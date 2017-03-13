State rep’s fiancé robbed outside his office

The fi­ance of a North­east Phil­adelphia state rep­res­ent­at­ive was robbed and car­jacked at gun­point out­side the le­gis­lat­or’s dis­trict of­fice on March 5.

Tiffani Mc­Donough, who is en­gaged to marry state Rep. Jared So­lomon, was vic­tim­ized in the crime, which was dis­cussed pub­licly at the March 9 meet­ing of the Burholme Com­munity Town Watch and Civic As­so­ci­ation.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice, the hold-up oc­curred at about 10 p.m. in the rear drive­way of So­lomon’s of­fice at 7012 Castor Ave. The vic­tim was sit­ting in in a 2016 BMW when two un­known men ap­proached the car. One of the as­sail­ants struck the front pas­sen­ger side win­dow and poin­ted a gun at the wo­man in­side. The second rob­ber stood on the driver’s side of the car.

The rob­bers forced the vic­tim to exit the car and leave her purse in­side. The men entered the car and fled in an un­known dir­ec­tion. No in­jur­ies were re­por­ted.

A short time later, po­lice found the vic­tim’s car parked in a drive­way on the 1400 How­ell St. No ar­rests have been made.

Po­lice de­scribed the rob­bers as black and in their early 20s. One is 5 feet 10 inches tall and thin with thin braids in his hair, dark cloth­ing and a dark ski mask. He car­ried a dark hand­gun. The oth­er rob­ber wore dark clothes and a dark ski mask. The men may be op­er­at­ing a white two-door car with tin­ted win­dows. ••

