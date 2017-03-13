Local Flair: March 15, 2017

The dead­line is March 15 to vote for your choice to be the next mem­ber of the Phil­lies Wall of Fame.

There are 10 can­did­ates, and fans get to choose three.

The names of the top five vote-get­ters will go to a se­lec­tion com­mit­tee to make the fi­nal de­cision.

The nom­in­ees are Steve Bed­ro­sian, Larry Christen­son, Jim Fre­gosi, Gene Garber, Pla­cido Po­lanco, Ron Reed, Scott Rolen, Pete Rose, Manny Trillo and Rick Wise.

The win­ner will be in­duc­ted be­fore the Aug. 12 game against the Mets.

To vote, go to phil­lies.com and click the “Fans” tab.

Bris­tol River­side Theatre will present the rock mu­sic­al Je­sus Christ Su­per­star, run­ning March 21 to April 16.

Je­sus Christ Su­per­star is a re­tell­ing of the last sev­en days in the life of Je­sus of Naz­areth as seen through the eyes of his be­tray­er, Ju­das Iscari­ot.

The theat­er is at 120 Rad­cliffe St. in Bris­tol. Tick­ets start at $44. There are dis­counts for stu­dents, groups and mil­it­ary per­son­nel.

The box of­fice is open week­days from 9:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. For show times or more in­form­a­tion, call 215-785-0100 or vis­it brtstage.org

The Ma­ter­nity BVM Alumni As­so­ci­ation will present A Trib­ute to Elvis Through The Years, with Jim Bar­one, on.Sat­urday, March 25, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. in the par­ish hall, 9322 Old Bustleton Ave.

Tick­ets are $30 in ad­vance and $35 at the door.

The price in­cludes a buf­fet din­ner, soda, cof­fee and wa­ter. For re­ser­va­tions or for in­form­a­tion, go to ma­ter­nity­b­vm.net or call 215-673-8127.

Matt Paul Sports will be hold­ing Hoops Mad­ness on Sat­urday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spring­side Chest­nut Hill Academy, 500 W. Wil­low Grove Ave.

Chil­dren and adults are in­vited to take part in three-on-three games and 3-point, free throw and half-court shot con­tests.

Com­pet­it­ors can sign up as a team (up to four play­ers, in­clud­ing a sub­sti­tute) or as in­di­vidu­als, who will be placed on a team.

The cost is $15 for ages 6-18 and $25 for ages 19 or older. All par­ti­cipants re­ceive a T-shirt.

For more in­form­a­tion, go to mat­t­paulsports.league­apps.com/events/265332-hoops-mad­ness

WX­PN will host its an­nu­al XPo­Nen­tial Mu­sic Fest­iv­al Ju­ly 28-30 at the BB&T Pa­vil­ion and the ad­ja­cent Wig­gins Wa­ter­front Park in Cam­den.

The open­ing-night per­formers will be Wilco, Con­or Ober­st and Hop Along.

Re­served and lawn tick­ets for the Ju­ly 28 con­cert are on sale through Tick­et­mas­ter.com, the BB&T Pa­vil­ion box of­fice, Tick­et­mas­ter out­lets or by phone at 800-745-3000.

The com­plete lineup of artists per­form­ing at the fest­iv­al will be an­nounced next month, when 3-Day Go Every­where Passes go on sale.

More in­form­a­tion is avail­able at xpn­fest.org or the fest­iv­al’s Face­book page. ••

