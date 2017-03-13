Crime Log: March 15, 2017

As re­por­ted by North­east De­tect­ives. Does not in­clude hom­icides, sexu­al as­saults, nar­cot­ics of­fenses or oth­er spe­cif­ic crimes in­vest­ig­ated by spe­cial po­lice units. All loc­a­tions lis­ted by block, not by ex­act ad­dress.

2nd Po­lice Dis­trict

• There were sev­en rob­ber­ies in the dis­trict dur­ing the peri­od, in­clud­ing five that oc­curred in the street at 1000 Dever­eaux Ave. (March 3), 5200 Mon­tour St. (March 4), 6700 Castor Ave. (Feb. 26), 6300 Sylvester St. (March 1) and 7000 Castor Ave. (March 5). Ad­di­tion­al rob­ber­ies oc­curred at a res­id­ence at 6900 Oak­land St. (Feb. 27) and a busi­ness at 7300 Bustleton Ave. (March 5).

• Nine ag­grav­ated as­saults were re­por­ted to po­lice, in­clud­ing five that oc­curred in the street at 6300 Sum­mer­dale Ave. (Feb. 20), 1400 Cottman Ave. (Feb. 27), 7300 Fron­ten­ac St. (two on Feb. 27) and 4800 Sum­mer­dale Ave. (March 3). Four ad­di­tion­al cases oc­curred at res­id­ences at 900 Carv­er St. (Feb. 24), 800 Foulk­rod St. (March 3), 300 Van Kirk St. (Feb. 24) and 7000 Rut­land St. (Feb. 28).

• There were 21 burg­lar­ies re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing five that in­volved res­id­ences at 800 Mar­cella St. (Feb. 20, 25 and 27), 6700 Sylvester St. (March 3) and 2300 Bleigh Ave. (Feb. 22). Ad­di­tion­al burg­lar­ies were re­por­ted at a busi­ness at 6300 Ox­ford Ave. (March 2), a med­ic­al fa­cil­ity at 7000 Kindred St. (Feb. 24) and an un­spe­cified type of prop­erty at 5600 Rising Sun Ave. (Feb. 21), while 13 oc­curred at a self-stor­age fa­cil­ity at 6200 Ox­ford Ave. (all on Feb. 28).

• Po­lice re­ceived 68 re­ports of theft dur­ing the peri­od, in­clud­ing 25 at busi­nesses, three in the street, two at res­id­ences and one at a med­ic­al fa­cil­ity, along with 11 auto thefts, three auto tag thefts and 23 thefts from autos.

7th Po­lice Dis­trict

• Two rob­ber­ies were re­por­ted to po­lice, both of which oc­curred in the street at 13500 Bustleton Ave. (March 2) and 8200 Roosevelt Blvd. (March 5).

• There were two ag­grav­ated as­saults re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing one that oc­curred in the street at 200 Nand­ina Ter­race (March 1) and one at a res­id­ence at 9600 Clark St. (March 4).

• Among eight burg­lar­ies re­por­ted to po­lice, sev­en in­volved res­id­ences at 700 Red Li­on Road (Feb. 23), 1500 Gregg St. (March 1), 700 By­berry Road (Feb. 21), 1100 Alton Place (Feb. 24), 2000 Fuller St. (Feb. 28), 600 Red Li­on Road (Feb. 28) and 1900 Mur­ray St. (Feb. 22). One ad­di­tion­al burg­lary oc­curred at a busi­ness at 11600 Bustleton Ave. (Feb. 20).

• Thirty thefts were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 13 at busi­nesses, six at res­id­ences and one in the street, as well as one auto theft, one auto tag theft and eight thefts from autos.

8th Po­lice Dis­trict

• Four rob­ber­ies were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing one in the street at 8000 Craig St. (March 2), one at a busi­ness at 1900 Frank­lin Mills Circle (Feb. 20), one at a res­id­ence at 12400 Bar­bary Place (Feb. 20) and one at a bank at 9100 Roosevelt Blvd. (March 2).

