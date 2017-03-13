Eagles free agent signings get great reception

We are a foot­ball city ob­sessed with wide re­ceiv­ers. Have been since the early days of Andy Re­id when the cries for a “true No. 1 re­ceiv­er” were heard long and loud in our streets and, largely, ig­nored by the head coach, Mr. Re­id.

Not un­til Re­id and the Eagles traded for the ul­tra-tal­en­ted Ter­rell Owens in 2004 was the thirst for the premi­er pass catch­er sat­is­fied and, no irony here, the Eagles went 13-1 in the games Owens played that year in the reg­u­lar sea­son, swept through the NFC play­offs at Lin­coln Fin­an­cial Field with Owens side­lined be­cause of an ankle/leg in­jury, and reached their first Su­per Bowl since the 1980 sea­son.

Maybe hav­ing that star re­ceiv­er really made a dif­fer­ence.

Well, the Eagles haven’t had any­thing like that ma­gic­al Year of Owens (I’m clos­ing my eyes and pre­tend­ing that the night­mare of 2005, when Owens was ban­ished from the team and ul­ti­mately re­leased after the sea­son, didn’t hap­pen), but now, thanks to a cre­at­ive way of do­ing busi­ness in the NFL’s free agency peri­od, the Eagles just might have them­selves a T.O., Part Deaux.

By sign­ing Als­hon Jef­fery to a one-year con­tract (more on that later), the Eagles have them­selves a play­er who has been a dom­in­at­ing, dif­fer­ence-mak­ing wide re­ceiv­er in his NFL ca­reer. Jef­fery, very much in his prime at the age of 27, was as good as any­one for two of his five sea­sons as a Chica­go Bear, catch­ing 89 passes for 1,421 yards and sev­en touch­downs in 2013 to make the Pro Bowl, and then com­ing back with 85 re­cep­tions, 1,133 yards and 10 scores the next year.

His most re­cent two sea­sons have been marred by in­jury (a ham­string in 2015) and a four-game sus­pen­sion for vi­ol­at­ing the league’s sub­stance-ab­use policy (2016), so Jef­fery’s Q rat­ing has dropped. So have his num­bers. And, clearly, so did his stock in free agency, be­cause Jef­fery signed a one-year deal with the Eagles rather than tak­ing a mega-deal with an­oth­er team. There simply were no multi-year, break-the-bank of­fers to be had.

So Jef­fery is an Eagle, and it could be a win-win situ­ation. The Eagles need a game-break­ing wide re­ceiv­er. Jef­fery needs a big-time quar­ter­back, and part of the reas­on – a very large part, in fact – Jef­fery signed in Phil­adelphia was to play with second-year fran­chise play­er Car­son Wentz.

“I think Car­son is a spe­cial tal­ent,” Jef­fery said. “I can’t wait to get star­ted with him. I think he’s go­ing to help me and I think I’m go­ing to help him. I’m very ex­cited about this.”

So is the team and so are the fans. With apo­lo­gies to De­Sean Jack­son and Jeremy Mac­lin, the Eagles haven’t been able to rep­lic­ate the sea­son of bliss from T.O. And while it’s not fair to say that Jef­fery’s ad­di­tion puts the Eagles in the con­ver­sa­tion for the Su­per Bowl, it is reas­on­able to ex­pect a huge jump in the passing game.

“Als­hon, at his best, takes over games,” said Eagles ex­ec­ut­ive vice pres­id­ent of foot­ball op­er­a­tions How­ie Rose­man. “We think he’s go­ing to come here and play great foot­ball and really im­prove our foot­ball team. We’re ex­cited to have him.”

And the fans are ex­cited, too. In 2004, the sing-song chants of “T.O., T.O., T.O., T.O.” res­on­ated through Lin­coln Fin­an­cial Field and the city’s neigh­bor­hoods on game days. It was an in­stant love af­fair.

Is Als­hon Jef­fery destined to cap­ture the hearts of a fan base crav­ing a big-time wide re­ceiv­er?

Let the singing be­gin. ••