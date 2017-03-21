Around Town: March 22, 2017

8th PDAC to host craft vendor fair

The 8th Po­lice Dis­trict Ad­vis­ory Coun­cil wel­comes craft vendors and shop­pers to the an­nu­al Spring Craft Vendor Fair on Sat­urday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fraternal Or­der of Po­lice Lodge 5, 11630 Car­oline Road.

En­joy shop­ping with more than 50 craft vendors. Ad­mis­sion is free. Raffle tick­ets will be avail­able for gift bas­kets. A 50/50 will also be drawn. Pro­ceeds fund po­lice and com­munity events in the 8th dis­trict. ••

Learn more about city plan­ning

City Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on will provide two schol­ar­ships for 6th Coun­cil­man­ic Dis­trict res­id­ents to par­ti­cip­ate in the Phil­adelphia City Plan­ning Com­mis­sion’s Cit­izens Plan­ning In­sti­tute, which teaches Phil­adelphia res­id­ents how to par­ti­cip­ate in the com­munity de­vel­op­ment pro­cess by teach­ing them about the zon­ing code and re­lated plan­ning pro­cesses.

The dead­line to ap­ply is Wed­nes­day, March 22.

The schol­ar­ships are val­ued at $100 and in­cludes the core courses and two elect­ives. Classes are Wed­nes­day even­ings from 6-9. Din­ner is in­cluded.

To ap­ply, go to cit­izen­s­plan­ningin­sti­tute.org

Call Hen­on’s of­fice at 215-686-2078 after sub­mit­ting the ap­plic­a­tion. ••

Feast of Justice be­ne­fit to be held Sat­urday

Feast of Justice will hold a Taste of Hope fun­draiser on Sat­urday, March 25, from 5 to 9 p.m. at St. Domin­ic’s Mari­an Hall, 8504 Frank­ford Ave. in Holmes­burg.

Feast of Justice provides food and edu­ca­tion and life skills/coun­sel­ing pro­grams for the needy.

The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids, and in­cludes food, beer, wine and soda. There will also be gift bas­kets. For tick­ets or in­form­a­tion, call 215-268-3510 or vis­it feastofjustice.org ••

Elvis trib­ute com­ing to Ma­ter­nity BVM

The Ma­ter­nity BVM Alumni As­so­ci­ation will present A Trib­ute to Elvis Through The Years, with Jim Bar­one, on Sat­urday, March 25, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. in the par­ish hall, 9322 Old Bustleton Ave.

Tick­ets are $30 in ad­vance and $35 at the door.

The price in­cludes a buf­fet din­ner, soda, cof­fee and wa­ter. For re­ser­va­tions or for in­form­a­tion, go to ma­ter­nity­b­vm.net or call 215-673-8127. ••

Frozen en­tree sale at loc­al church

Holmes­burg Baptist Church, 7927 Frank­ford Ave., is hold­ing its semi-an­nu­al Fish­er’s Frozen En­tr&ea­cute;e Sale.

The or­der dead­line is March 27.

The choices are Beef, Chick­en and Shrimp Pot Pies; Chick­en & Broc­coli; Chick­en Par­mi­gi­ana; Cran­berry Chick­en; Roast Tur­key and Roast Pork Loin; Ma­car­oni Au Gratin; and Apple Deep Dish dessert.

Call 215-338-1775 for or­der­ing in­form­a­tion. Pickup is Sat­urday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ••

Holy Fam­ily of­fer­ing free work­shops

Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity, 9801 Frank­ford Ave., will hold a num­ber of free up­com­ing work­shops in its Edu­ca­tion and Tech­no­logy Cen­ter.

On Wed­nes­days, March 22 and 29, par­ent­ing work­shops will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.

On Thursdays, March 23 and 30, Path­ways to Pray­er work­shops will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Also on Thursdays, March 23 and 30, Liv­ing Fully ses­sions will go from 7 to 9 p.m.

For in­form­a­tion, email fam­ily­cen­ter@holy­fam­ily.edu or call 267-341-3407. ••

Play shown at NE Re­gion­al Lib­rary

North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave., will of­fer two up­com­ing screen­ings of the Ant­on Chek­hov play The Seagull. Show time will be Wed­nes­day, March 22, at 2 p.m., and Sat­urday, March 25, at 11 a.m. ••

Com­munity health fair to be held next Tues­day

St. Anne’s Seni­or Com­munity Cen­ter, 2607 E. Cum­ber­land St., will host an Aria Jef­fer­son Health Com­munity Health Fair on Tues­day, March 28, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open to the pub­lic, for any­one 50 years of age and older.

There will be free health screen­ings, healthy life­style edu­ca­tion, in­form­a­tion con­cern­ing Aria Jef­fer­son Health Ser­vices and com­munity re­sources.

For ad­di­tion­al in­form­a­tion, call 215-426-9799. ••

Ol­ney Sym­phony to per­form in con­cert

The Ol­ney Sym­phony will be in con­cert on Tues­day, March 28, at 7:30 p.m., at Be­rachah Church, 400 Ash­bourne Road in Chel­ten­ham. Ad­mis­sion is free, but dona­tions would be ap­pre­ci­ated.

