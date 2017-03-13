Pets of the Week: March 15, 2017

Signs point to special dog
Beautiful Ivy is about 3 years old. She is deaf, but super smart. She is learning sign language.
Ivy gets along great with other dogs and ignores cats. She would do well in a home with children over age 12.
To meet Ivy, email adopt@pi4w.com ••
Sybil has a sweet side
Sybil is a sweet, laid-back lady who loves to sit on laps and lounge in sunny windows. Originally rescued as a kitten, she was adopted, but came back to Northeast Animal Rescue when her owner entered hospice care.
Sybil gets along with other mellow cats, but does not care for dogs.
Sybil, 5, is spayed and current on vaccinations, and has tested negative for the feline immunodeficiency and leukemia viruses.
For more information or to fill out an application, visit http://nar.rescuegroups.org ••
