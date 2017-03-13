Wilson stands tall for Penn State Brandywine

Ali Wilson is cer­tainly hav­ing a mem­or­able fresh­man year.

The St. Hubert High School gradu­ate played bas­ket­ball at Penn State Brandy­wine, and for the same reas­ons she was such a valu­able three-sport star in high school, she’s already prov­ing to be a standout in col­lege.

The 5-foot-4 May­fair res­id­ent came in with ex­per­i­ence play­ing guard, but be­cause of some dif­fer­ent form­a­tions the Nit­tany Lions wanted to try, she ended up play­ing for­ward at times dur­ing the winter.

“It was def­in­itely something dif­fer­ent for me, they put me out there and I just did my best,” Wilson said. “I just tried to make my­self big­ger. On de­fense, I would be in the back­court when we were press­ing and I’d try to get steals.

“I pretty much did whatever they asked me to do, and I tried to do it as best as I could. I mostly played guard, any guard po­s­i­tion, but some­times I’d play for­ward.”

That at­ti­tude proved to be a win­ning one for Brandy­wine.

The team won the Penn State Uni­versity Ath­let­ic Con­fer­ence, es­tab­lished a school re­cord with 22 vic­tor­ies and ad­vanced to the United States Col­legi­ate Ath­let­ic As­so­ci­ation Wo­men’s Bas­ket­ball Tour­na­ment.

“It was really ex­cit­ing to come in as a fresh­men and do this well,” Wilson said. “Our coach told us we went far be­cause we were so close. The team really played well to­geth­er, we had great chem­istry.

“I live in an apart­ment with four girls, and three of them are on the bas­ket­ball team so I’m around them all the time. We all get along great and we all play for each oth­er. We had a great time, and I think that’s a big reas­on why we did so well.”

Wilson knows all about chem­istry.

In fact, she knows a lot about all kinds of sci­ences.

She’s ma­jor­ing in hu­man de­vel­op­ment, and her hopes are to con­tin­ue her edu­ca­tion and even­tu­ally be­come an oc­cu­pa­tion­al ther­ap­ist.

She likes the sci­ence part, but likes the oth­er part of the job even bet­ter.

“I knew for a while that I wanted to work with people and help them,” Wilson said. “I thought I wanted to work with people with dis­ab­il­it­ies. My cous­in is about 10 and he has aut­ism. He’s my buddy. I liked how I could help him, and watch how he could learn and have fun.”

But she de­cided on a dif­fer­ent route.

She’ll still be help­ing people, but she’ll be help­ing a dif­fer­ent group.

“I’m now think­ing about work­ing with people who had brain in­jur­ies and see­ing how you can help them do things,” Wilson said. “It’s a lot of sci­ence, and study­ing things like that, but it’s also help­ing people. It will be hard, but it’s something I def­in­itely want to do.”

So far, so good. Wilson had a 3.1 grade point av­er­age in the fall semester and des­pite play­ing bas­ket­ball, she is do­ing well this semester, too.

She’s also ex­cel­ling in oth­er ways.

Dur­ing bas­ket­ball sea­son, the Brandy­wine ath­let­ic de­part­ment held a con­test dur­ing Acts of Kind­ness Week.

It wasn’t easy. She had to give up a great park­ing spot. But she also did what she does best, like pay­ing people com­pli­ments, help­ing people when they needed it and do­ing whatever she could to make oth­er people’s lives bet­ter.

It was a con­test, but in the end it was no con­test.

“We just had to do things, but most of us were do­ing things we do all the time, and then post­ing them on so­cial me­dia,” Wilson said. “I had to take a pic­ture of the park­ing spot I let someone else have. It wasn’t hard. You just do things to be nice.

“It was fun to win, but I did it more to help. We all did it be­cause that’s what we usu­ally do.”

Now she’s work­ing hard on get­ting bet­ter for fu­ture sea­sons.

Last week, Wilson came home and en­joyed some rest dur­ing spring break. This week, she’s back at school and look­ing to im­prove her bas­ket­ball game.

“I gave my­self one week, but we have a lot to do,” said Wilson, who played about 10 minutes per game as a fresh­man and av­er­aged two points. “I’m go­ing right back. I want to be ready for next year, so you have to start soon.”

She also has hopes of pick­ing up her oth­er fa­vor­ite sport.

While at Hubert, Wilson was a standout field hockey play­er and while she en­joys bas­ket­ball, she also loves the fall sport.

Cur­rently, Penn State Brandy­wine doesn’t of­fer field hockey, but she’s do­ing her best to bring it to the school.

“I spoke to the (ath­let­ic dir­ect­or), and she seemed pretty ex­cited about it,” Wilson said. “I love field hockey, it was def­in­itely something I missed, so I talked about start­ing it up. At first, we’d prob­ably do in­tra­mur­als, and after that we’d see about oth­er schools get­ting it.

“In Me­dia, people love play­ing field hockey, so it would catch on here. We would see what hap­pens after we get it go­ing. Even if it’s just for fun, at least we can play it.” ••