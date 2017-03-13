Judge wrestlers have great Hershey experience

There’s little doubt Trevor Elfvin’s grandmom would be proud.
She’d be proud because the Father Judge High School senior enjoyed quite a career on the mats.
Sure, she might not have understood all of the details about wrestling, but whenever Elfvin would come home with a great story, or even better, a medal, she’d have a huge smile.
“She didn’t make it to a lot of tournaments because they’re far,” Elfvin said. “She lived with us after she got sick, and my mom would always talk about wrestling, so she knew about it. And I would always tell her about it.”
Sadly, Elfvin’s grandmother died a little over a year ago, but she would love to hear his the story about his senior year.
The 152-pounder from Levittown, who helped lead the Crusaders to a Catholic League championship, enjoyed a great individual season, winning 43 matches in the process. Two of his victories came this weekend in Hershey at the PIAA state tournament. He also lost two matches, so he didn’t qualify for a medal, but he did hold his own in what is traditionally a very tough weight class against the best wrestlers in the state.
“It’s great being out there, seeing the best wrestlers,” said Elfvin, who lost his final match on Friday, but stuck around to watch the finals on Saturday. “It’s a great atmosphere. There’s a lot of great wrestlers up here.”
One of them was Elfvin’s teammate, Liam Logue.
The 106-pounder also made the state tournament and the sophomore had a strong showing, winning his first match before dropping his next two.
But unlike Elfvin, Logue will have a chance to use the tricks he learned wrestling in the biggest tournament of the season next year when he returns to the Crusaders’ lineup.
“This year, I was more of a leader and I think next year I’ll have to be even more of a leader,” said Logue, a Roxborough resident who went 38-7 on the year. “This year, I was able to take it to the next level and next year I’ll want to do it again. Wrestling (at states) definitely will motivate me to medal next year. You always want to take the next step.”
Logue is also excited about the prospects of the Crusaders continuing their great run.
Judge has won two Catholic League crowns in a row, and he’s optimistic the team can continue its winning ways next year.
“I came to Judge because I wanted to wrestle for a great program, and it’s been great,” Logue said. “It’s great. We have a lot of guys who want to wrestle and want to wrestle for a good team. Plus, we’re one of the best teams at Judge, so the fans come out. We do pretty good and we get a lot of support.
“We have work to do, but we can definitely win another championship. We have great wrestlers and great ones coming in.”
While Logue will be busy pushing himself to take the next step as a wrestler, and doing his best to ensure the Crusaders remain the elite team in the Catholic League, Elfvin will move on to Drexel University, where he plans on continuing his wrestling career for the Dragons, who were ranked in the top 25 this year.
While there, he’ll continue to work on his wrestling career while working to honor his grandmom.
“I’m going to study nursing,” Elfvin said. “I was around my grandmom when she was sick and she needed help. The nurses were great. They took care of her and made her comfortable when she needed things.
“I want to do that. I want to help. That’s the biggest thing I want to do. I want to make sure people who need help get it.”
Now that his high school career is over, he can start to focus on his future. But Elfvin is happy that he had one final weekend to say goodbye to high school wrestling.
“Being here was great because I grew up in Western (Pennsylvania), I moved here when I was in seventh grade, so I got to see a lot of my friends this weekend,” Elfvin said. “I actually got to warm up with a guy I wrestled with my whole life. He’s (a 182-pounder), so he’s bigger, but it was fun to get a chance to wrestle with him again.
“Being here was great because I got to see a lot of my friends from when I was younger, but I also got to see a lot of the guys from District One. When I was out there, they were cheering for me and when they were wrestling, I was cheering for them.”
Things weren’t perfect.
Elfvin definitely wanted to leave Hershey with a medal. And that’s why he’s one of the best wrestlers in the Philadelphia area.
But he’s also happy he had a chance to shine one last time.
“I’m not satisfied, I don’t think anyone who doesn’t win a state title is satisfied,” Elfvin said. “But you learn by wrestling the best, and that’s who you see here.” ••