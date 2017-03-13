Around Town: March 15, 2017

Play shown at NE Re­gion­al

North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave., will of­fer two up­com­ing screen­ings of the Ant­on Chek­hov play The Seagull.

Show time will be Wed­nes­day, March 22, at 2 p.m., and Sat­urday, March 25, at 11 a.m. ••

John Birch So­ci­ety meet­ing on Tues­day

The John Birch So­ci­ety will meet on Tues­day, March 21, at 7 p.m. at Holmes­burg Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, at Rhawn and Dit­man streets.

A film, Gene­a­logy of the Con­sti­tu­tion, will be shown.

Re­fresh­ments will be served.

The motto of the John Birch So­ci­ety is “Less Gov­ern­ment, More Re­spons­ib­il­ity and - With God’s Help - A Bet­ter World.” ••

Spring Fling at ca­reer school

Bright­wood Ca­reer In­sti­tute, at 177 Frank­lin Mills Blvd., will host a Spring Fling for the com­munity on Wed­nes­day, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the pub­lic. There will be re­fresh­ments, giveaways, games and spring-themed activ­it­ies for all ages. At­tendees are also in­vited to learn about pro­gram-re­lated activ­it­ies and view pro­gram demon­stra­tions. ••

Nu­tri­tion and well­ness fair at Klein­Life

RS­VP Phil­adelphia will of­fer a com­pli­ment­ary Nu­tri­tion and Well­ness Fair as part of its ob­serv­ance of March For Meals Month at Klein­Life, loc­ated at 10100 Jam­is­on Ave., on Wed­nes­day, March 22, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The pub­lic is in­vited.

The fair will fea­ture par­ti­cip­a­tion from Temple Health phys­i­cians and nurse prac­ti­tion­ers, of­fer nu­tri­tion and dia­betes in­form­a­tion, free re­cipes, a cook­ing demon­stra­tion and in­form­a­tion about seni­or hun­ger is­sues. City Coun­cil­man Al Tauben­ber­ger will make an ap­pear­ance.

For ad­di­tion­al in­form­a­tion, call 267-345-7787 or email Sue Ais­trop at sais­trop@klein­life.org ••

Be­ne­fit for Feast of Justice is March 25

Feast of Justice will hold a Taste of Hope fun­draiser on Sat­urday, March 25, from 5 to 9 p.m. at St. Domin­ic’s Mari­an Hall, 8504 Frank­ford Ave. in Holmes­burg. Feast of Justice provides food and edu­ca­tion and life skills/coun­sel­ing pro­grams for the needy.

The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids, and in­cludes food, beer, wine and soda. There will also be gift bas­kets.

For tick­ets or in­form­a­tion, call 215-268-3510 or vis­it feastofjustice.org ••

Fall pre­ven­tion pro­gram at Klein­LIfe

In­di­vidu­als 50 and older are in­vited to the Healthy Steps fall pre­ven­tion pro­gram at Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave., on Wed­nes­days, March 15 and 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There also will be a fol­lowup ses­sion on April 12.

A col­or­ful 68-page guide with in­form­a­tion and use­ful re­sources will be in­cluded.

To re­gister, stop at the front desk at Klein­Life, call 215-698-7300 or vis­it klein­life.org ••

FCU to of­fer iden­tity theft present­a­tion

The Phil­adelphia Fed­er­al Cred­it Uni­on will of­fer a present­a­tion on lock­ing your ac­counts, se­cure on­line and mo­bile trans­ac­tions, mo­bile device safety, safe and sound so­cial me­dia, and fam­ily-friendly in­ter­net on Wed­nes­day, March 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave.

The event is free. No re­gis­tra­tion is re­quired.

Call 215-685-0522. ••

In­door flea mar­ket to be held March 18

The in­door Phil­adelphia Flea Mar­kets will take place on Sat­urday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 820 Spring Garden St.

Park­ing and ad­mis­sion are free.

