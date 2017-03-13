Local Flair: March 15, 2017

The deadline is March 15 to vote for your choice to be the next member of the Phillies Wall of Fame.
There are 10 candidates, and fans get to choose three.
The names of the top five vote-getters will go to a selection committee to make the final decision.
The nominees are Steve Bedrosian, Larry Christenson, Jim Fregosi, Gene Garber, Placido Polanco, Ron Reed, Scott Rolen, Pete Rose, Manny Trillo and Rick Wise.
The winner will be inducted before the Aug. 12 game against the Mets.
To vote, go to phillies.com and click the “Fans” tab.
Bristol Riverside Theatre will present the rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar, running March 21 to April 16.
Jesus Christ Superstar is a retelling of the last seven days in the life of Jesus of Nazareth as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot.
The theater is at 120 Radcliffe St. in Bristol. Tickets start at $44. There are discounts for students, groups and military personnel.
The box office is open weekdays from 9:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. For show times or more information, call 215-785-0100 or visit brtstage.org
The Maternity BVM Alumni Association will present A Tribute to Elvis Through The Years, with Jim Barone, on.Saturday, March 25, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. in the parish hall, 9322 Old Bustleton Ave.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
The price includes a buffet dinner, soda, coffee and water. For reservations or for information, go to maternitybvm.net or call 215-673-8127.
Matt Paul Sports will be holding Hoops Madness on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, 500 W. Willow Grove Ave.
Children and adults are invited to take part in three-on-three games and 3-point, free throw and half-court shot contests.
Competitors can sign up as a team (up to four players, including a substitute) or as individuals, who will be placed on a team.
The cost is $15 for ages 6-18 and $25 for ages 19 or older. All participants receive a T-shirt.
For more information, go to mattpaulsports.leagueapps.com/events/265332-hoops-madness
WXPN will host its annual XPoNential Music Festival July 28-30 at the BB&T Pavilion and the adjacent Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden.
The opening-night performers will be Wilco, Conor Oberst and Hop Along.
Reserved and lawn tickets for the July 28 concert are on sale through Ticketmaster.com, the BB&T Pavilion box office, Ticketmaster outlets or by phone at 800-745-3000.
The complete lineup of artists performing at the festival will be announced next month, when 3-Day Go Everywhere Passes go on sale.
More information is available at xpnfest.org or the festival’s Facebook page. ••
