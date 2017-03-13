Calendar of Events: March 15, 2017

Thursday, March 16
EVENTS
Adult Painting Classes Resurrection Regional Catholic School, Castor and Shelmire avenues. Beginners and more experienced students will receive individualized instructions in their choice of media. Ten-week sessions available Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. or Fridays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Cost and inf.: 215-742-1127.
American Red Cross Blood Donations 1401 Rhawn St. 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Also Monday through Wednesday, 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Arts & Crafts Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9 to 11 a.m. $2. 215-685-0576.
Bingo Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 12:30 p.m. Also Mondays at 12:45 p.m. $3. 215-683-1994.
Bingo St. Anne Senior Community Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Bingo at 12:30 p.m. Also Mondays. Free transportation. 215-426-9799.
Cardio Kickboxing with Sheryl Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. $5. 215-613-1070.
Ceramics Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. 6 to 9 p.m. $8 a class. 215-685-8753.
Chess Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Dance Classes Torresdale Playground, 9550 Frankford Ave. Jazz, ballet and tap. 6-7 p.m. (ages 3-7), 7-8 (ages 7-13), 8-9 (teens/adults). $5 registration fee. $20 per month. 215-685-9392.
Drama Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Enhance Fitness St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. 10:30 a.m. Also Fridays. For age 50 or older. 215-426-9799.
Enhance Fitness Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 8 to 9 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Exercise Class with Linda Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Healing Exercise KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free. 9:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Hola Current Events in Spanish Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
It’s About Time 9 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Watch repair, new watches and costume jewelry for sale. 215-698-7300.
Karaoke Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Kids Shotokan Karate Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. 215-613-1070.
Knitting Club Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. 6-8 p.m. $5. 215-685-9394.
Lecture Sponsored by RSVP Philadelphia. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Geared to veterans. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Lunch. Held every third Thursday. 267-345-7787.
Living Fully Holy Family University, 9801 Frankford Ave. 7 to 9 p.m. Register: www.holyfamily.edu/familycenter, familycenter@holyfamily.edu or 267-341-3407.
Lunch and Entertainment KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. Noon to 2 p.m. 215-745-3127.
Mommy and Me Nature Series Churchville Nature Center, 501 Churchville Lane, Churchville. For ages 2-4 with an adult. 10-11 a.m. Continues March 23 and 30. 215-357-4005 or churchvillenaturecenter.org
Pathways to Prayer Workshop Holy Family University, 9801 Frankford Ave. 10 a.m. to noon. Register: www.holyfamily.edu/familycenter, familycenter@holyfamily.edu or 267-341-3407.
Philadelphia’s First Toastmasters Club Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6500 Tabor Road. 7 to 9 p.m. Members learn to improve public speaking and leadership skills and develop effective communication skills. Refreshments. $5. Continues every first and third Thursday of the month. 215-518-9319.
Range of Motion Exercise KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-745-3127.
Rosalie’s Review & Lunch 11:45 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free. 215-698-7300.
RSVP Philadelphia’s Veterans Program 10 a,m, KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Lunch. Free. 267-345-7787.
SEPTA Photo ID 10 a.m. KleinLife, 101000 Jamison Ave. 215-698-7300
Shotokan Karate Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 8 p.m. $5. 215-613-1070.
SilverSneakers Classic Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. $3. 215-613-1070.
SilverSneakers Classic KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. With Herb Caplan. There is a fee for guests. 9:15 and 11:45 a.m. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneakers Yoga KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10:40 a.m. Instructor Donna Price. $5. 215-698-7300.
Single Seniors 65-plus invited to a fun happy hour from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call for location. 215-380-9144.
Tap Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10 to 11 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Voices in Harmony Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Wii Bowling Peter Bressi Northeast Senior Center, 4744 Frankford Ave. 12:30 p.m. 215-831-2926.
Yoga Picariello Recreation Center, 10811 Calera Road. Yoga for all levels. Bring your own mat. $25 per month or $8 per class. 6:50 to 8:15 p.m. 267-738-8393.
Yoga with Gina Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6:15 p.m. 215-613-1070.
Zumba with Denise Norcom Community Center. 10980 Norcom Road. $5 drop-in fee. 6:15 p.m. 215-698-3012.
