Around Town: March 17, 2017

Play shown at NE Re­gion­al

North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave., will of­fer two up­com­ing screen­ings of the Ant­on Chek­hov play The Seagull.

Show time will be Wed­nes­day, March 22, at 2 p.m., and Sat­urday, March 25, at 11 a.m. ••

John Birch So­ci­ety meet­ing on Tues­day

The John Birch So­ci­ety will meet on Tues­day, March 21, at 7 p.m. at Holmes­burg Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, at Rhawn and Dit­man streets.

A film, Gene­a­logy of the Con­sti­tu­tion, will be shown.

Re­fresh­ments will be served.

The motto of the John Birch So­ci­ety is “Less Gov­ern­ment, More Re­spons­ib­il­ity and - With God’s Help - A Bet­ter World.” ••

Spring Fling at ca­reer school

Bright­wood Ca­reer In­sti­tute, at 177 Frank­lin Mills Blvd., will host a Spring Fling for the com­munity on Wed­nes­day, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the pub­lic. There will be re­fresh­ments, giveaways, games and spring-themed activ­it­ies for all ages. At­tendees are also in­vited to learn about pro­gram-re­lated activ­it­ies and view pro­gram demon­stra­tions. ••

Nu­tri­tion and well­ness fair at Klein­Life

RS­VP Phil­adelphia will of­fer a com­pli­ment­ary Nu­tri­tion and Well­ness Fair as part of its ob­serv­ance of March For Meals Month at Klein­Life, loc­ated at 10100 Jam­is­on Ave., on Wed­nes­day, March 22, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The pub­lic is in­vited.

The fair will fea­ture par­ti­cip­a­tion from Temple Health phys­i­cians and nurse prac­ti­tion­ers, of­fer nu­tri­tion and dia­betes in­form­a­tion, free re­cipes, a cook­ing demon­stra­tion and in­form­a­tion about seni­or hun­ger is­sues. City Coun­cil­man Al Tauben­ber­ger will make an ap­pear­ance.

For ad­di­tion­al in­form­a­tion, call 267-345-7787 or email Sue Ais­trop at sais­trop@klein­life.org ••

Ser­vice set for Fri­day

Darkaynu, an egal­it­ari­an, ec­lect­ic, non-de­nom­in­a­tion­al havurah (group of Jew­ish people) at 2040 Street Road in War­ring­ton, will hold a ser­vice on Fri­day, March 17, at 7:30 p.m.

The fa­cil­ity is han­di­capped ac­cess­ible.

For more in­form­a­tion, call 267-528-7212. ••

Car safety tips

The 2nd Po­lice Dis­trict is of­fer­ing safety tips for mo­tor­ists dur­ing the winter months.

The dis­trict cau­tions against leav­ing cars run­ning while stop­ping at a con­veni­ence store.

To pre­vent against a car theft, the po­lice urge people to turn off their en­gines, lock their doors and take their keys in­to the store. ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.