City officials speak at Fox Chase meeting

Members of the Fox Chase Homeowners Association and Town Watch last week listened to presentations by City Councilman Derek Green (D-at large) and Doug Respass, of the city Department of Revenue.
Green, who has a 16-year-old son with autism, is chairman of the Council Committee on Disabilities and Special Needs.
The councilman has a special interest in education, as his mom was a School District of Philadelphia teacher for 30 years, including 25 years at Olney High School.
Recently, he visited Swenson Arts and Technology High School with Mayor Jim Kenney and Councilmen Brian O’Neill, Al Taubenberger and David Oh, and was impressed with the school’s career-training offerings.
Green was questioned about two hot-button issues, the beverage tax and Philadelphia’s status as a sanctuary city.
The councilman, who voted for the tax, said he wants to wait to see how it is impacting consumers and small businesses. He is concerned about a bill that has passed the state Senate that would withhold state grants from municipalities that refuse to comply with federal detention orders issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Meanwhile, Respass encouraged homeowners to apply for the city Homestead Exemption, if they haven’t already. He also discussed various other income-based programs offered by the revenue department.
In other news from the March 8 meeting, the Homeowners Association reiterated a clause added to its bylaws in 2008, stating that the group opposes any effort to legalize an illegal structure. The issue arose because a resident of the 8300 block of Alicia St. is trying to legalize an existing shed.
Also, the Town Watch is working with police officials to prevent underage drinking parties on Friday, St. Patrick’s Day, at the Fox Chase Recreation Center lower fields.
The Rotary Club of Northeast Sunrisers will hold its 13th annual spaghetti dinner on Thursday, March 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rhawnhurst Presbyterian Church, 7701 Loretto Ave. (at Napfle Street). The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for kids. Takeout and vegetarian meals are available. Proceeds will fund the End Polio Now Campaign and the new farm program at Fox Chase Elementary School. Call 215-292-6817.
The Fox Chase Homeowners Association and Town Watch will meet again on Wednesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Cpl. John Loudenslager American Legion Post 366, at 7976 Oxford Ave. ••
You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.