Zumba Gold for Seniors Catholic Social Services, 7340 Jackson St. 11 a.m. to noon. $3 per session. 215-624-5920 or rthompson@chs-adphila.org
MEETINGS
Friends of Pennypack Park Deer Meadows Retirement Community, 8301 Roosevelt Blvd., main entrance (rear of complex), 7:30 p.m., 215-934-PARK. Group meets third Thursday every month.
Journey’s Way Support Group Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Nar-Anon Northeast Philadelphia Livengrin Foundation, 9140 Academy Road. For anyone affected by someone’s drug addiction. 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.
Nicotine Anonymous Paul’s Run, 9896 Bustleton Ave. This is a 12-step support program for those who want to stop using nicotine. 4:30 p.m. 215-939-6491.
Rhawnhurst Civic Association Hosts Eyes and Ears Blockwatch at Rhawnhurst Presbyterian Church, 7701 Loretto Ave. 6:30 p.m.
Upper Holmesburg Civic Association St. Dominic’s Marian Hall, 8532 Frankford Ave., 7 p.m. The group meets monthly on the third Thursday except July and August.
Friday, March 17
EVENTS
Advanced Line Dancing with Cil Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 11 to 11:45 a.m. 215-685-0576.
American Red Cross Blood Donations Aria Health Torresdale Campus, 10800 Knights Road. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Bariatric Information Session Nazareth Hospital, Marian B Conference Room, 2601 Holme Ave. 8 to 9:30 a.m. Free. Register: 855-537-7968.
Beginner Line Dancing Mayfair Recreation Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 10 to 11 a.m. $3. 215-683-1994.
Beginner Mat Yoga Fox Chase Library, Rhawn and Jeanes streets. Noon to 1 p.m. Bring a mat. Through May 26. 267-738-8393.
Bingo Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Bingo Ukrainian Cathedral, 801 N. 8th St. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Games begin at 7 p.m. Private parking lot on premises. 215-829-8103.
Bingo Our Lady of Consolation Parish, 7051 Tulip St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Parking in church lot. Handicapped accessible. 215-333-0442.
Chair Yoga Fox Chase Library, Rhawn and Jeanes streets. 10:50 to 11:50 a.m. Through May 26. 267-738-8393.
Children’s Tumbling Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. Children 4 and older can learn tumbling. 6 to 8 p.m. 215-685-8753.
Civil Air Patrol North Philadelphia Jet Center, 11301A Norcom Road (NE Phila. Airport). Learn aerospace, military leadership, drill and more. For boys and girls ages 12 to 19. 6:30 to 9 p.m. 267-251-3554.
Clay Creations St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-426-9799.
Coffee Talk: What’s So Special About Kidneys 9:30 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 215-698-7300.
Dance Classes for Children Lower Mayfair Playground, Robbins Avenue and Hawthorne Street. Jazz and hip-hop for ages 4 to 6 at 6:15 p.m. and ages 7 to 10 at 7:15 p.m. 215-685-1227.
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Boys hip-hop. 6-7 p.m. 267-475-7005.
Kingdom Keepers Christian Kids Club Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 808 Red Lion Road. 7-8:30 p.m. Stories, music, art, sports, games, crafts, snacks, contests, fellowship and monthly seasonal activities. For kids in first through fifth grades. 215-464-3131 or bethesdapc.com
Line Dance Party Johnny Tocco oldies/line dance party hosted by Miss Susan’s Entertainment & Dance. Albert’s Cafe, Grant and Academy. $5 cover/cash bar. 7 to 11 p.m. Free lessons available. 215-280-9765 or misssusan@verizon.net
Line Dancing with Rocky & Marie Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. 9:30 to 11 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Non-Denominational Inspirational Group Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9 to 10 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Scrabble Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Senior Citizens Club Lower Mayfair Recreation Center, 3015 Robbins Ave. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 215-685-1227.
Service Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave. 7:30 p.m. 215-624-9600.
SilverSneakers Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Muscular strength training class. 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Also Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
SilverSneakers Boom Muscle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 1:10 p.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneakers Circuit Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 10 a.m. 215-698-3012.
SilverSneakers Classic KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 9:15 a.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSplash Klein Life, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free for SilverSneakers. $5 for guests. 8:45 a.m. Also Mondays and Wednesdays. 215-698-7300.
Spanish Classes Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. Classes for beginners. Noon to 1 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.
Texas Hold’em Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9:30 a.m. Also Tuesdays. 215-685-0576.
