Around Town: March 15, 2017

Play shown at NE Regional
Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave., will offer two upcoming screenings of the Anton Chekhov play The Seagull.
Show time will be Wednesday, March 22, at 2 p.m., and Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. ••
John Birch Society meeting on Tuesday
The John Birch Society will meet on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at Holmesburg Recreation Center, at Rhawn and Ditman streets.
A film, Genealogy of the Constitution, will be shown.
Refreshments will be served.
The motto of the John Birch Society is “Less Government, More Responsibility and - With God’s Help - A Better World.” ••
Spring Fling at career school
Brightwood Career Institute, at 177 Franklin Mills Blvd., will host a Spring Fling for the community on Wednesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. There will be refreshments, giveaways, games and spring-themed activities for all ages. Attendees are also invited to learn about program-related activities and view program demonstrations. ••
Nutrition and wellness fair at KleinLife
RSVP Philadelphia will offer a complimentary Nutrition and Wellness Fair as part of its observance of March For Meals Month at KleinLife, located at 10100 Jamison Ave., on Wednesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The public is invited.
The fair will feature participation from Temple Health physicians and nurse practitioners, offer nutrition and diabetes information, free recipes, a cooking demonstration and information about senior hunger issues. City Councilman Al Taubenberger will make an appearance.
For additional information, call 267-345-7787 or email Sue Aistrop at saistrop@kleinlife.org ••
Benefit for Feast of Justice is March 25
Feast of Justice will hold a Taste of Hope fundraiser on Saturday, March 25, from 5 to 9 p.m. at St. Dominic’s Marian Hall, 8504 Frankford Ave. in Holmesburg. Feast of Justice provides food and education and life skills/counseling programs for the needy.
The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids, and includes food, beer, wine and soda. There will also be gift baskets.
For tickets or information, call 215-268-3510 or visit feastofjustice.org ••
Fall prevention program at KleinLIfe
Individuals 50 and older are invited to the Healthy Steps fall prevention program at KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave., on Wednesdays, March 15 and 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There also will be a followup session on April 12.
A colorful 68-page guide with information and useful resources will be included.
To register, stop at the front desk at KleinLife, call 215-698-7300 or visit kleinlife.org ••
FCU to offer identity theft presentation
The Philadelphia Federal Credit Union will offer a presentation on locking your accounts, secure online and mobile transactions, mobile device safety, safe and sound social media, and family-friendly internet on Wednesday, March 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave.
The event is free. No registration is required.
Call 215-685-0522. ••
Indoor flea market to be held March 18
The indoor Philadelphia Flea Markets will take place on Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 820 Spring Garden St.
Parking and admission are free.
Call 215-625-3532 or visit philafleamarkets.org ••
Jeanes Hospital doctor receives honor
Dr. Paul S. Karlin, medical director of the Critical Care Unit and division chief for Pulmonary Medicine at Jeanes Hospital, was recently named a winner of the Pennsylvania Patient Safety Authority’s annual I Am Patient Safety Contest.
Karlin is one of 14 winners statewide. The criteria used to choose this year’s winner included a discernible impact and evident commitment to patient safety, a strong patient safety culture and a noticeable initiative in regards to patient safety efforts.
Patient Safety Awareness Week runs from March 12-17. ••
Tribute to Elvis coming to Maternity BVM
The Maternity BVM Alumni Association will present A Tribute to Elvis Through The Years, with Jim Barone, on Saturday, March 25, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. in the parish hall, 9322 Old Bustleton Ave.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
The price includes a buffet dinner, soda, coffee and water.
For reservations or for information, go to maternitybvm.net or call 215-673-8127. ••
Murt offers special office hours in Fox Chase
State Rep. Thomas Murt (R-152nd dist.) will hold special outreach office hours on Wednesday, March 15, and the third Wednesday of each month at Fox Chase Library, 501 Rhawn St., from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“This will give people who have a hard time traveling to my district office in Hatboro the opportunity to meet with me or one of my staff members to share their concerns and ask questions about all state issues,” Murt said.
Residents also may contact Murt’s district office at 19 S. York Road in Hatboro by calling 215-674-3755. They can also visit Murt’s website at RepMurt.com ••
Open house at All Saints Church
All Saints Episcopal Church, 9601 Frankford Ave. in Torresdale, has moved its open house to Wednesday, March 22, because of anticipated snow.
