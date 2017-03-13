Volunteers help March for Meals program

Food for thought: Vo­lun­teers for RS­VP Phil­adelphia dis­play their freshly baked Hamentashen, a tri-cornered fruit-filled pastry sym­bol­ic of the Jew­ish cel­eb­ra­tion of Pur­im. The pastries were made to be in­cluded in the Home De­livered Meals Pro­gram dur­ing March For Meals Month at Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. March For Meals is ob­served an­nu­ally to call the pub­lic’s at­ten­tion to the is­sues of seni­or hun­ger and the roles vo­lun­teers of any age can play in ad­dress­ing them as part of a cam­paign by Meals On Wheels Amer­ica.