Tumbling with JoJo Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 3:30 p.m. www.tumblingwithjojo.com
Youth Group Ministry Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 808 Red Lion Road. 7-9 p.m. For students in sixth through 12th grades. Sports, fellowship, music and art. 215-464-3131 or bethesdapc.com
Zumba Gold KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Zumba Gold with Miriam Martinez. Free for Silver & Fit. Fee for guests. 10:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
MEETINGS
Northeast Sunrisers Rotary Club 7:15 a.m. Country Club Diner, 1717 Cottman Ave.
St. Martin of Tours Senior Group School hall, 5701 Loretto Ave. 11 a.m. Anyone 50 or older welcome for coffee, doughnuts, bingo and pinochle.
Widow & Widower Support Group Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Saturday, March 18
EVENTS
Amici Opera Company Mussorgsky’s Boris Godunov. Staged in Italian. 4 p.m. United Methodist Church of the Redeemer, 1128 Cottman Ave. (at Lawndale Avenue). $20. 215-224-0257.
Arts and Crafts Class for Children Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. First month and registration is $25, then $20 per month. 11 a.m. to noon. 215-685-8753.
Brownies Dorsey Playground, 6501 Hegerman St. Suitable for girls in first and second grades. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 215-685-8734.
Cardio Kettlebell with Jackie Moon Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. 215-613-1070.
Egg Storytime 11 a.m. Barnes & Noble, Neshaminy Mall. For preschoolers. Coloring and activities. 215-364-4235.
Flea Market VFW Post 1597, 901 Bellevue Ave., Croydon. 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No charge for space rentals. Donations accepted for veterans table. 267-307-7916.
Gymnastics Dorsey Playground, 6501 Hegerman St. Suitable for ages 5 to 8. $5. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-685-8734.
Indoor Flea Market Conducted by Philadelphia Flea Markets. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 820 Spring Garden St. More than 85 vendors offering furniture, collectibles, jewelry, clothing, linens, glassware and more. Food court. Parking and admission free. 215-625-FLEA or www.philafleamarkets.org
Pilates with Wendy Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 10 a.m. 215-613-1070 or www.nccfun.org
Preschool Program Registration Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. Four- and 5-year-old Pre-K program on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. $95 per month. 3-year-old preschool program on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon. $70 per month. 215-685-9394.
Skippyjon Jones Costume Character Visit 12:30 p.m. Barnes & Noble, Neshaminy Mall. Meet the big-eared Siamese Kitten. Storytime. Bring a camera. 215-364-4235.
Tumbling Dorsey Playground, 6501 Hegerman St. Tumbling for kids ages 4 to 14. 10 a.m. 215-685-8734.
MEETINGS
Singles 55+ Breakfast Call for location. 10:30 a.m. 215-695-0510.
To Live Again For widows and widowers. 1:30 p.m. Langhorne United Methodist Church, 301 E. Maple Ave., Langhorne. Meets third Saturday of the month. 267-343-3273.
Sunday, March 19
EVENTS
Amici Opera Company Mercadante’s La Vestale. 3 p.m. United Methodist Church of the Redeemer, 1128 Cottman Ave. (at Lawndale Avenue). $20. 215-224-0257.
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Ballet, acrobatics, tap. 1:30 to 3 p.m. 267-475-7005.
Kid’s Club St. Petri-Hope Church 6816 Jackson St. Kids from kindergarten through sixth grade are welcome. Hear stories of our faith, make crafts, and learn how to play handbells. 4 to 5 p.m. 215-333-4103.
Nature Walks: Learn nature and history on this free guided walk with the Friends of Pennypack Park. 1 p.m. Meet at Welsh Road and Cresco Avenue. 215-934-PARK or www.friendsofpennypackpark .org.
Red Cross Blood Drive Congregations of Shaare Shamayim, 9768 Verree Road. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 215-815-7011 or 215-677-1600.
Sculpt & Tone Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 10 a.m. 215-613-1070.
SilverSneakers Classic KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free for members. Guests $5. 9:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Thrift Shop Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-624-9130.
Yoga 4:30 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 1946 Welsh Road. $10 per class, bring mat. 215-969-3645.
Yoga Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. 7 p.m. 267-475-7005.
MEETINGS
Women’s Al-Anon Meeting 4945 Friendship St. Meeting for women affected by a loved one’s drinking. 3 to 4 p.m.
