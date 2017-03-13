Best of Basil’s

Ju­les Gura is a great lead­er.

The St. Basil’s Academy ju­ni­or dis­plays it every day she goes to school.

Dur­ing the fall, she was a cap­tain of the soc­cer team.

In the winter, she’s one of the starters on the Pan­thers bas­ket­ball team that has run rough­shod over every op­pon­ent in their way.

Oh, and she’s the pres­id­ent of her ju­ni­or class, something she earned by win­ning an elec­tion shortly be­fore school ad­journed for the sum­mer last May.

“We all had to de­cide what we would run for and then we’d give a speech and go for it,” said Gura, a Rhawn­hurst nat­ive who at­ten­ded Re­sur­rec­tion. “I wanted to do it be­cause I really like the school and that was my fo­cus. I like that every­one is friends, and it makes school fun.”

If school is fun, bas­ket­ball is even bet­ter.

With Gura play­ing just about every po­s­i­tion on the court, the Pan­thers are en­joy­ing a mem­or­able run.

They have won every game thus far, in­clud­ing a 57-19 vic­tory on Sat­urday against Phil­adelphia Academy Charter in the first round of the PI­AA Class AAA play­offs. The Pan­thers will now meet Dun­more on Wed­nes­day. The ju­ni­or guard scored 11 points in the win that saw Basil im­prove to 28-0.

Gura and her team­mates have been do­ing noth­ing but win­ning since the sea­son began. While an un­blem­ished re­cord might be un­ex­pec­ted, Gura and com­pany knew from the start that this had the mak­ings of a spe­cial sea­son.

It helps that the team has Nat­alie Ku­cowski, one of the best cen­ters in the area. The team also got a huge lift when Cheryl Re-molde and her sis­ter Ca­sey trans­ferred in from Abing­ton Friends.

The tal­ent is there, but the chem­istry is what has this team play­ing much bet­ter than the sum of its parts.

“We’re do­ing really good be­cause we’re work­ing to­geth­er,” said Gura, who can play any guard po­s­i­tion and mix in at for­ward. “Last year, we made it to the semi­finals of our league, and we made it to dis­tricts, but we knew com­ing in this year we could be bet­ter.

“We star­ted work­ing to­geth­er in the sum­mer and when we real­ized we had Cheryl, and we already knew we had Nat­alie, we knew that we had a lot of good play­ers. And we star­ted work­ing on play­ing as a team right away. That’s when we knew this was go­ing to be a spe­cial sea­son.”

While this is the first year Gura and the Re­moldes are team­mates at the high school level, they played to­geth­er for the North­east Rock­ers.

Chem­istry and tal­ent aren’t the only reas­ons this year’s squad is still go­ing strong.

All of the girls have tal­ent, but they also put in tre­mend­ous amount of work on the de­fens­ive end. In fact, that’s Gura’s fa­vor­ite part about the sport.

“All sea­son, our de­fense has been really strong,” said Gura, who is in her second sea­son as a starter. “We put in a lot of time and ef­fort on it. We know that that’s how we’re go­ing to win if we win a state cham­pi­on­ship.”

Suc­cess is something the Pan­thers could get used to.

Yes, re­pla­cing play­ers like Ku­cowski and Katie Dougherty will be a chal­lenge, but many of the play­ers who are keys to this year’s team will re­turn next year, so the pieces are in place to make an­oth­er run.

But that’s something they can worry about this sum­mer.

“There are a lot of play­ers who aren’t seni­ors, but we haven’t looked at that yet,” Gura said. “We’re fo­cused on this year. We don’t want to worry about next year un­til we’re done with this year, this sea­son.”

Gura has oth­er things to worry about when bas­ket­ball sea­son is over.

She’ll get back to pre­par­ing for soc­cer sea­son, and she’ll also pre­pare to run for seni­or class pres­id­ent. The elec­tion is in May.

And just as she’s a lead­er in the classroom and in ath­let­ics, she’s also a lead­er at home.

Gura has two young­er sib­lings — Liam, who is in second grade, and Shay, who is in third.

And when it comes to bas­ket­ball, they have a great role mod­el in big sis.

“They both like bas­ket­ball, my broth­er likes hockey bet­ter, but they both play bas­ket­ball,” Gura said. “They come to our games. They bring signs. My whole fam­ily comes, they’re in our cheer­ing sec­tion.”

They love their Pan­thers. And their Pan­ther loves her school.

“I’m really happy I came here, I like it a lot,” Gura said. “I love the fam­ily at­mo­sphere. We all have each oth­er’s back. And we’re go­ing for a cham­pi­on­ship to­geth­er. This year has been great.” ••