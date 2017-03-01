Local business owners decry beverage tax

The city De­part­ment of Rev­en­ue an­nounced last week that the city re­ceived $5.7 mil­lion in col­lec­tions for the first month of the bever­age tax, more than doub­ling its pre­dic­tions for Janu­ary.

The pro­jec­tion for a full fisc­al year of the tax is more than $91 mil­lion. The ini­tial months’ col­lec­tions of the tax are ex­pec­ted to be lower than later months be­cause in­vent­ory on hand as of the Jan. 1 ef­fect­ive date was not sub­ject to tax. As a res­ult, many re­tail­ers stocked up in ad­vance. Ad­di­tion­ally, it is an­ti­cip­ated that some dis­trib­ut­ors and deal­ers may be slow to re­gister, file and pay.

Rev­en­ue from the tax will be used to make in­vest­ments in pre-kinder­garten and schools as well as in Phil­adelphia parks, re­cre­ation cen­ters and lib­rar­ies.

The tax is 1.5 cents per ounce on the dis­tri­bu­tion of sweetened bever­ages as well as syr­ups and con­cen­trates used to make sweetened bever­ages.

The Ax the Bev Tax Co­ali­tion is­sued the fol­low­ing state­ment in re­sponse to the bever­age tax col­lec­tion num­bers re­leased by the city.

“Re­gard­less of how much money the ad­min­is­tra­tion says it col­lec­ted in the first month of this tax, the pain Phil­adelphia fam­il­ies and busi­nesses are feel­ing is very real. The bever­age tax is caus­ing prices on thou­sands of items to skyrock­et, send­ing shop­pers out­side the city and for­cing steep de­clines in sales. This in turn hurts the res­taur­ants, su­per­mar­kets and corner stores that are the corner­stones of our com­munit­ies. This steep drop-off in sales is already caus­ing lay­offs and a re­duc­tion in hours in fam­ily-sus­tain­ing, uni­on jobs. For the work­ing fam­il­ies pay­ing drastic­ally high­er prices and the busi­nesses im­pacted by the tax, the pain is only go­ing to worsen over time.”

Den­nis Fink, own­er of Fink’s ho­agie shop at 4633 Prin­ceton Ave. in Ta­cony, said, “This is a tax on the work­ing class. Most of my cus­tom­ers don’t have a lot of money, and I’m hear­ing from them every day that this tax is stick­ing it to them where it hurts the most. We try to keep our prices low be­cause we know the fam­il­ies who eat here have to pinch every penny, but this tax is more than our cus­tom­ers can af­ford.”

Sean McMe­nam­in, pres­id­ent of fam­ily-owned Shop­Rite su­per­mar­kets at 11000 Roosevelt Blvd. and 9910 Frank­ford Ave., said, “This tax has been dev­ast­at­ing on stores like ours, which op­er­ate in neigh­bor­hoods that are very close to the sub­urbs. “Since the tax was put in­to ef­fect, our cus­tom­ers have star­ted shop­ping out­side the city. This cam­paign will help us get the mes­sage out about the dam­age this tax is in­flict­ing on Phil­adelphia fam­il­ies and busi­nesses.” ••

