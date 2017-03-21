7th district honors local police officers

Two 7th district police officers who chased down a couple of suspected purse snatchers have been named as the district’s Officers of the Month for February.
Felix Reyes and Joseph Rush were presented with their awards during the monthly meeting of the 7th Police District Advisory Council last Thursday.
On Wednesday, Feb. 15, Reyes and Rush were on patrol in the area of Rhawn Street and Verree Road in Fox Chase when they saw a construction worker and a woman running down the street. The woman flagged down the officers and reported that they were chasing two teenage boys who had snatched her purse. The suspects had run into nearby woods.
Reyes and Rush reported the incident to police radio and ran after the thieves. Following a lengthy foot pursuit, they found and captured the suspects, ages 17 and 16, and recovered the purse, which contained some cash, credit cards and IDs. Both suspects were charged with theft, conspiracy and related offenses. ••
