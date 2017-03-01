Insectarium spreads its wings

“Sci­ence is art. We hope that we can in­still a sense of learn­ing bey­ond just the classroom. A good mu­seum’s col­lec­tion is nev­er fin­ished.” — Dr. John Cam­bridge, CEO of the In­sect­ari­um and But­ter­fly Pa­vil­ion

Last week, the In­sect­ari­um, 8046 Frank­ford Ave. in Holmes­burg, opened its but­ter­fly pa­vil­ion to both pro­fes­sion­al and am­a­teuar in­sect en­thu­si­asts.

The re­cently con­struc­ted ad­di­tion in­cludes two classrooms, along with hand-painted bug mur­als of in­tric­ate design. The pa­vil­ion it­self will be the home to some 10,000 types of but­ter­flies.

“Of course, you can buy any in­sect over the in­ter­net. Type doesn’t mat­ter,” Steve Kan­ya, pres­id­ent of the In­sect­ari­um since 1992, told the Times. “But that de­feats see­ing an en­semble of them, in one re­fur­bished loc­a­tion.”

Nearby, an ap­par­ent re­l­at­ive of a trop­ic­al spe­cies of Dero Clear­wing, Dircenna dero, flut­ters on Kan­ya’s el­bow. A real breath­tak­ing clear-winged spe­ci­men with dus­ted cy­an­ine-tipped bor­ders on the un­der­side.

“We’ve made a lot of ex­pan­sions re­cently. Our win­dowed chrysal­is cham­ber is something we’re es­pe­cially proud of,” Kan­ya said.

With in­sects, spe­cific­ally but­ter­flies, as in count­less oth­er bio­lo­gic­al sub­jects, there are un­quan­ti­fi­able depths of aes­thet­ic di­men­sions. That is what lures ad­mirers, hob­by­ists and am­a­teurs, from all walks of life.

The hope is that through con­ser­va­tion, nature’s pro­cess in its widest scope can be viewed and stud­ied up close. In­sects, after all, out­num­ber people across the plan­et’s sur­face.

The In­sect­ari­um has pas­sion­ate people de­liv­er heart­felt spiels, in­form­at­ive and en­ter­tain­ing.

“There are ten to four­teen days in the life cycle from cater­pil­lar to but­ter­fly,” said Dr. John Cam­bridge, CEO of the In­sect­ari­um and But­ter­fly Pa­vil­ion. “It would be mis­lead­ing and ana­chron­ist­ic to sug­gest that be­cause meta­morph­os­is is so com­plex, it isn’t un­der­stood today.”

What catches the most at­ten­tion are the Morpho blues. So named be­cause when their owl-mim­ic pat­tern un­folds, it re­veals a deep kind of re­flect­ive trans­par­ent blue.

Everything from mil­li­pedes to a hor­nets nest the size of fil­ing cab­in­et are on dis­play at the In­sect­ari­um.

His­tor­ic­ally, both but­ter­flies and moths have sym­bol­ized del­ic­acy and power; their meta­morph­os­is from crawl­ing cater­pil­lar to a fly­ing adult has a per­en­ni­al sym­bol of hope and re­birth, throughout time.

“They only have a ten-to-four­teen-day life span.” Cam­bridge said. “So, it’s im­port­ant we sup­ply a con­stant cycle.”

Hum­ming­bird feed­ers act as a food sup­ply and are dot­ted around the Pa­vil­ion, in ad­di­tion to old cit­rus-heavy fruits like or­anges and mushy ba­na­nas in or­der to feed the but­ter­flies.

“Sci­ence is art. We hope that we can in­still a sense of learn­ing bey­ond just the classroom,” Cam­bridge said. “A good mu­seum’s col­lec­tion is nev­er fin­ished.” ••