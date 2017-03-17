Around Town: March 17, 2017

Play shown at NE Regional
Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave., will offer two upcoming screenings of the Anton Chekhov play The Seagull.
Show time will be Wednesday, March 22, at 2 p.m., and Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. ••
John Birch Society meeting on Tuesday
The John Birch Society will meet on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at Holmesburg Recreation Center, at Rhawn and Ditman streets.
A film, Genealogy of the Constitution, will be shown.
Refreshments will be served.
The motto of the John Birch Society is “Less Government, More Responsibility and - With God’s Help - A Better World.” ••
Spring Fling at career school
Brightwood Career Institute, at 177 Franklin Mills Blvd., will host a Spring Fling for the community on Wednesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. There will be refreshments, giveaways, games and spring-themed activities for all ages. Attendees are also invited to learn about program-related activities and view program demonstrations. ••
Nutrition and wellness fair at KleinLife
RSVP Philadelphia will offer a complimentary Nutrition and Wellness Fair as part of its observance of March For Meals Month at KleinLife, located at 10100 Jamison Ave., on Wednesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The public is invited.
The fair will feature participation from Temple Health physicians and nurse practitioners, offer nutrition and diabetes information, free recipes, a cooking demonstration and information about senior hunger issues. City Councilman Al Taubenberger will make an appearance.
For additional information, call 267-345-7787 or email Sue Aistrop at saistrop@kleinlife.org ••
Service set for Friday
Darkaynu, an egalitarian, eclectic, non-denominational havurah (group of Jewish people) at 2040 Street Road in Warrington, will hold a service on Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m.
The facility is handicapped accessible.
For more information, call 267-528-7212. ••
Car safety tips
The 2nd Police District is offering safety tips for motorists during the winter months.
The district cautions against leaving cars running while stopping at a convenience store.
To prevent against a car theft, the police urge people to turn off their engines, lock their doors and take their keys into the store. ••
You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.