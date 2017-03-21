7th district honors local police officers

Two 7th dis­trict po­lice of­ficers who chased down a couple of sus­pec­ted purse snatch­ers have been named as the dis­trict’s Of­ficers of the Month for Feb­ru­ary.

Fe­lix Reyes and Joseph Rush were presen­ted with their awards dur­ing the monthly meet­ing of the 7th Po­lice Dis­trict Ad­vis­ory Coun­cil last Thursday.

On Wed­nes­day, Feb. 15, Reyes and Rush were on patrol in the area of Rhawn Street and Ver­ree Road in Fox Chase when they saw a con­struc­tion work­er and a wo­man run­ning down the street. The wo­man flagged down the of­ficers and re­por­ted that they were chas­ing two teen­age boys who had snatched her purse. The sus­pects had run in­to nearby woods.

Reyes and Rush re­por­ted the in­cid­ent to po­lice ra­dio and ran after the thieves. Fol­low­ing a lengthy foot pur­suit, they found and cap­tured the sus­pects, ages 17 and 16, and re­covered the purse, which con­tained some cash, cred­it cards and IDs. Both sus­pects were charged with theft, con­spir­acy and re­lated of­fenses. ••