Times are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for kindergarten and 6:30 to 8 p.m. for nursery and pre-kindergarten.
There are full- and half-day programs available for nursery and pre-K. Before and after-school care is also available.
The curriculum includes visits from police officers and firefighters and school trips. There is an enclosed playground.
Call 215-637-8788. ••
Entree sale at local church
Holmesburg Baptist Church, 7927 Frankford Ave., is holding its semi-annual Fisher’s Frozen Entrée Sale.
The order deadline is March 27.
The choices are Beef, Chicken and Shrimp Pot Pies; Chicken & Broccoli; Chicken Parmigiana; Cranberry Chicken; Roast Turkey and Roast Pork Loin; Macaroni Au Gratin; and Apple Deep Dish dessert.
Call 215-338-1775 for ordering information.
Pickup is Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ••
Wellness event at PPH
The Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6401 Martins Mill Road in Lawndale, will host its sixth annual wellness symposium on Friday, March 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The day will include tours, more than 35 exhibits, health and wellness information, blood pressure screenings and more. Call 215-697-8007. ••
St. Cecilia students serve local residents at Gloria Dei
Eleven members of St. Cecilia School Student Council recently served a potpie dinner to the residents of the Gloria Dei Estates, at Rhawn Street and Dungan Road.
The school and the retirement community plan to continue their relationship.
The effort was coordinated and supported by Gloria Dei social event coordinators Eileen Lavin and Colleen Harris, St. Cecilia principal Sister Jane Mary Carr IHM, student council moderator/teacher Miss Kelly Roney and substitute teacher Kathy McDonough. ••
Caregiving session at WEL Burholme
Wesley Enhanced Living Burholme, 7040 Oxford Ave., invites caregivers and their loved ones to visit on Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 3 p.m.
WEL Burholme is a personal care retirement community. The free event will include light refreshments, musical entertainment, reiki sessions, aromatherapy, chair yoga and chair massages.
To RSVP, call 267-348-2869. ••
Broadway/opera concert at synagogue
Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Road in Elkins Park, will host a Broadway/opera concert on Saturday, March 18, at 7:45 p.m.
The cost is $40 Students through age 23 are admitted free. An optional $18 dinner will be available starting at 6 p.m. Call 215-887-8700. ••
Eagles cheerleader auditions on Saturday
Auditions to become an Eagles cheerleader will take place on Saturday, March 18, at Lincoln Financial Field. Registration will start at 10 a.m. Judging will begin at 12:30 p.m. inside the Panasonic Club and the Touchdown Club.
Contestants must be 18 or older and a high school graduate. The cost to try out is $15.
Free parking is available in J Lot, on 11th Street. For information, visit philadelphiaeagles.com/cheerleaders/auditions.html ••
Northeast fireman wins weight-loss competition
Fire Lt. Edward Manko was the biggest “loser” in the 30th annual Weight Watchers Battle of the Badges weight-loss competition between the Philadelphia fire and police departments.
Manko will donate his award, a coffee maker, to his unit, Engine 11, located at 6th and South streets. He also received $50 from Weight Watchers.
The city’s two uniformed departments are tied at 15 wins apiece in the overall competition.
Weight Watchers donated $10,000 donation to Hero Thrill Show Inc. ••
Fundraiser to help Aid for Friends
A fundraising dinner for Aid for Friends will take place on Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. at the charity’s headquarters, 12271 Townsend Road.
A home-cooked Italian meal will be served. The cost is $15.
The menu will include pasta and sauce with meatballs, sausage and peppers, salad, bread, dessert and beverages (soft drinks, tea and coffee).
There will be live music and gift baskets.
Proceeds will go toward purchase of a new van.
Aid for Friends serves frail elderly and disabled shut-ins in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties by giving them seven frozen home-cooked dinners each week, delivered by a friendly volunteer visitor.
The visitor may also bring homemade soups and breakfast bags with nonperishable food items for additional meals and snacks.
In addition, new items of clothing, bedding and household goods are available as needed. These meals, visits and outreach services are always free.
Tickets can be purchased by coming to Aid for Friends headquarters or by calling the office at 215-464-2224. ••
