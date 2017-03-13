Volunteers help March for Meals program

Food for thought: Volunteers for RSVP Philadelphia display their freshly baked Hamentashen, a tri-cornered fruit-filled pastry symbolic of the Jewish celebration of Purim. The pastries were made to be included in the Home Delivered Meals Program during March For Meals Month at KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. March For Meals is observed annually to call the public’s attention to the issues of senior hunger and the roles volunteers of any age can play in addressing them as part of a campaign by Meals On Wheels America.