Call 215-625-3532 or vis­it philafleamar­kets.org ••

Jeanes Hos­pit­al doc­tor re­ceives hon­or

Dr. Paul S. Karlin, med­ic­al dir­ect­or of the Crit­ic­al Care Unit and di­vi­sion chief for Pul­mon­ary Medi­cine at Jeanes Hos­pit­al, was re­cently named a win­ner of the Pennsylvania Pa­tient Safety Au­thor­ity’s an­nu­al I Am Pa­tient Safety Con­test.

Karlin is one of 14 win­ners statewide. The cri­ter­ia used to choose this year’s win­ner in­cluded a dis­cern­ible im­pact and evid­ent com­mit­ment to pa­tient safety, a strong pa­tient safety cul­ture and a no­tice­able ini­ti­at­ive in re­gards to pa­tient safety ef­forts.

Pa­tient Safety Aware­ness Week runs from March 12-17. ••

Trib­ute to Elvis com­ing to Ma­ter­nity BVM

The Ma­ter­nity BVM Alumni As­so­ci­ation will present A Trib­ute to Elvis Through The Years, with Jim Bar­one, on Sat­urday, March 25, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. in the par­ish hall, 9322 Old Bustleton Ave.

Tick­ets are $30 in ad­vance and $35 at the door.

The price in­cludes a buf­fet din­ner, soda, cof­fee and wa­ter.

For re­ser­va­tions or for in­form­a­tion, go to ma­ter­nity­b­vm.net or call 215-673-8127. ••

Murt of­fers spe­cial of­fice hours in Fox Chase

State Rep. Thomas Murt (R-152nd dist.) will hold spe­cial out­reach of­fice hours on Wed­nes­day, March 15, and the third Wed­nes­day of each month at Fox Chase Lib­rary, 501 Rhawn St., from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“This will give people who have a hard time trav­el­ing to my dis­trict of­fice in Hat­boro the op­por­tun­ity to meet with me or one of my staff mem­bers to share their con­cerns and ask ques­tions about all state is­sues,” Murt said.

Res­id­ents also may con­tact Murt’s dis­trict of­fice at 19 S. York Road in Hat­boro by call­ing 215-674-3755. They can also vis­it Murt’s web­site at Rep­Murt.com ••

Open house at All Saints Church

All Saints Epis­copal Church, 9601 Frank­ford Ave. in Tor­res­dale, has moved its open house to Wed­nes­day, March 22, be­cause of an­ti­cip­ated snow.

Times are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for kinder­garten and 6:30 to 8 p.m. for nurs­ery and pre-kinder­garten.

There are full- and half-day pro­grams avail­able for nurs­ery and pre-K. Be­fore and after-school care is also avail­able.

The cur­riculum in­cludes vis­its from po­lice of­ficers and fire­fight­ers and school trips. There is an en­closed play­ground.

Call 215-637-8788. ••

En­tree sale at loc­al church

Holmes­burg Baptist Church, 7927 Frank­ford Ave., is hold­ing its semi-an­nu­al Fish­er’s Frozen En­tr&ea­cute;e Sale.

The or­der dead­line is March 27.

The choices are Beef, Chick­en and Shrimp Pot Pies; Chick­en & Broc­coli; Chick­en Par­mi­gi­ana; Cran­berry Chick­en; Roast Tur­key and Roast Pork Loin; Ma­car­oni Au Gratin; and Apple Deep Dish dessert.

Call 215-338-1775 for or­der­ing in­form­a­tion.

Pickup is Sat­urday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ••

Well­ness event at PPH

The Phil­adelphia Prot­est­ant Home, 6401 Mar­tins Mill Road in Lawndale, will host its sixth an­nu­al well­ness sym­posi­um on Fri­day, March 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The day will in­clude tours, more than 35 ex­hib­its, health and well­ness in­form­a­tion, blood pres­sure screen­ings and more. Call 215-697-8007. ••

St. Cecil­ia stu­dents serve loc­al res­id­ents at Glor­ia Dei

El­ev­en mem­bers of St. Cecil­ia School Stu­dent Coun­cil re­cently served a pot­pie din­ner to the res­id­ents of the Glor­ia Dei Es­tates, at Rhawn Street and Dun­gan Road.

