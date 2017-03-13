City officials speak at Fox Chase meeting

Mem­bers of the Fox Chase Homeown­ers As­so­ci­ation and Town Watch last week listened to present­a­tions by City Coun­cil­man Derek Green (D-at large) and Doug Res­pass, of the city De­part­ment of Rev­en­ue.

Green, who has a 16-year-old son with aut­ism, is chair­man of the Coun­cil Com­mit­tee on Dis­ab­il­it­ies and Spe­cial Needs.

The coun­cil­man has a spe­cial in­terest in edu­ca­tion, as his mom was a School Dis­trict of Phil­adelphia teach­er for 30 years, in­clud­ing 25 years at Ol­ney High School.

Re­cently, he vis­ited Swen­son Arts and Tech­no­logy High School with May­or Jim Ken­ney and Coun­cil­men Bri­an O’Neill, Al Tauben­ber­ger and Dav­id Oh, and was im­pressed with the school’s ca­reer-train­ing of­fer­ings.

Green was ques­tioned about two hot-but­ton is­sues, the bever­age tax and Phil­adelphia’s status as a sanc­tu­ary city.

The coun­cil­man, who voted for the tax, said he wants to wait to see how it is im­pact­ing con­sumers and small busi­nesses. He is con­cerned about a bill that has passed the state Sen­ate that would with­hold state grants from mu­ni­cip­al­it­ies that re­fuse to com­ply with fed­er­al de­ten­tion or­ders is­sued by Im­mig­ra­tion and Cus­toms En­force­ment.

Mean­while, Res­pass en­cour­aged homeown­ers to ap­ply for the city Homestead Ex­emp­tion, if they haven’t already. He also dis­cussed vari­ous oth­er in­come-based pro­grams offered by the rev­en­ue de­part­ment.

In oth­er news from the March 8 meet­ing, the Homeown­ers As­so­ci­ation re­it­er­ated a clause ad­ded to its bylaws in 2008, stat­ing that the group op­poses any ef­fort to leg­al­ize an il­leg­al struc­ture. The is­sue arose be­cause a res­id­ent of the 8300 block of Alicia St. is try­ing to leg­al­ize an ex­ist­ing shed.

Also, the Town Watch is work­ing with po­lice of­fi­cials to pre­vent un­der­age drink­ing parties on Fri­day, St. Patrick’s Day, at the Fox Chase Re­cre­ation Cen­ter lower fields.

The Rotary Club of North­east Sun­risers will hold its 13th an­nu­al spa­ghetti din­ner on Thursday, March 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rhawn­hurst Pres­by­teri­an Church, 7701 Lor­etto Ave. (at Nap­fle Street). The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for kids. Takeout and ve­get­ari­an meals are avail­able. Pro­ceeds will fund the End Polio Now Cam­paign and the new farm pro­gram at Fox Chase Ele­ment­ary School. Call 215-292-6817.

The Fox Chase Homeown­ers As­so­ci­ation and Town Watch will meet again on Wed­nes­day, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Cpl. John Loudensla­ger Amer­ic­an Le­gion Post 366, at 7976 Ox­ford Ave. ••

You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.