Building empowerment

Orleans Technical College recently celebrated Women in Construction Week. Keisha Brown helps with the grout inside a home she helped build. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Working it: Orleans Technical College recently celebrated Women in Construction Week. Demi Price and Natasha Bass sand a railing on the porch. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Or­leans Tech­nic­al Col­lege, 2770 Red Li­on Road, last week cel­eb­rated Wo­men in Con­struc­tion Week and gradu­ation of a class of four car­penters.

The wo­men put the fin­ish­ing touches on the two-story spec house they have worked on all semester. They used grout seal­er on the out­side tiling; fin­ished the porch rail­ing, in­clud­ing sand­ing and prep­ping for paint; and flipped the switch to turn on the lights and show off the fin­ished house

Or­leans Tech of­fers full- and part-time pro­grams with day and even­ing classes in build­ing trades such as car­pentry, plumb­ing, heat­ing, elec­tri­city, air con­di­tion­ing, re­fri­ger­a­tion and build­ing main­ten­ance. ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.