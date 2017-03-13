Crime Log: March 15, 2017

As reported by Northeast Detectives. Does not include homicides, sexual assaults, narcotics offenses or other specific crimes investigated by special police units. All locations listed by block, not by exact address.
2nd Police District
• There were seven robberies in the district during the period, including five that occurred in the street at 1000 Devereaux Ave. (March 3), 5200 Montour St. (March 4), 6700 Castor Ave. (Feb. 26), 6300 Sylvester St. (March 1) and 7000 Castor Ave. (March 5). Additional robberies occurred at a residence at 6900 Oakland St. (Feb. 27) and a business at 7300 Bustleton Ave. (March 5).
• Nine aggravated assaults were reported to police, including five that occurred in the street at 6300 Summerdale Ave. (Feb. 20), 1400 Cottman Ave. (Feb. 27), 7300 Frontenac St. (two on Feb. 27) and 4800 Summerdale Ave. (March 3). Four additional cases occurred at residences at 900 Carver St. (Feb. 24), 800 Foulkrod St. (March 3), 300 Van Kirk St. (Feb. 24) and 7000 Rutland St. (Feb. 28).
• There were 21 burglaries reported in the district, including five that involved residences at 800 Marcella St. (Feb. 20, 25 and 27), 6700 Sylvester St. (March 3) and 2300 Bleigh Ave. (Feb. 22). Additional burglaries were reported at a business at 6300 Oxford Ave. (March 2), a medical facility at 7000 Kindred St. (Feb. 24) and an unspecified type of property at 5600 Rising Sun Ave. (Feb. 21), while 13 occurred at a self-storage facility at 6200 Oxford Ave. (all on Feb. 28).
• Police received 68 reports of theft during the period, including 25 at businesses, three in the street, two at residences and one at a medical facility, along with 11 auto thefts, three auto tag thefts and 23 thefts from autos.
7th Police District
• Two robberies were reported to police, both of which occurred in the street at 13500 Bustleton Ave. (March 2) and 8200 Roosevelt Blvd. (March 5).
• There were two aggravated assaults reported in the district, including one that occurred in the street at 200 Nandina Terrace (March 1) and one at a residence at 9600 Clark St. (March 4).
• Among eight burglaries reported to police, seven involved residences at 700 Red Lion Road (Feb. 23), 1500 Gregg St. (March 1), 700 Byberry Road (Feb. 21), 1100 Alton Place (Feb. 24), 2000 Fuller St. (Feb. 28), 600 Red Lion Road (Feb. 28) and 1900 Murray St. (Feb. 22). One additional burglary occurred at a business at 11600 Bustleton Ave. (Feb. 20).
• Thirty thefts were reported in the district, including 13 at businesses, six at residences and one in the street, as well as one auto theft, one auto tag theft and eight thefts from autos.
8th Police District
• Four robberies were reported in the district, including one in the street at 8000 Craig St. (March 2), one at a business at 1900 Franklin Mills Circle (Feb. 20), one at a residence at 12400 Barbary Place (Feb. 20) and one at a bank at 9100 Roosevelt Blvd. (March 2).
• Among eight aggravated assaults reported to police, five occurred in the street at 4000 Woodhaven Road (March 3), 10300 Decatur Road (March 5), Academy Road (Feb. 23), 9600 James St. (March 4) and 3500 Morrell Ave. (Feb. 28). One more case occurred at a residence at 3300 Ashfield Lane (March 5), while two occurred at city prisons at 8100 State Road (March 1) and 8300 State Road (Feb. 25).
• All seven burglaries reported during the period involved residences at 4100 Whiting Road (Feb. 23), 4600 Convent Lane (March 2), 8200 Craig St. (Feb. 21), 4200 Fairdale Road (Feb. 21), 3600 Red Lion Road (Feb. 21), 9500 Fordham Road (March 3) and 2800 Welsh Road (Feb. 28).
• There were 41 thefts reported in the district, including 17 at businesses, two in the street, two at residences, one at a school and one at an unspecified type of location. There also were nine auto thefts, two auto tag thefts and seven thefts from autos during the period.
15th Police District
• Eighteen robberies were reported in the district, 16 of which occurred in the street at Vista and Ditman streets (Feb. 20), 4000 Benner St. (Feb. 20), 4300 Disston St. (Feb. 21), 5700 Cottage St. (Feb. 22), Cheltenham and Harbison avenues (Feb. 22), 4800 Oxford Ave. (March 5), 4600 Tacony St. (March 4), 4800 Disston St. (Feb. 25), 2000 Pratt St. (March 1), 4200 Griscom St. (Feb. 23), 5200 Frankford Ave. (Feb. 26 and March 1), 6100 Montague St. (Feb. 27), 1900 Bridge St. (March 1), 4600 Horrocks St. (March 1) and 2100 Wakeling St. (March 5). Additional robberies occurred at a business at 7100 Roosevelt Blvd. (March 5) and a residence at 6600 Torresdale Ave. (March 5).
• There were 22 aggravated assaults reported during the period, 14 of which occurred in the street at 5100 Saul St. (March 1), 6300 Gillespie St. (March 1), 7100 Ditman St. (Feb. 28), 7500 Torresdale Ave. (March 1), 2800 Glenview St. (March 3), 1300 Unity St. (March 3), 900 Wakeling St. (March 3), 1300 Unity St. (March 3), 5200 Torresdale Ave. (March 4), 3400 Shelmire Ave. (Feb. 25), 4700 Oakmont St. (Feb. 23), 6300 Gillespie St. (March 2), 7400 Rowland St. (March 5) and 1300 Arrott St. (Feb. 20). Eight additional cases were reported at residences at 7200 Charles St. (March 4), 2700 Kirkbride St. (Feb. 22 and 23), 7800 Roosevelt Blvd. (March 3), 6000 Edmund St. (Feb. 27), 4700 Richmond St. (Feb. 20), 1800 Fillmore St. (Feb. 23) and 1600 Bridge St. (Feb. 24).
• All nine burglaries reported to police involved residences at 6300 Gillespie St. (Feb. 20), 1500 Howell St. (Feb. 27), 1200 Sanger St. (March 1), 1900 Fillmore Place (Feb. 22), 4900 Duffield St. (Feb. 25), 5100 Leiper St. (Feb. 20 and 23), 2000 McKinley St. (Feb. 24) and 1300 Foulkrod St. (Feb. 27).
• There were 100 thefts reported in the district, including 19 at businesses, 10 in the street, nine at residences, two at public transit facilities and one at a school. There also were 38 auto thefts, eight auto tag thefts and 13 thefts from autos during the period. ••
