Wilson stands tall for Penn State Brandywine

Ali Wilson is certainly having a memorable freshman year.
The St. Hubert High School graduate played basketball at Penn State Brandywine, and for the same reasons she was such a valuable three-sport star in high school, she’s already proving to be a standout in college.
The 5-foot-4 Mayfair resident came in with experience playing guard, but because of some different formations the Nittany Lions wanted to try, she ended up playing forward at times during the winter.
“It was definitely something different for me, they put me out there and I just did my best,” Wilson said. “I just tried to make myself bigger. On defense, I would be in the backcourt when we were pressing and I’d try to get steals.
“I pretty much did whatever they asked me to do, and I tried to do it as best as I could. I mostly played guard, any guard position, but sometimes I’d play forward.”
That attitude proved to be a winning one for Brandywine.
The team won the Penn State University Athletic Conference, established a school record with 22 victories and advanced to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Tournament.
“It was really exciting to come in as a freshmen and do this well,” Wilson said. “Our coach told us we went far because we were so close. The team really played well together, we had great chemistry.
“I live in an apartment with four girls, and three of them are on the basketball team so I’m around them all the time. We all get along great and we all play for each other. We had a great time, and I think that’s a big reason why we did so well.”
Wilson knows all about chemistry.
In fact, she knows a lot about all kinds of sciences.
She’s majoring in human development, and her hopes are to continue her education and eventually become an occupational therapist.
She likes the science part, but likes the other part of the job even better.
“I knew for a while that I wanted to work with people and help them,” Wilson said. “I thought I wanted to work with people with disabilities. My cousin is about 10 and he has autism. He’s my buddy. I liked how I could help him, and watch how he could learn and have fun.”
But she decided on a different route.
She’ll still be helping people, but she’ll be helping a different group.
“I’m now thinking about working with people who had brain injuries and seeing how you can help them do things,” Wilson said. “It’s a lot of science, and studying things like that, but it’s also helping people. It will be hard, but it’s something I definitely want to do.”
So far, so good. Wilson had a 3.1 grade point average in the fall semester and despite playing basketball, she is doing well this semester, too.
She’s also excelling in other ways.
During basketball season, the Brandywine athletic department held a contest during Acts of Kindness Week.
It wasn’t easy. She had to give up a great parking spot. But she also did what she does best, like paying people compliments, helping people when they needed it and doing whatever she could to make other people’s lives better.
It was a contest, but in the end it was no contest.
“We just had to do things, but most of us were doing things we do all the time, and then posting them on social media,” Wilson said. “I had to take a picture of the parking spot I let someone else have. It wasn’t hard. You just do things to be nice.
“It was fun to win, but I did it more to help. We all did it because that’s what we usually do.”
Now she’s working hard on getting better for future seasons.
Last week, Wilson came home and enjoyed some rest during spring break. This week, she’s back at school and looking to improve her basketball game.
“I gave myself one week, but we have a lot to do,” said Wilson, who played about 10 minutes per game as a freshman and averaged two points. “I’m going right back. I want to be ready for next year, so you have to start soon.”
She also has hopes of picking up her other favorite sport.
While at Hubert, Wilson was a standout field hockey player and while she enjoys basketball, she also loves the fall sport.
Currently, Penn State Brandywine doesn’t offer field hockey, but she’s doing her best to bring it to the school.
“I spoke to the (athletic director), and she seemed pretty excited about it,” Wilson said. “I love field hockey, it was definitely something I missed, so I talked about starting it up. At first, we’d probably do intramurals, and after that we’d see about other schools getting it.
“In Media, people love playing field hockey, so it would catch on here. We would see what happens after we get it going. Even if it’s just for fun, at least we can play it.” ••