The con­cert will fea­ture The Egmont Over­ture by Beeth­oven and Sym­phony #2 by Beeth­oven. The so­loist will be Amy Weck­ess­er, who will per­form Prae­lu­di­um and Al­legro by Fritz Kre­isler. ••

Au­thor to speak on man­u­fac­tur­ing

Arch­iv­ist and his­tor­i­an Jack Mc­Carthy will dis­cuss his book, In the Cradle of In­dustry and Liberty, on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. at Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity’s Edu­ca­tion and Tech­no­logy Cen­ter aud­it­or­i­um, at Frank­ford and Grant av­en­ues.

Known as the “Work­shop of the World,” Phil­adelphia once pro­duced an ex­traordin­ary ar­ray of man­u­fac­tured goods, from ho­siery and hats to ships and lo­co­mot­ives.

Mc­Carthy will trace the his­tory of Phil­adelphia man­u­fac­tur­ing from the small shops of the co­lo­ni­al crafts­men to the massive in­dus­tri­al plants of the 19th and 20th cen­tur­ies, as well as the dra­mat­ic downs­iz­ing in man­u­fac­tur­ing that began in the mid-20th cen­tury and the city’s re­cent trans­ition to a “post-in­dus­tri­al,” ser­vice-based eco­nomy.

Ad­mis­sion is free. No re­ser­va­tions are needed. All are wel­come. ••

Jazz con­cert at loc­al syn­agogue

Zlata Razdo­lina and her Jazz Or­ches­tra will per­form on Sunday, March 26, at 6 p.m. at Con­greg­a­tions of Shaare Shamay­im, 9768 Ver­ree Road in Bustleton.

Razdo­lina, an Is­raeli com­poser and sing­er, is known as “The Grand Lady of Jew­ish Jazz.”

For tick­et in­form­a­tion, call toll-free 855-594-8414 or vis­it mae­phila.org ••

Open house at All Saints Epis­copal Church

All Saints Epis­copal Church, 9601 Frank­ford Ave. in Tor­res­dale, will host an open house to Wed­nes­day, March 22. Times are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for kinder­garten and 6:30 to 8 p.m. for nurs­ery and pre-kinder­garten.

There are full- and half-day pro­grams avail­able for nurs­ery and pre-K. Be­fore and after-school care is also avail­able.

The cur­riculum in­cludes vis­its from po­lice of­ficers and fire­fight­ers and school trips. There is an en­closed play­ground. Call 215-637-8788. ••

Coach bingo event at St. Hubert this Sunday

The St. Hubert Alum­nae As­so­ci­ation will spon­sor Coach bingo on Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the school, Tor­res­dale and Cottman av­en­ues.

Tick­ets cost $30. The event is for people 18 or older. No al­co­hol is per­mit­ted, and tick­ets must be pur­chased in ad­vance.

To or­der tick­ets, go to bit.ly/SHBin­goS­pring17 ••

Live drama on stage at St. Tim’s

Saint Luke Pro­duc­tions will present Ther­ese: The Story of a Soul on Fri­day, March 24, at 7 p.m. at St. Timothy Cath­ol­ic Church, 3001 Levick St.

Texas-based act­ress Audrey Ahern stars in the one-wo­man drama, dir­ec­ted by Patti De­fil­ip­pis. The show is the story of a girl who over­came anxi­et­ies by trust­ing in God. Ad­mis­sion is a free-will of­fer­ing.

For in­form­a­tion, call 215-624-6188 or vis­it ther­ese­drama.com ••

Journ­al­ist/au­thor com­ing to Bris­tol

Au­thor Carl LaVO, a re­tired Calkins Me­dia ed­it­or who writes weekly columns on Bucks County, will ap­pear on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. at the Bris­tol Cul­tur­al and His­tor­ic­al Found­a­tion, 321 Ce­dar St. in Bris­tol Bor­ough.

LaVO will present a pro­gram en­titled The Last Flight of Bris­tol’s Gi­gant­ic Yel­low Bird. The talk is based on the true story of two U.S. Navy pi­lots who tried to beat Charles Lind­bergh to Par­is us­ing a plane built in Bris­tol.

LaVO re­cently au­thored a book en­titled Bucks County Ad­ven­tures. The pub­lic is in­vited. No re­ser­va­tions are re­quired. A dona­tion of $4 per adult at­tendee is re­ques­ted. Stu­dents are ad­mit­ted free.

For in­form­a­tion, call 215-788-9408. ••

Grief sup­port group is hold­ing meet­ing

Donna Glatz, wid­ow of slain Lawn­crest jew­el­er Wil­li­am Glatz, will hold Heal Your Heart From Loss on Wed­nes­day, March 29, at the Free Lib­rary of Northamp­ton Town­ship, 25 Up­per Hol­land Road in Rich­boro. The ses­sion will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Glatz will share the story of her hus­band’s murder. Wil­li­am Glatz was shot to death in 2010 dur­ing a rob­bery at­tempt in­side his jew­elry store at 6435 Rising Sun Ave. For in­form­a­tion, email healyour­heart8@gmail.com ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.