Monday, March 20
EVENTS
Ab Blast Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. There is a $5 per class drop-in fee. 5:30 p.m. 215-613-1070 or www.nccfun.org
Aerobic Yoga KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. $5. Mondays at 7 p.m. Also held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. 215-698-7300.
Are You Saved? Studying Biblical salvation at a location in the Northeast. 7:30 p.m. Call for appointments. 215-941-4710.
Beginner Bridge Game/Tutorial St. Leo Church rectory, Keystone Street and Unruh Avenue. Free. 7 p.m. 215-333-0340.
Beginner’s Line Dance with Carole Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30. 215-685-0576.
Bingo Ukrainian Cathedral, 801 N. 8th St. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Games begin at 7 p.m. Private parking lot on premises. 215-829-8103.
Bingo Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Bridge Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 1 to 3 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Cardio Kickboxing Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6 p.m. $5. 215-613-1070.
Carmella Tot Recreation Program Carmella Tot Recreation Preschool, 2150 Wakeling St. This is a learn and play preschool program for ages 3 to 5. Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. $100 per month plus a one-time registration fee of $15. 215-685-1235.
Cat Adoption Petco, 9717 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Grant Avenue). 6-8 p.m. Sponsored by ACCT Philly.
Ceramics and More Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. Ceramics class, in addition to a variety of arts and crafting projects, will be offered. No previous experience required. $5 per night, plus minimal charge for materials. 215-685-9395.
CPAP Clinic Holy Redeemer Hospital, 1648 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook. Free weekly clinic for people having problems with CPAP equipment. 3 to 7 p.m. by appointment. 215-938-3748.
Current Events Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Fitness Classes True Vine Wissinoming, 4610 Devereaux Ave. 7-8 p.m. Beginner cardio kickboxing and weightlifting. $2. 215-620-9083.
Hebrew Language Classes KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Intermediate classes in Hebrew. Free. 1 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Kids Kettlebell Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. $5. 6 p.m. 215-698-3012.
Mah Jong KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Have fun with friends in this tile matching game. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Music Therapy Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
New Visions. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Support group led by Amy Juarez of the Associated Services for the Blind & Visually Impaired. $1 donation. Lunch is available. 215-698-7300, Ext. 184.
Pinochle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Power Yoga with Dana Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6:15 p.m. $5 drop-in. 215-698-3012.
Scrabble KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Sensory Storytime at Torresdale Branch Library, 3079 Holme Ave., 6:30 p.m. For children on Autism spectrum, ADD/ADHD or other conditions. Call Miss Ann to reserve a seat, 215-685-0494.
SilverSneakers Boom Muscle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 1:10 p.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-6908-7300.
SilverSneakers Circuit KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 11:55 a.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneakers Classic Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. $3. 215-698-3012.
SilverSneakers Classic KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10:40 a.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSplash KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 8:45 and 9:45 a.m. No swimming ability required. $5. 215-698-7300.
Silver and Fit KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Wayne Leister is the class instructor. Class fee varies. Also Wednesdays. 9:15 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Sketch Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 1 to 3 p.m. $2. 215-685-0576.
Tai Chi Lower Mayfair Recreation Center, 3015 Robbins Ave. 7:30 to 8 p.m. $5 a class. 215-685-1227.
Zumba Lower Mayfair Recreation Center, 3015 Robbins Ave. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. $5 a class. 215-685-1227.
Zumba Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Latin-inspired, easy to follow, calorie burning, dance fitness. $5 registration fee, $5 per class. Also Tuesdays 7:30-8:30 p.m. 215-685-8753.
Zumba Norcom Community Center. 10980 Norcom Road. $5 drop-in fee. 7:15 p.m. 215-698-3012 or www.nccfun.org
Zumba 7 p.m. Good Shepherd Methodist Church, 10910 Calera Road. 267-304-8553. Walk-ins are welcome. $6.
MEETINGS
Al-Anon St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road. 7:30-9 p.m.
Compassionate Friends American Heritage Federal Credit Union, 2068 Red Lion Road. 7 p.m. Nonprofit support group for family members grieving the death of a child, regardless of age or cause. 215-396-0460.
Mayfair Civic Association, Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. Meets the third Monday of odd-numbered months, 7 p.m. mayfaircivicassociation.com
Northwood Academy Charter School Board 5:30 p.m. 4621 Castor Ave. Future meetings on April 18, May 15 and June 19. northwoodcs.org
Supportive Older Women’s Network (S.O.W.N.) Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9:30 a.m.
