Officers honored in 15th police district

Three po­lice of­ficers who cap­tured a group of armed rob­bery sus­pects as they fled the scene of a hold-up have been named Of­ficers of the Month for the 15th dis­trict.

The crime oc­curred on Jan. 7 at the GameStop store, 4600 Roosevelt Blvd., in Sum­mer­dale. At about 8:38 p.m., two men in ski masks robbed the store at gun­point and es­caped with an un­dis­closed amount of cash. The store clerk had placed the cash along with a re­mote track­ing device in­side a bag that the rob­bers took with them as they fled in a light-colored SUV.

With­in a few minutes, a sig­nal from the track­ing device em­an­ated from the area of Foulk­rod and Leiper streets in Frank­ford. Po­lice Of­ficers Mi­chael Kil­roy, Avery Roebuck and Justin Hynes con­verged on the in­ter­sec­tion and saw a light-colored SUV stopped in traffic on the 1300 block of Foulk­rod.

When the of­ficers in­vest­ig­ated the vehicle, they saw four men in­side, in­clud­ing two in the back seat wear­ing ski masks. The of­ficers also saw a gun on the floor of the back­seat as well as a GameStop bag con­tain­ing cash. After the of­ficers re­moved the four sus­pects from the vehicle, they re­covered a second gun from one of the back­seat pas­sen­gers.

All four oc­cu­pants were ar­res­ted and charged with the armed rob­bery. ••

