Upcoming events at KleinLife

Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave., will host sev­er­al up­com­ing events.

Two epis­odes of the tele­vi­sion show Grace & Frankie will be shown on Tues­day, March 21, at 12:45 p.m. The show stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tom­lin.

Also on Tues­day, AARP will present CAR­E­v­er­sa­tion, a con­ver­sa­tion about fam­ily care­giv­ing. There will be com­pli­ment­ary food and drinks. The event starts at 3:30 p.m. To re­serve a seat, call toll-free 866-740-6947.

There will be a nu­tri­tion and well­ness fair and March for Meals event on Wed­nes­day, March 22, at 10 a.m. The event will in­clude in­form­a­tion about dia­betes man­age­ment, nu­tri­tion (with a juice demon­stra­tion) and blood pres­sure. ••

