The ShopRite store at 9910 Frankford Ave. in Morrell Plaza last week welcomed company spokeswoman Orien Reid, who unveiled a special-edition Cheerios box celebrating employees’ efforts in fighting hunger.
The local ShopRite selected employees Justin Fluehr and Michelina Hellyer to be featured on 150,000 Cheerios boxes.
Fluehr and Hellyer are among 81 ShopRite employees associates who are being recognized for helping raise $1.4 million as part of the annual ShopRite Partners In Caring Cheerios Contest.
The theme was “Fighting hunger from the heart - together we can make a difference.” Cashiers collected donations at checkout counters.
The money will support regional food banks in communities served by ShopRite stores.
“The ShopRite associates featured on this year’s Cheerios box are passionate about fighting hunger and helping people in need in the communities where our ShopRite stores operate. And our associates know that working together as a team to raise money and awareness is the most effective way to make a difference,” said Christine Magyarits, spokeswoman for ShopRite Partners In Caring. “Since 1999, $43 million has been donated to local food banks through the ShopRite Partners In Caring program. The Cheerios contest is one of our favorite annual events and highlights our ‘partners’ in the fight against hunger, including our dedicated ShopRite associates, our generous customers and General Mills, a longtime vendor partner who shares our passion for helping those in need of food assistance.” ••