The school and the re­tire­ment com­munity plan to con­tin­ue their re­la­tion­ship.

The ef­fort was co­ordin­ated and sup­por­ted by Glor­ia Dei so­cial event co­ordin­at­ors Eileen Lav­in and Colleen Har­ris, St. Cecil­ia prin­cip­al Sis­ter Jane Mary Carr IHM, stu­dent coun­cil mod­er­at­or/teach­er Miss Kelly Roney and sub­sti­tute teach­er Kathy Mc­Donough. ••

Care­giv­ing ses­sion at WEL Burholme

Wes­ley En­hanced Liv­ing Burholme, 7040 Ox­ford Ave., in­vites care­givers and their loved ones to vis­it on Sat­urday, March 18, from 1 to 3 p.m.

WEL Burholme is a per­son­al care re­tire­ment com­munity. The free event will in­clude light re­fresh­ments, mu­sic­al en­ter­tain­ment, reiki ses­sions, aro­ma­ther­apy, chair yoga and chair mas­sages.

To RS­VP, call 267-348-2869. ••

Broad­way/op­era con­cert at syn­agogue

Re­form Con­greg­a­tion Kene­seth Is­rael, 8339 Old York Road in Elkins Park, will host a Broad­way/op­era con­cert on Sat­urday, March 18, at 7:45 p.m.

The cost is $40 Stu­dents through age 23 are ad­mit­ted free. An op­tion­al $18 din­ner will be avail­able start­ing at 6 p.m. Call 215-887-8700. ••

Eagles cheer­lead­er au­di­tions on Sat­urday

Au­di­tions to be­come an Eagles cheer­lead­er will take place on Sat­urday, March 18, at Lin­coln Fin­an­cial Field. Re­gis­tra­tion will start at 10 a.m. Judging will be­gin at 12:30 p.m. in­side the Panason­ic Club and the Touch­down Club.

Con­test­ants must be 18 or older and a high school gradu­ate. The cost to try out is $15.

Free park­ing is avail­able in J Lot, on 11th Street. For in­form­a­tion, vis­it phil­adelphi­ae­agles.com/cheer­lead­ers/au­di­tions.html ••

North­east fire­man wins weight-loss com­pet­i­tion

Fire Lt. Ed­ward Manko was the biggest “loser” in the 30th an­nu­al Weight Watch­ers Battle of the Badges weight-loss com­pet­i­tion between the Phil­adelphia fire and po­lice de­part­ments.

Manko will donate his award, a cof­fee maker, to his unit, En­gine 11, loc­ated at 6th and South streets. He also re­ceived $50 from Weight Watch­ers.

The city’s two uni­formed de­part­ments are tied at 15 wins apiece in the over­all com­pet­i­tion.

Weight Watch­ers donated $10,000 dona­tion to Hero Thrill Show Inc. ••

Fun­draiser to help Aid for Friends

A fun­drais­ing din­ner for Aid for Friends will take place on Sat­urday, April 22, at 2 p.m. at the char­ity’s headquar­ters, 12271 Town­send Road.

A home-cooked Itali­an meal will be served. The cost is $15.

The menu will in­clude pasta and sauce with meat­balls, saus­age and pep­pers, salad, bread, dessert and bever­ages (soft drinks, tea and cof­fee).

There will be live mu­sic and gift bas­kets.

Pro­ceeds will go to­ward pur­chase of a new van.

Aid for Friends serves frail eld­erly and dis­abled shut-ins in Phil­adelphia and the sur­round­ing counties by giv­ing them sev­en frozen home-cooked din­ners each week, de­livered by a friendly vo­lun­teer vis­it­or.

The vis­it­or may also bring homemade soups and break­fast bags with non­per­ish­able food items for ad­di­tion­al meals and snacks.

In ad­di­tion, new items of cloth­ing, bed­ding and house­hold goods are avail­able as needed. These meals, vis­its and out­reach ser­vices are al­ways free.

Tick­ets can be pur­chased by com­ing to Aid for Friends headquar­ters or by call­ing the of­fice at 215-464-2224. ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.