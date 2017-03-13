BVM student qualifies for Geography Bee

Andrew Lukashchuk, an eighth-grader at Maternity BVM Elementary School, has been named one of the semifinalists for the 2017 Pennsylvania National Geographic State Bee.
The contest will be held at the State Museum in Harrisburg on March 31.
To qualify Andrew won the school competition and then had to take a 70-question online test to earn a spot to Harrisburg.
“We are very proud of Andrew and wish him good luck in Harrisburg,” said Rosemary Washburn, Andrew’s eighth-grade social studies teacher.
State winners will journey to Washington, D.C. to represent their state in the National Geographic Bee Championship at the National Geographic Society headquarters, May 14-18. ••
