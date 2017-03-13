Building empowerment

Orleans Technical College, 2770 Red Lion Road, last week celebrated Women in Construction Week and graduation of a class of four carpenters.
The women put the finishing touches on the two-story spec house they have worked on all semester. They used grout sealer on the outside tiling; finished the porch railing, including sanding and prepping for paint; and flipped the switch to turn on the lights and show off the finished house
Orleans Tech offers full- and part-time programs with day and evening classes in building trades such as carpentry, plumbing, heating, electricity, air conditioning, refrigeration and building maintenance. ••
