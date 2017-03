Wil­li­am Griffin, Prin­cip­al of the John Han­cock Demon­stra­tion School, LaB­rum Cam­pus, gra­ciously re­ceives a dona­tion from Gary Masino, pres­id­ent and busi­ness man­ager of the Sheet Met­al Work­ers’ In­ter­na­tion­al As­so­ci­ation for the newly ren­ov­ated maker­space. Pic­tured with Griffin and Masino is his wife and son who is a stu­dent of John Han­cock Demon­stra­tion School.

