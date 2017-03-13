Local police commander promoted to deputy commissioner

Northeast native Joseph P. Sullivan was one of three Philadelphia police commanders who were promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner by Police Commissioner Richard Ross on March 7.
Most recently, Sullivan served as the department’s chief inspector overseeing its special investigations and homeland security. The 1976 St. Anselm graduate and 1980 Archbishop Ryan graduate is a lifelong Parkwood resident who has served 34 years as a police officer and who was selected as the winner of the 2016 Richardson Dilworth Award for Distinguished Public Service.
Sullivan holds a bachelor’s degree from Penn State. He entered the Philadelphia Police Academy in 1982 and has served as a police officer, sergeant and lieutenant in SWAT, captain of the 9th district, inspector of the Narcotics Bureau and chief of the Training Bureau.
As deputy commissioner, Sullivan will oversee the department’s patrol operations. He is a two-star deputy.
Dennis M. Wilson and Robin M. Wimberly were also promoted to the two-star deputy rank. Wilson is the former chief inspector of Regional Operations Command (South). He now serves as deputy commissioner for special investigations and homeland security. Wimberly is the former captain of the 18th district in West Philadelphia. She now serves as deputy commissioner for of the Office of Professional Responsibility.
Ross, a Fox Chase resident, also promoted a pair of two-star deputies to the rank of three-star deputy. Myron Patterson is the new first deputy commissioner for the department, while Christine Coulter is the new deputy for organizational services. ••
