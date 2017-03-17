Holy Family has workshops

Holy Family University, 9801 Frankford Ave., will hold a number of free upcoming workshops in its Education and Technology Center.
On Wednesdays, March 22 and 29, parenting workshops will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.
On Thursdays, March 23 and 30, Pathways to Prayer workshops will run from 10 a.m. to noon.
Also on Thursdays, March 23 and 30, Living Fully sessions will go from 7 to 9 p.m.
For more information, email familycenter@holyfamily.edu or call 267-341-3407. ••
