Officers honored in 15th police district

Three police officers who captured a group of armed robbery suspects as they fled the scene of a hold-up have been named Officers of the Month for the 15th district.
The crime occurred on Jan. 7 at the GameStop store, 4600 Roosevelt Blvd., in Summerdale. At about 8:38 p.m., two men in ski masks robbed the store at gunpoint and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash. The store clerk had placed the cash along with a remote tracking device inside a bag that the robbers took with them as they fled in a light-colored SUV.
Within a few minutes, a signal from the tracking device emanated from the area of Foulkrod and Leiper streets in Frankford. Police Officers Michael Kilroy, Avery Roebuck and Justin Hynes converged on the intersection and saw a light-colored SUV stopped in traffic on the 1300 block of Foulkrod.
When the officers investigated the vehicle, they saw four men inside, including two in the back seat wearing ski masks. The officers also saw a gun on the floor of the backseat as well as a GameStop bag containing cash. After the officers removed the four suspects from the vehicle, they recovered a second gun from one of the backseat passengers.
All four occupants were arrested and charged with the armed robbery. ••