Take Back Your Neighborhood Max Myers Playground, 1601 Hellerman St. 7 p.m. 215-205-2167.
Tuesday, March 21
EVENTS
Adult Martial Arts Classes Max Myers Recreation Center, 1601 Hellerman St. Classes held Tuesday and Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons. $45 per month. Call for time and inf.: 215-685-1242.
Afternoon Dance Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Various entertainment. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Autism LEGO League at Torresdale Branch Library, 3079 Holme Ave., 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Parent-led sensory-friendly LEGO session. Call Miss Ann for reservation, 215-685-0494.
Ceramics Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. $2. 10 to 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Ceramic Classes Disston Recreation Center, 4423 Longshore Ave. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 7 to 9 p.m. 215-335-1163.
Chair Yoga St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. 9:30 a.m. For age 50 or older. No class on second Tuesday of the month. 215-426-9799.
Computer Assistance Peter Bressi Northeast Senior Center, 4744 Frankford Ave. 1 p.m. One-on-one sessions available by appointment. 215-831-2926.
Creating with the Color Wheel St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. 12:30 to 2 p.m. Participants will mix paint to create a color wheel and use this color technique to create a design. 215-426-9799.
Cub Scout Pack 160 Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1013 Cottman Ave. Family-oriented program is designed for boys ages 7 to 10. 7 p.m. 215-783-6405.
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Adult hip-hop. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. 267-475-7005.
Enhance Fitness Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Exercise Class with Betty Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. 9:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Greater Philadelphia Chorale Rehearsals St. Jerome school hall, 8100 Colfax St. All singers are invited. 7-8:30 p.m. 215-313-5363.
Intro to Microsoft PowerPoint Bustleton Library, 10199 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0472.
Kids Tumbling Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. Ages 3-6. 215-698-3012.
Knitting Nook KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Make lap covers, hats, shawls and booties for children and adults who are receiving treatments for serious illnesses at local hospitals. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Life Coach Training Seminar Learn how to change lives while embracing your own. Seminars held in the Northeast. Inquire for location. Register. 7 p.m. 215-725-1995 or email paula@lifecoachphilly.com.
Lunch & Bingo KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. Lunch 11:30 a.m., bingo 1 p.m.
Pinochle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Sculpt & Tone with Wendy Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6 p.m. $5 per class drop-in fee. 215-698-3012.
SilverSneakers Circuit Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. $3 drop-in fee. 215-613-1070.
SilverSneakers Circuit KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 1 p.m. Instructor Herb Caplan. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneakers Yoga KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 11:45 a.m. Instructor Miriam Martinez. $5.
Sing-A-Long Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Singing St. John Neumann Home, 10400 Roosevelt Blvd. The Sounds of Liberty men’s a cappella chorus is holding open auditions for spring performances. 7 to 10 p.m. 267-423-4254.
Spanish Classes Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. Classes for advanced level. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.
Spanish/English Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Storytime Barnes & Noble children’s department, Neshaminy Mall, 11 a.m. Coloring and activities follow. Free. Recommended for ages 2-8. 215-364-4235.
Tai Chi Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 10 a.m. 215-683-1994
Tai Chi Easy for Seniors Catholic Social Services, 7340 Jackson St. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. $3 per session.
Tap Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. $2. 9 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Tone Class KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. $3. 9:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Turbo Kick Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. 6:15-7:15 p.m. Bring a mat. $5. 215-685-9394.
Yoga Boyle Recreation Center, 13024 Stevens Road. 7 to 8 p.m. $10. mast.mallory@yahoo.com
Yoga Lackman Playground, 1101 Bartlett St. Class is for all levels. Bring a yoga mat. $5 per class. 7 to 8 p.m. 215-971-0404.
Zumba Jardel Recreation Center, 1400 Cottman Ave. Open to the public. $5 per session. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. 215-685-0596.
Zumba Norcom Community Center. 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. 215-698-3012 or www.nccfun.org
Zumba Gold KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free for Athletic, SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit members. $5. 10:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
MEETINGS
Al-Anon Meeting St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hawthorne and Tyson avenues. 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Lawncrest Community Association St. William social hall, Argyle and Robbins streets. 7 p.m. 215-342-5642.
Morning Glories Vogt Recreation Center, Cottage and Unruh streets. For men and women 50 or older. 10:30 a.m. Speakers, refreshments, bingo. 215-338-4767.
