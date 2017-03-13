BVM student qualifies for Geography Bee

An­drew Lukashchuk, an eighth-grader at Ma­ter­nity BVM Ele­ment­ary School, has been named one of the semi­final­ists for the 2017 Pennsylvania Na­tion­al Geo­graph­ic State Bee.

The con­test will be held at the State Mu­seum in Har­ris­burg on March 31.

To qual­i­fy An­drew won the school com­pet­i­tion and then had to take a 70-ques­tion on­line test to earn a spot to Har­ris­burg.

“We are very proud of An­drew and wish him good luck in Har­ris­burg,” said Rose­mary Wash­burn, An­drew’s eighth-grade so­cial stud­ies teach­er.

State win­ners will jour­ney to Wash­ing­ton, D.C. to rep­res­ent their state in the Na­tion­al Geo­graph­ic Bee Cham­pi­on­ship at the Na­tion­al Geo­graph­ic So­ci­ety headquar­ters, May 14-18. ••

