Irish eyes are smiling with these Guinness treats

Here’s a little humor for St. Patrick’s Day to go along with a few recipes that use Guinness, a pint of which has fewer calories than a pint of orange juice.
Paddy goes into a bar and orders seven shots of tequila and one Guinness.
The barman lines up shots and goes to get the Guinness.
When he comes back with the pint, all seven shots are gone.
The barman says: “Wow! You sure drank those fast.”
Paddy explains: “You would drink fast, too, if you had what I have.”
The barman asks: “What do you have?”
Paddy reaches into his pocket and says: “Fifty cents!”
GUINNESS CHOCOLATE COOKIES
1 cup butter, room temperature
¾ cup brown sugar
¾ cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
½ cup Guinness Stout
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2¼ cups flour
1 cup cocoa powder
½ tsp. instant coffee, optional
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
2 cups chocolate chips
½ cup mini chocolate chips
Green sprinkles or Icing
In a large bowl, beat butter and sugars until creamy.
Beat in the eggs.
Add the Guinness and vanilla extract.
Combine the flour, cocoa, instant coffee, salt and baking soda, and add to the batter in three additions.
Add the chocolate chips. Mix well. Chill at least ½ hour.
When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Scoop dough into ping-pong-size balls, and place 3 inches apart on baking sheet. Sprinkle with green crystals.
Bake for 10-12 minutes until dough is just set. Cool 3-4 minutes on sheet before removing.
Bailey’s Icing: Beat together 1 cup confectioners’ with 3 Tbsps. Bailey’s Irish Cream.
GUINNESS STOUT GINGER CAKE
1 cup Guinness Stout
1 cup molasses
1½ tsp. baking soda
2 cups flour
2 Tbsp. ground ginger
1½ tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. cinnamon
¼ tsp. ground cloves
¼ tsp. cardamom or nutmeg
3 eggs
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup dark brown sugar, firmly packed
¾ cup canola oil
Confectioners’ sugar
Grease two 8 x 4-inch loaf pans. Line pans with wax paper and lightly grease again. Or grease well and flour a 6-cup tube pan.
In a large saucepan, combine the stout and molasses. Bring to a boil. Turn off heat and add the baking soda. Let sit until foam subsides.
In a large bowl, combine flour, ginger, baking powder, cinnamon, cloves and cardamom/nutmeg. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the sugars, and whisk in the oil.
Combine the stout mixture with the egg mixture, and then stir and whisk into flour mixture in three additions.
Pour into pan(s).
Bake at 350 degrees — 45 minutes for loaves; 1 hour for cake — or until top springs back on loaves/cake when pressed.
Eat well, live long, enjoy!
Recipe winner
Congratulations to Judy Friedman, who submitted this recipe, and was chosen in a random drawing. Judy is the February winner of a $100 Shop Rite gift card.
Here is her recipe:
BANANA CAKE
4 large ripe bananas
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup melted butter
1 extra-large egg
1 1/2 cups flour (unsifted)
1 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt (optional)
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 cup chocolate chips (or 1 cup chopped walnuts)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease and flour two - 7 x 3½ x 2-inch loaf pans.
In a large bowl, combine egg, mashed banana, sugar and cooled, melted butter.
Add the flour, baking soda, salt and baking powder.
Mix with large fork using 50 strokes.
Stir in chocolate chips or walnuts.
Pour into pans, dividing the mixture.
Bake for one hour until a toothpick inserted in cake comes out clean. Cool on a rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and cool on rack for ½ hour.
The recipe submissions have been wonderful. Please remember to include exact measurements in your recipes. You could be March’s lucky winner. Send your recipe to:
Readers’ Recipes
c/o Northeast Times
2 Executive Campus
Suite 400
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Or email your recipe to WhatscookinNEPhilly@gmail.com.
Please include your name, home address, and telephone number. ••