N.A. Meeting for Friends and Family of Addicts Aria Torresdale, Mansion House conference room, Red Lion and Knights roads. 7 to 8:20 p.m. 215-535-2962.
Northwood Civic Association St. James Lutheran Church, Castor Avenue and Pratt Street. 7 p.m. 215-856-3310.
Rotary Club of Frankford-Northeast Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave. The group meets for lunch every Tuesday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.
Weight Loss Group Trevose Behavior Modification Program. 5:30 p.m. Bucks County Technology Park, 4800 Street Road, Trevose. For an application, send a stamped self-addressed envelope to P.O. Box 11674, Philadelphia, PA 19116.
Women’s Empowerment Group The Share Center, 7137 Torresdale Ave. 7 p.m. 856-308-5650.
Wednesday, March 22
EVENTS
Ab Blast Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 5:30 to 6 p.m. 215-698-3012.
Amici Opera Company 6 p.m. Dinner and opera Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana. Franco and Luigi’s, 1549 S. 13th St. (at Tasker Street). $44.95 for dinner and concert. 215-755-8903.
Art Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Painting. 1 to 4 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Bingo Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Boot Camp with John Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. $5 per class drop-in fee. 215-613-1070.
Bridge Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. For beginners and advanced. 9 to 11 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Cardio Kettlebell with Dottie O Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6 to 7 p.m. $5 drop-in. 215-698-3012.
Cardio Workout KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Fee. 1 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Chess KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 2 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Child and Teen Acting Classes Portside Arts Center, 2531 E. Lehigh Ave. Acting classes for kids ages 5 to 17. Classes are sorted by age. 4 to 8 p.m. 215-427-1514.
Core Training KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. $5. 7 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Contemporary, musical theater, jazz and improv. 267-475-7005.
Dance and Tone Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 6:30 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.
Drama Class Lower Mayfair Recreation Center, 3015 Robbins Ave. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 8 to 14. Call to register. 215-685-1227.
Fall Prevention Program KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Continues April 12. Colorful 68-page guide included. Register: Front desk, 215-698-7300 or www.kleinlife.org
Healthy Living Series Wesley Enhanced Living Burholme, 7040 Oxford Ave. Putting a Healthy Diet Together. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Info/RSVP: John, 215-220-9862.
Kids Fit Mix with Tyler Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6:45 p.m. 215-698-3012 or www.nccfun.org
Kim Reddin Yiddish KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Conversational and informal group celebrating Yiddish in song and speech. 10:40 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Life Coach Introduction Learn how to move forward in relationships career and challenges. Seminars held in the Northeast. Inquire for location. 7 p.m. 215-725-1995 or email paula@lifecoachphilly.com.
Line Dancing. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 1:15 p.m. Free. 215-698-7300.
Line Dancing Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Lunch & Learn with Journey’s Way 11:45 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. For recently retired baby boomers or those thinking of retiring. 215-698-7300.
Mah Jongg. Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, 971 Old York Road, Abington. 7 p.m. Bring your card or buy one. 215-886-8000.
Mah Jongg Rosemary Montagno Senior Center, 12601 Townsend Road. 10 a.m. 215-673-7734.
Music Instruction Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 1:30 to 3 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Music Therapy Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Pinochle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Pinochle Rosemary Montagno Senior Center, 12601 Townsend Road. 10 a.m. 215-673-7734.
Scrabble KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Second-Hand Shop Ann’s Attic, Holmesburg United Methodist Church, 8118 Frankford Ave. 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Donations accepted. Proceeds benefit the church’s daily meal program and weekly food cupboard.
SilverSneakers Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 11 a.m. $3 if not a member. 215-683-1994.
SilverSneakers Circuit KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10:30 a.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneaker Yoga Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. 215-613-1070.
T’ai Chi KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 9 to 10 a.m. Continues March 29 and April 5 and 19. Michael McCormick will be the instructor. The cost is $45 for a four-week session. Call 215-698-7300 or visit www.kleinlife.org
Tai Chi St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. 10 a.m. For age 50 or older. 215-426-9799.
Tai Chi Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. $2. 215-685-0576.
Truancy Prevention Workshop CORA Services, 8540 Verree Road, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Parents and children welcome. RSVP to Serena Lofton at 215-701-2774. Lunch will be provided. Free child care onsite. Gift card raffles.
