Local police commander promoted to deputy commissioner

North­east nat­ive Joseph P. Sul­li­van was one of three Phil­adelphia po­lice com­mand­ers who were pro­moted to the rank of deputy com­mis­sion­er by Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Richard Ross on March 7.

Most re­cently, Sul­li­van served as the de­part­ment’s chief in­spect­or over­see­ing its spe­cial in­vest­ig­a­tions and home­land se­cur­ity. The 1976 St. An­selm gradu­ate and 1980 Arch­bish­op Ry­an gradu­ate is a lifelong Park­wood res­id­ent who has served 34 years as a po­lice of­ficer and who was se­lec­ted as the win­ner of the 2016 Richard­son Dilworth Award for Dis­tin­guished Pub­lic Ser­vice.

Sul­li­van holds a bach­el­or’s de­gree from Penn State. He entered the Phil­adelphia Po­lice Academy in 1982 and has served as a po­lice of­ficer, ser­geant and lieu­ten­ant in SWAT, cap­tain of the 9th dis­trict, in­spect­or of the Nar­cot­ics Bur­eau and chief of the Train­ing Bur­eau.

As deputy com­mis­sion­er, Sul­li­van will over­see the de­part­ment’s patrol op­er­a­tions. He is a two-star deputy.

Den­nis M. Wilson and Robin M. Wim­berly were also pro­moted to the two-star deputy rank. Wilson is the former chief in­spect­or of Re­gion­al Op­er­a­tions Com­mand (South). He now serves as deputy com­mis­sion­er for spe­cial in­vest­ig­a­tions and home­land se­cur­ity. Wim­berly is the former cap­tain of the 18th dis­trict in West Phil­adelphia. She now serves as deputy com­mis­sion­er for of the Of­fice of Pro­fes­sion­al Re­spons­ib­il­ity.

Ross, a Fox Chase res­id­ent, also pro­moted a pair of two-star depu­ties to the rank of three-star deputy. Myron Pat­ter­son is the new first deputy com­mis­sion­er for the de­part­ment, while Christine Coulter is the new deputy for or­gan­iz­a­tion­al ser­vices. ••

