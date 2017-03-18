Northeast boxers victorious at Philly Fight Night

Two loc­al box­ers were vic­tori­ous at Philly Fight Night, which took place on March 10 at the 2300 Arena, in South Phil­adelphia.

The North­east’s Ern­esto “Pete” Alm­od­o­var, who was mak­ing his pro de­but, de­feated Steven Lopez by un­an­im­ous de­cision in the fly­weight di­vi­sion. The scores were 39-36, 39-36 and 40-35.

Basyzbek Bar­atov, an­oth­er North­east fight­er, earned a split de­cision over Tyr­one Ar­zeno in a fly­weight fight. All three judges scored the fight 39-37, with two of them sid­ing with Bar­atov.

Here are the rest of the res­ults: Light­weight Avery Spar­row de­feated An­thony Bur­gin by split de­cision; ju­ni­or mid­dle­weight Roque Za­pata de­feated Fred Jen­kins Jr. by un­an­im­ous de­cision; ju­ni­or mid­dle­weight Isai­ah Wise de­feated Jef­frey Wright by fourth-round TKO; light­weight Vic­tor Pa­dilla knocked out Car­los Castillo in 38 seconds; ju­ni­or light­weight Joseph Ad­orno knocked out Marco Ocano in 45 seconds; heavy­weight Cas­si­us Chaney de­feated Tom Wash­ing­ton Jr. by ma­jor­ity de­cision; su­per ban­tam­weight Crys­ti­an Pequero de­feated Alonzo Dav­is by third-round knock­out; and su­per mid­dle­weight Chris Thomas de­feated Mike Rodrig­uez by un­an­im­ous de­cision.

The card was a pro­duc­tion of Peltz Box­ing, BAM Box­ing and Joe Hand Pro­mo­tions.

The next Philly Fight Night will be Fri­day, June 2, at 2300 Arena. ••