Tumbling Program Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. $20 per month plus a one-time registration fee of $5. 7 p.m. 215-685-8753.
Visitation, Prayer and Veneration Golden-domed Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 830 N. Franklin St. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. View the Vatican-authorized full-size replica of the Shroud of Turin. Also open Saturdays from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Young at Heart Single Seniors. Dinner. Also breakfast on Saturdays. 215-695-0510.
Zumba Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. Drop-ins welcome. $5. 7 to 8 p.m. 215-685-9394.
Zumba with Zuly Good Shepherd Methodist Church, 10910 Calera Road. $6 walk-in fee. 7 p.m. 215-612-0728.
MEETINGS
Depression Bipolar Support Group 8220 Castor Ave, fourth floor. 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. 267-343-7558.
GRASP St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 7965 Fillmore St. Meeting for anyone grieving who has lost someone to drugs or alcohol disease. 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Greater Bustleton Civic League, American Heritage Federal Credit Union community room, 2060 Red Lion Road, 7 p.m. Meets on fourth Wednesday of the month. gbcleague.com
Holme Circle Civic Association, St. Jerome’s School Hall, 3031 Stamford St. (at Colfax Street), 7 p.m. Usually meets the fourth Wednesday of the month. 215-518-0914.
S.O.S. Catholic Singles Over Sixty Lunch at Cracker Barrel Restaurant, Neshaminy Mall, 3611 Horizon Blvd., Trevose. 2 p.m. 215-742-5798.
Sunshine Club KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. 9:30 a.m. 215-745-3127.
Supportive Older Women’s Network (S.O.W.N.) KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. A forum for women to support each other. Free. 215-698-7300.
Yiddish Culture Club Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Zumba Houseman Recreation Center, 5091 Summerdale Ave. (at Godfrey Avenue). 7 to 8 p.m. $5 each class. 215-685-1240.
Thursday, March 23
EVENTS
Aerobic Yoga KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. $5. 7 p.m. 215-698-7300.
American Red Cross Blood Donations Aria Health Frankford Campus, 4900 Frankford Ave. 7 a.m. to noon. 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Ballroom Dance Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. $2. 215-685-0576.
Bingo Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road. Sponsored by Die Alten Herren des Cannstatters. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 215-332-0121.
Computer Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Girl Scouts Immanuel Lutheran School, 1015 Cottman Ave. For girls in grades one to 12. 7 p.m. aslla@aol.com
Low Visions. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Support group led by Bette Homer of the Associated Services for the Blind & Visually Impaired. $1 donation. Lunch is available. 215-698-7300, Ext. 184.
Moving On Post Bereavement. 10:30 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free. 215-698-7300.
Pinochle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Zumba Jardel Recreation Center, 1400 Cottman Ave. Open to the public. $5 per session. 8 to 9 p.m. 215-685-0596.
MEETINGS
Alanon Paul’s Run boardroom, 9896 Bustleton Ave. 7-8 p.m.
AL-Anon Beginners Meeting Nazareth Hospital (Marian Hall), 2601 Holme Ave. For anyone affected by a loved one’s drinking. 7 to 7:45 p.m. Handicapped accessible.
Al-Anon Crossroads Community Church, 7721 Torresdale Ave. 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Al-Anon Beginners. 7:30-9 p.m. Livengrin Foundation, 4833 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem.
St. Cecilia Seniors 535 Rhawn St. New members always welcomed. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-742-5018.
VENDOR ALERTS
Craft Show St. Anselm, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road. Saturday, April 1. Tables $25. 215-632-0255.
Craft Fair Sponsored by Franklin Towne Charter High School. Held at Bridesburg Recreation Center, 4601 Richmond St. Saturday, April 1. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spaces $25 each or two spots for $45 (tables are included). 215-289-5000.
Flea Market Sponsored by Maternity BVM Home & School Association. Saturday, April 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maternity BVM Church lower parking lot, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave. Spaces $20. Rain date April 22. 215-767-4512, 215-588-3290, 267-446-0482.
Flea Market Holy Family University, 9801 Frankford Ave. (at Grant Avenue). Saturday, April 8. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Silent auction, food concession, free face painting for kids, raffle prizes and a 50/50. Vendor spaces are $15, or two for $25. Michael: 215-333-3155.
Flea Market April 29. Aria-Jefferson Health parking garage, Knights and Red Lion roads. $20 per space. 215-831-2179.
You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.