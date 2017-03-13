Irish eyes are smiling with these Guinness treats

Here’s a little hu­mor for St. Patrick’s Day to go along with a few re­cipes that use Guin­ness, a pint of which has few­er cal­or­ies than a pint of or­ange juice.

Paddy goes in­to a bar and or­ders sev­en shots of tequila and one Guin­ness.

The bar­man lines up shots and goes to get the Guin­ness.

When he comes back with the pint, all sev­en shots are gone.

The bar­man says: “Wow! You sure drank those fast.”

Paddy ex­plains: “You would drink fast, too, if you had what I have.”

The bar­man asks: “What do you have?”

Paddy reaches in­to his pock­et and says: “Fifty cents!”

GUIN­NESS CHOCOL­ATE COOK­IES

1 cup but­ter, room tem­per­at­ure

¾ cup brown sug­ar

¾ cup gran­u­lated sug­ar

2 eggs

½ cup Guin­ness Stout

1 tsp. vanilla ex­tract

2¼ cups flour

1 cup co­coa powder

½ tsp. in­stant cof­fee, op­tion­al

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. bak­ing soda

2 cups chocol­ate chips

½ cup mini chocol­ate chips

Green sprinkles or Icing

In a large bowl, beat but­ter and sug­ars un­til creamy.

Beat in the eggs.

Add the Guin­ness and vanilla ex­tract.

Com­bine the flour, co­coa, in­stant cof­fee, salt and bak­ing soda, and add to the bat­ter in three ad­di­tions.

Add the chocol­ate chips. Mix well. Chill at least ½ hour.

When ready to bake, pre­heat oven to 350 de­grees.

Scoop dough in­to ping-pong-size balls, and place 3 inches apart on bak­ing sheet. Sprinkle with green crys­tals.

Bake for 10-12 minutes un­til dough is just set. Cool 3-4 minutes on sheet be­fore re­mov­ing.

Bailey’s Icing: Beat to­geth­er 1 cup con­fec­tion­ers’ with 3 Tb­sps. Bailey’s Ir­ish Cream.

GUIN­NESS STOUT GINGER CAKE

1 cup Guin­ness Stout

1 cup molasses

1½ tsp. bak­ing soda

2 cups flour

2 Tb­sp. ground ginger

1½ tsp. bak­ing powder

1 tsp. cin­na­mon

¼ tsp. ground cloves

¼ tsp. car­damom or nut­meg

3 eggs

½ cup gran­u­lated sug­ar

½ cup dark brown sug­ar, firmly packed

¾ cup can­ola oil

Con­fec­tion­ers’ sug­ar

Grease two 8 x 4-inch loaf pans. Line pans with wax pa­per and lightly grease again. Or grease well and flour a 6-cup tube pan.

In a large sauce­pan, com­bine the stout and molasses. Bring to a boil. Turn off heat and add the bak­ing soda. Let sit un­til foam sub­sides.

In a large bowl, com­bine flour, ginger, bak­ing powder, cin­na­mon, cloves and car­damom/nut­meg. Set aside.

In a me­di­um bowl, whisk the eggs with the sug­ars, and whisk in the oil.

Com­bine the stout mix­ture with the egg mix­ture, and then stir and whisk in­to flour mix­ture in three ad­di­tions.

Pour in­to pan(s).

Bake at 350 de­grees — 45 minutes for loaves; 1 hour for cake — or un­til top springs back on loaves/cake when pressed.

Eat well, live long, en­joy!

Re­cipe win­ner

Con­grat­u­la­tions to Judy Fried­man, who sub­mit­ted this re­cipe, and was chosen in a ran­dom draw­ing. Judy is the Feb­ru­ary win­ner of a $100 Shop Rite gift card.

Here is her re­cipe:

BA­NANA CAKE

4 large ripe ba­na­nas

1 cup sug­ar

1/4 cup melted but­ter

1 ex­tra-large egg

1 1/2 cups flour (un­sifted)

1 tsp. bak­ing soda

1/4 tsp. salt (op­tion­al)

1/2 tsp. bak­ing powder

1 cup chocol­ate chips (or 1 cup chopped wal­nuts)

Pre­heat oven to 350 de­grees.

Grease and flour two - 7 x 3½ x 2-inch loaf pans.

In a large bowl, com­bine egg, mashed ba­nana, sug­ar and cooled, melted but­ter.

Add the flour, bak­ing soda, salt and bak­ing powder.

Mix with large fork us­ing 50 strokes.

Stir in chocol­ate chips or wal­nuts.

Pour in­to pans, di­vid­ing the mix­ture.

Bake for one hour un­til a tooth­pick in­ser­ted in cake comes out clean. Cool on a rack for 10 minutes. Re­move from pan and cool on rack for ½ hour.

The re­cipe sub­mis­sions have been won­der­ful. Please re­mem­ber to in­clude ex­act meas­ure­ments in your re­cipes. You could be March’s lucky win­ner. Send your re­cipe to:

Read­ers’ Re­cipes

c/o North­east Times

2 Ex­ec­ut­ive Cam­pus

Suite 400

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Or email your re­cipe to Whats­cook­in­NEPhilly@gmail.com.

Please in­clude your name, home ad­dress, and tele­phone num­ber. ••