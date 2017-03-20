Upcoming events at KleinLife

KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave., will host several upcoming events.
Two episodes of the television show Grace & Frankie will be shown on Tuesday, March 21, at 12:45 p.m. The show stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.
Also on Tuesday, AARP will present CAREversation, a conversation about family caregiving. There will be complimentary food and drinks. The event starts at 3:30 p.m. To reserve a seat, call toll-free 866-740-6947.
There will be a nutrition and wellness fair and March for Meals event on Wednesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. The event will include information about diabetes management, nutrition (with a juice demonstration) and blood pressure. ••
You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.