Eagles free agent signings get great reception

We are a football city obsessed with wide receivers. Have been since the early days of Andy Reid when the cries for a “true No. 1 receiver” were heard long and loud in our streets and, largely, ignored by the head coach, Mr. Reid.
Not until Reid and the Eagles traded for the ultra-talented Terrell Owens in 2004 was the thirst for the premier pass catcher satisfied and, no irony here, the Eagles went 13-1 in the games Owens played that year in the regular season, swept through the NFC playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field with Owens sidelined because of an ankle/leg injury, and reached their first Super Bowl since the 1980 season.
Maybe having that star receiver really made a difference.
Well, the Eagles haven’t had anything like that magical Year of Owens (I’m closing my eyes and pretending that the nightmare of 2005, when Owens was banished from the team and ultimately released after the season, didn’t happen), but now, thanks to a creative way of doing business in the NFL’s free agency period, the Eagles just might have themselves a T.O., Part Deaux.
By signing Alshon Jeffery to a one-year contract (more on that later), the Eagles have themselves a player who has been a dominating, difference-making wide receiver in his NFL career. Jeffery, very much in his prime at the age of 27, was as good as anyone for two of his five seasons as a Chicago Bear, catching 89 passes for 1,421 yards and seven touchdowns in 2013 to make the Pro Bowl, and then coming back with 85 receptions, 1,133 yards and 10 scores the next year.
His most recent two seasons have been marred by injury (a hamstring in 2015) and a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy (2016), so Jeffery’s Q rating has dropped. So have his numbers. And, clearly, so did his stock in free agency, because Jeffery signed a one-year deal with the Eagles rather than taking a mega-deal with another team. There simply were no multi-year, break-the-bank offers to be had.
So Jeffery is an Eagle, and it could be a win-win situation. The Eagles need a game-breaking wide receiver. Jeffery needs a big-time quarterback, and part of the reason – a very large part, in fact – Jeffery signed in Philadelphia was to play with second-year franchise player Carson Wentz.
“I think Carson is a special talent,” Jeffery said. “I can’t wait to get started with him. I think he’s going to help me and I think I’m going to help him. I’m very excited about this.”
So is the team and so are the fans. With apologies to DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin, the Eagles haven’t been able to replicate the season of bliss from T.O. And while it’s not fair to say that Jeffery’s addition puts the Eagles in the conversation for the Super Bowl, it is reasonable to expect a huge jump in the passing game.
“Alshon, at his best, takes over games,” said Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman. “We think he’s going to come here and play great football and really improve our football team. We’re excited to have him.”
And the fans are excited, too. In 2004, the sing-song chants of “T.O., T.O., T.O., T.O.” resonated through Lincoln Financial Field and the city’s neighborhoods on game days. It was an instant love affair.
Is Alshon Jeffery destined to capture the hearts of a fan base craving a big-time wide receiver?
Let the singing begin. ••