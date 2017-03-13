Best of Basil’s

Jules Gura is a great leader.
The St. Basil’s Academy junior displays it every day she goes to school.
During the fall, she was a captain of the soccer team.
In the winter, she’s one of the starters on the Panthers basketball team that has run roughshod over every opponent in their way.
Oh, and she’s the president of her junior class, something she earned by winning an election shortly before school adjourned for the summer last May.
“We all had to decide what we would run for and then we’d give a speech and go for it,” said Gura, a Rhawnhurst native who attended Resurrection. “I wanted to do it because I really like the school and that was my focus. I like that everyone is friends, and it makes school fun.”
If school is fun, basketball is even better.
With Gura playing just about every position on the court, the Panthers are enjoying a memorable run.
They have won every game thus far, including a 57-19 victory on Saturday against Philadelphia Academy Charter in the first round of the PIAA Class AAA playoffs. The Panthers will now meet Dunmore on Wednesday. The junior guard scored 11 points in the win that saw Basil improve to 28-0.
Gura and her teammates have been doing nothing but winning since the season began. While an unblemished record might be unexpected, Gura and company knew from the start that this had the makings of a special season.
It helps that the team has Natalie Kucowski, one of the best centers in the area. The team also got a huge lift when Cheryl Re-molde and her sister Casey transferred in from Abington Friends.
The talent is there, but the chemistry is what has this team playing much better than the sum of its parts.
“We’re doing really good because we’re working together,” said Gura, who can play any guard position and mix in at forward. “Last year, we made it to the semifinals of our league, and we made it to districts, but we knew coming in this year we could be better.
“We started working together in the summer and when we realized we had Cheryl, and we already knew we had Natalie, we knew that we had a lot of good players. And we started working on playing as a team right away. That’s when we knew this was going to be a special season.”
While this is the first year Gura and the Remoldes are teammates at the high school level, they played together for the Northeast Rockers.
Chemistry and talent aren’t the only reasons this year’s squad is still going strong.
All of the girls have talent, but they also put in tremendous amount of work on the defensive end. In fact, that’s Gura’s favorite part about the sport.
“All season, our defense has been really strong,” said Gura, who is in her second season as a starter. “We put in a lot of time and effort on it. We know that that’s how we’re going to win if we win a state championship.”
Success is something the Panthers could get used to.
Yes, replacing players like Kucowski and Katie Dougherty will be a challenge, but many of the players who are keys to this year’s team will return next year, so the pieces are in place to make another run.
But that’s something they can worry about this summer.
“There are a lot of players who aren’t seniors, but we haven’t looked at that yet,” Gura said. “We’re focused on this year. We don’t want to worry about next year until we’re done with this year, this season.”
Gura has other things to worry about when basketball season is over.
She’ll get back to preparing for soccer season, and she’ll also prepare to run for senior class president. The election is in May.
And just as she’s a leader in the classroom and in athletics, she’s also a leader at home.
Gura has two younger siblings — Liam, who is in second grade, and Shay, who is in third.
And when it comes to basketball, they have a great role model in big sis.
“They both like basketball, my brother likes hockey better, but they both play basketball,” Gura said. “They come to our games. They bring signs. My whole family comes, they’re in our cheering section.”
They love their Panthers. And their Panther loves her school.
“I’m really happy I came here, I like it a lot,” Gura said. “I love the family atmosphere. We all have each other’s back. And we’re going for a championship together. This year has been great.” ••