• Among eight ag­grav­ated as­saults re­por­ted to po­lice, five oc­curred in the street at 4000 Wood­haven Road (March 3), 10300 Dec­atur Road (March 5), Academy Road (Feb. 23), 9600 James St. (March 4) and 3500 Mor­rell Ave. (Feb. 28). One more case oc­curred at a res­id­ence at 3300 Ash­field Lane (March 5), while two oc­curred at city pris­ons at 8100 State Road (March 1) and 8300 State Road (Feb. 25).

• All sev­en burg­lar­ies re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od in­volved res­id­ences at 4100 Whit­ing Road (Feb. 23), 4600 Con­vent Lane (March 2), 8200 Craig St. (Feb. 21), 4200 Fairdale Road (Feb. 21), 3600 Red Li­on Road (Feb. 21), 9500 Ford­ham Road (March 3) and 2800 Welsh Road (Feb. 28).

• There were 41 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 17 at busi­nesses, two in the street, two at res­id­ences, one at a school and one at an un­spe­cified type of loc­a­tion. There also were nine auto thefts, two auto tag thefts and sev­en thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od.

15th Po­lice Dis­trict

• Eight­een rob­ber­ies were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, 16 of which oc­curred in the street at Vista and Dit­man streets (Feb. 20), 4000 Ben­ner St. (Feb. 20), 4300 Dis­ston St. (Feb. 21), 5700 Cot­tage St. (Feb. 22), Chel­ten­ham and Har­bison av­en­ues (Feb. 22), 4800 Ox­ford Ave. (March 5), 4600 Ta­cony St. (March 4), 4800 Dis­ston St. (Feb. 25), 2000 Pratt St. (March 1), 4200 Griscom St. (Feb. 23), 5200 Frank­ford Ave. (Feb. 26 and March 1), 6100 Montague St. (Feb. 27), 1900 Bridge St. (March 1), 4600 Hor­rocks St. (March 1) and 2100 Wakeling St. (March 5). Ad­di­tion­al rob­ber­ies oc­curred at a busi­ness at 7100 Roosevelt Blvd. (March 5) and a res­id­ence at 6600 Tor­res­dale Ave. (March 5).

• There were 22 ag­grav­ated as­saults re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, 14 of which oc­curred in the street at 5100 Saul St. (March 1), 6300 Gillespie St. (March 1), 7100 Dit­man St. (Feb. 28), 7500 Tor­res­dale Ave. (March 1), 2800 Glen­view St. (March 3), 1300 Unity St. (March 3), 900 Wakeling St. (March 3), 1300 Unity St. (March 3), 5200 Tor­res­dale Ave. (March 4), 3400 Shelmire Ave. (Feb. 25), 4700 Oak­mont St. (Feb. 23), 6300 Gillespie St. (March 2), 7400 Row­land St. (March 5) and 1300 Ar­rott St. (Feb. 20). Eight ad­di­tion­al cases were re­por­ted at res­id­ences at 7200 Charles St. (March 4), 2700 Kirk­bride St. (Feb. 22 and 23), 7800 Roosevelt Blvd. (March 3), 6000 Ed­mund St. (Feb. 27), 4700 Rich­mond St. (Feb. 20), 1800 Fill­more St. (Feb. 23) and 1600 Bridge St. (Feb. 24).

• All nine burg­lar­ies re­por­ted to po­lice in­volved res­id­ences at 6300 Gillespie St. (Feb. 20), 1500 How­ell St. (Feb. 27), 1200 Sanger St. (March 1), 1900 Fill­more Place (Feb. 22), 4900 Duf­field St. (Feb. 25), 5100 Leiper St. (Feb. 20 and 23), 2000 McKin­ley St. (Feb. 24) and 1300 Foulk­rod St. (Feb. 27).

• There were 100 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 19 at busi­nesses, 10 in the street, nine at res­id­ences, two at pub­lic trans­it fa­cil­it­ies and one at a school. There also were 38 auto thefts, eight auto tag thefts and 13 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od. ••

