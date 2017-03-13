Pets of the Week: March 15, 2017

Signs point to spe­cial dog

Beau­ti­ful Ivy is about 3 years old. She is deaf, but su­per smart. She is learn­ing sign lan­guage.

Ivy gets along great with oth­er dogs and ig­nores cats. She would do well in a home with chil­dren over age 12.

To meet Ivy, email ad­opt@pi4w.com ••

Sybil has a sweet side

Sybil is a sweet, laid-back lady who loves to sit on laps and lounge in sunny win­dows. Ori­gin­ally res­cued as a kit­ten, she was ad­op­ted, but came back to North­east An­im­al Res­cue when her own­er entered hos­pice care.

Sybil gets along with oth­er mel­low cats, but does not care for dogs.

Sybil, 5, is spayed and cur­rent on vac­cin­a­tions, and has tested neg­at­ive for the fe­line im­mun­ode­fi­ciency and leuk­emia vir­uses.

For more in­form­a­tion or to fill out an ap­plic­a­tion, vis­it ht­tp://nar.res­cuegroups.org ••

