizensplanninginstitute.org
Call Henon’s office at 215-686-2078 after submitting the application. ••
Feast of Justice benefit to be held Saturday
Feast of Justice will hold a Taste of Hope fundraiser on Saturday, March 25, from 5 to 9 p.m. at St. Dominic’s Marian Hall, 8504 Frankford Ave. in Holmesburg.
Feast of Justice provides food and education and life skills/counseling programs for the needy.
The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids, and includes food, beer, wine and soda. There will also be gift baskets. For tickets or information, call 215-268-3510 or visit feastofjustice.org ••
Elvis tribute coming to Maternity BVM
The Maternity BVM Alumni Association will present A Tribute to Elvis Through The Years, with Jim Barone, on Saturday, March 25, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. in the parish hall, 9322 Old Bustleton Ave.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
The price includes a buffet dinner, soda, coffee and water. For reservations or for information, go to maternitybvm.net or call 215-673-8127. ••
Frozen entree sale at local church
Holmesburg Baptist Church, 7927 Frankford Ave., is holding its semi-annual Fisher’s Frozen Entrée Sale.
The order deadline is March 27.
The choices are Beef, Chicken and Shrimp Pot Pies; Chicken & Broccoli; Chicken Parmigiana; Cranberry Chicken; Roast Turkey and Roast Pork Loin; Macaroni Au Gratin; and Apple Deep Dish dessert.
Call 215-338-1775 for ordering information. Pickup is Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ••
Holy Family offering free workshops
Holy Family University, 9801 Frankford Ave., will hold a number of free upcoming workshops in its Education and Technology Center.
On Wednesdays, March 22 and 29, parenting workshops will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.
On Thursdays, March 23 and 30, Pathways to Prayer workshops will run from 10 a.m. to noon.
Also on Thursdays, March 23 and 30, Living Fully sessions will go from 7 to 9 p.m.
For information, email familycenter@holyfamily.edu or call 267-341-3407. ••
Play shown at NE Regional Library
Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave., will offer two upcoming screenings of the Anton Chekhov play The Seagull. Show time will be Wednesday, March 22, at 2 p.m., and Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. ••
Community health fair to be held next Tuesday
St. Anne’s Senior Community Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St., will host an Aria Jefferson Health Community Health Fair on Tuesday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open to the public, for anyone 50 years of age and older.
There will be free health screenings, healthy lifestyle education, information concerning Aria Jefferson Health Services and community resources.
For additional information, call 215-426-9799. ••
Olney Symphony to perform in concert
The Olney Symphony will be in concert on Tuesday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m., at Berachah Church, 400 Ashbourne Road in Cheltenham. Admission is free, but donations would be appreciated.
The concert will feature The Egmont Overture by Beethoven and Symphony #2 by Beethoven. The soloist will be Amy Weckesser, who will perform Praeludium and Allegro by Fritz Kreisler. ••
Author to speak on manufacturing
Archivist and historian Jack McCarthy will discuss his book, In the Cradle of Industry and Liberty, on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. at Holy Family University’s Education and Technology Center auditorium, at Frankford and Grant avenues.
Known as the “Workshop of the World,” Philadelphia once produced an extraordinary array of manufactured goods, from hosiery and hats to ships and locomotives.
McCarthy will trace the history of Philadelphia manufacturing from the small shops of the colonial craftsmen to the massive industrial plants of the 19th and 20th centuries, as well as the dramatic downsizing in manufacturing that began in the mid-20th century and the city’s recent transition to a “post-industrial,” service-based economy.
Admission is free. No reservations are needed. All are welcome. ••
Jazz concert at local synagogue
Zlata Razdolina and her Jazz Orchestra will perform on Sunday, March 26, at 6 p.m. at Congregations of Shaare Shamayim, 9768 Verree Road in Bustleton.
Razdolina, an Israeli composer and singer, is known as “The Grand Lady of Jewish Jazz.”
For ticket information, call toll-free 855-594-8414 or visit maephila.org ••
Open house at All Saints Episcopal Church
All Saints Episcopal Church, 9601 Frankford Ave. in Torresdale, will host an open house to Wednesday, March 22. Times are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for kindergarten and 6:30 to 8 p.m. for nursery and pre-kindergarten.
There are full- and half-day programs available for nursery and pre-K. Before and after-school care is also available.
The curriculum includes visits from police officers and firefighters and school trips. There is an enclosed playground. Call 215-637-8788. ••
Coach bingo event at St. Hubert this Sunday
The St. Hubert Alumnae Association will sponsor Coach bingo on Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the school, Torresdale and Cottman avenues.
Tickets cost $30. The event is for people 18 or older. No alcohol is permitted, and tickets must be purchased in advance.
To order tickets, go to bit.ly/SHBingoSpring17 ••
Live drama on stage at St. Tim’s
Saint Luke Productions will present Therese: The Story of a Soul on Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 3001 Levick St.
Texas-based actress Audrey Ahern stars in the one-woman drama, directed by Patti Defilippis. The show is the story of a girl who overcame anxieties by trusting in God. Admission is a free-will offering.
For information, call 215-624-6188 or visit theresedrama.com ••
Journalist/author coming to Bristol
Author Carl LaVO, a retired Calkins Media editor who writes weekly columns on Bucks County, will appear on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. at the Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation, 321 Cedar St. in Bristol Borough.
LaVO will present a program entitled The Last Flight of Bristol’s Gigantic Yellow Bird. The talk is based on the true story of two U.S. Navy pilots who tried to beat Charles Lindbergh to Paris using a plane built in Bristol.
LaVO recently authored a book entitled Bucks County Adventures. The public is invited. No reservations are required. A donation of $4 per adult attendee is requested. Students are admitted free.
For information, call 215-788-9408. ••
Grief support group is holding meeting
Donna Glatz, widow of slain Lawncrest jeweler William Glatz, will hold Heal Your Heart From Loss on Wednesday, March 29, at the Free Library of Northampton Township, 25 Upper Holland Road in Richboro. The session will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Glatz will share the story of her husband’s murder. William Glatz was shot to death in 2010 during a robbery attempt inside his jewelry store at 6435 Rising Sun Ave. For information, email healyourheart8@gmail.com ••
