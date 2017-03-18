Northeast boxers victorious at Philly Fight Night

Two local boxers were victorious at Philly Fight Night, which took place on March 10 at the 2300 Arena, in South Philadelphia.
The Northeast’s Ernesto “Pete” Almodovar, who was making his pro debut, defeated Steven Lopez by unanimous decision in the flyweight division. The scores were 39-36, 39-36 and 40-35.
Basyzbek Baratov, another Northeast fighter, earned a split decision over Tyrone Arzeno in a flyweight fight. All three judges scored the fight 39-37, with two of them siding with Baratov.
Here are the rest of the results: Lightweight Avery Sparrow defeated Anthony Burgin by split decision; junior middleweight Roque Zapata defeated Fred Jenkins Jr. by unanimous decision; junior middleweight Isaiah Wise defeated Jeffrey Wright by fourth-round TKO; lightweight Victor Padilla knocked out Carlos Castillo in 38 seconds; junior lightweight Joseph Adorno knocked out Marco Ocano in 45 seconds; heavyweight Cassius Chaney defeated Tom Washington Jr. by majority decision; super bantamweight Crystian Pequero defeated Alonzo Davis by third-round knockout; and super middleweight Chris Thomas defeated Mike Rodriguez by unanimous decision.
The card was a production of Peltz Boxing, BAM Boxing and Joe Hand Promotions.
The next Philly Fight Night will be Friday, June 2, at 2300 Arena. ••
