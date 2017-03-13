State rep’s fiancé robbed outside his office

The fiance of a Northeast Philadelphia state representative was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint outside the legislator’s district office on March 5.
Tiffani McDonough, who is engaged to marry state Rep. Jared Solomon, was victimized in the crime, which was discussed publicly at the March 9 meeting of the Burholme Community Town Watch and Civic Association.
According to police, the hold-up occurred at about 10 p.m. in the rear driveway of Solomon’s office at 7012 Castor Ave. The victim was sitting in in a 2016 BMW when two unknown men approached the car. One of the assailants struck the front passenger side window and pointed a gun at the woman inside. The second robber stood on the driver’s side of the car.
The robbers forced the victim to exit the car and leave her purse inside. The men entered the car and fled in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.
A short time later, police found the victim’s car parked in a driveway on the 1400 Howell St. No arrests have been made.
Police described the robbers as black and in their early 20s. One is 5 feet 10 inches tall and thin with thin braids in his hair, dark clothing and a dark ski mask. He carried a dark handgun. The other robber wore dark clothes and a dark ski mask. The men may be operating a white two-door car with tinted windows. ••
You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.