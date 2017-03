The Zion­ist Or­gan­iz­a­tion of Amer­ica: Great­er Phil­adelphia will present Ir­an: What You Need To Know, on Tues­day, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Con­greg­a­tions of Shaare Shamay­im, 9768 Ver­ree Road,

The present­a­tion will be de­livered by Omri Cer­en, man­aging dir­ect­or for press and strategy at The Is­rael Pro­ject.

The event is free and open to the pub­lic. To pre-re­gister, call 610-660-9466. ••

