Holy Family has workshops

Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity, 9801 Frank­ford Ave., will hold a num­ber of free up­com­ing work­shops in its Edu­ca­tion and Tech­no­logy Cen­ter.

On Wed­nes­days, March 22 and 29, par­ent­ing work­shops will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.

On Thursdays, March 23 and 30, Path­ways to Pray­er work­shops will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Also on Thursdays, March 23 and 30, Liv­ing Fully ses­sions will go from 7 to 9 p.m.

For more in­form­a­tion, email fam­ily­cen­ter@holy­fam­ily.edu or call 267-341-3407. ••

